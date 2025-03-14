Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he thinks Aaron Rodgers has more to prove than Russell Wilson because of his elite status within the league. (2:15)

There has been a lot of NFL quarterback news over the past week or so as we roll through 2025 free agency. The Bills extended Josh Allen on a record-setting contract. Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll reunited in Las Vegas via a surprising trade. Sam Darnold became Smith's replacement in Seattle on a $100.5 million deal. And we still haven't even gotten word on where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will play next season!

To size up the quarterback movement, we looked to a bunch of our experts and reporters. First, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky ranked his top 10 moves. Which fits make the most sense? Then NFL Nation team reporters answered six big questions about what happens next, and NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid broke down what the moves mean for April's first round. Finally, NFL analyst Ben Solak stacked the three best fits for Rodgers, and national NFL reporter Dan Graziano explained what Allen's new deal means for the QB market as a whole.

Here's everything you need to know about recent quarterback signings, trades and extensions.

Orlovsky: Ranking the top 10 QB moves

10. Jacoby Brissett to the Arizona Cardinals

Bringing in Brissett -- an established veteran with 53 career starts -- gives Arizona stability behind Kyler Murray. This team has a strong chance to be playoff contender in 2025, and Brissett provides a reliable Plan B in case it loses Murray to injury at any point.

9. Joshua Dobbs to the New England Patriots

New England added a pro's pro to the QB room to help develop second-year starter Drake Maye. Dobbs has been with a bunch of teams and offensive systems, and Maye will be able to learn and keep improving with him in the fold. And if asked to step in, Dobbs has a 51.4 career QBR.

8. Mac Jones to the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was rumored to want Jones when the QB was a prospect in the 2021 draft. Jones fits stylewise with how the Niners play; this scheme is QB friendly, and Jones would be able to distribute the ball if called into action behind Brock Purdy.

7. Jimmy Garoppolo to the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are still Super Bowl contenders, and it's important for such teams to have a capable backup. If Matthew Stafford -- who is 37 -- is forced to miss a game or two, Los Angeles must have a plan to ensure the entire season doesn't get derailed. Garoppolo brings 64 starts of experience.

6. Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns

There's a chance Pickett ends up being the opening day starter. I'm curious to see what the Browns do with a few more big-name free agents still out there and Deshaun Watson out because of a retorn Achilles. But Pickett gives them a chance to compete, despite a 15-14 career touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Steelers and Eagles.

5. Zach Wilson to the Miami Dolphins

Wilson is now two years removed from his Jets days and has spent a full season under Broncos coach Sean Payton. There's some potential still. History tells us he will likely play for Miami -- Tua Tagovailoa has played 17 games just once in his career -- and I think he can play well in this Dolphins offense.

4. Daniel Jones to the Indianapolis Colts

I truly believe Indy will play the best option at quarterback, so this could be a competition to start. Anthony Richardson has been up and down, and Jones fits well as the alternative. He can sprinkle in some QB runs and distribute to the ball in Shane Steichen's run-pass option offense.

play 2:06 Orlovsky: Daniel Jones' arrival a 'clear message' to Anthony Richardson Dan Orlovsky says the Colts' acquisition of Daniel Jones should serve as a warning to Anthony Richardson to start performing.

3. Justin Fields to the New York Jets

Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand comes from the Lions, who ran as creative an offense as there is in the NFL. So I like this marriage between Fields and Engstrand; Fields is a mobile QB who is just scratching the surface of his potential. And top New York receiver Garrett Wilson caught 66 passes from Fields over two seasons at Ohio State, so there's a connection there. (However, I think the Jets could still draft a QB.)

2. Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas can win with Smith. Expect a lot of play-action passing with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The Raiders missed out on last year's QB draft class, and there is no guarantee they can get a top passer at No. 6 in next month's draft (though this move shouldn't keep them from drafting a QB). They added a veteran who can help them win right away, especially if the team also adds another receiver or two.

1. Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks

Moving from the Vikings' offense to Seattle is a pretty lateral scheme transition, which should allow Darnold to hit ground running. The Seahawks should add at least two more offensive linemen and find another starting receiver to replace DK Metcalf opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But if they build the offense back up around Darnold, he has a chance to replicate the success he had in Minnesota, where he threw 35 touchdown passes last season.

NFL Nation reporters: Big QB questions

Is Kirk Cousins really unavailable to other teams?

Completely unavailable? No. But the Falcons want suitable compensation in a trade. Atlanta is firm in its contention that it is comfortable with Cousins as the backup next season, considering it already allocated the funds for him as a starter. Multiple sources have said in recent days that a Cousins return is the most likely scenario, but don't be shocked if trade talks heat up when inevitable quarterback injuries happen over the next few months. -- Marc Raimondi, Falcons reporter

Is Kenny Pickett the Browns' only solution while Deshaun Watson is out?

The Browns were expected to remake their quarterback room, but nobody expected their lone move to be acquiring Pickett. The free agent quarterback class was slim pickings, and the options have quickly dried up, leaving them to meet with Russell Wilson. Targeting Cousins is a scenario worth monitoring, but unless something materializes with Wilson, the Browns will likely be left to sift through the stopgap options and ponder taking a QB with the No. 2 draft pick. -- Daniel Oyefusi, Browns reporter

Will Daniel Jones compete with Anthony Richardson for the QB1 spot, or is he the clear backup?

The Colts maintain that they intend for Richardson to be in an "open" competition this season, meaning Jones seems to have a legitimate shot at the job. However, Richardson's presence as the team's 2023 first-round pick -- thus tied to general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen -- would seem to matter. Both quarterbacks are looking to reverse perceptions about themselves, and they seemingly will get that chance. -- Stephen Holder, Colts reporter

Are the Jets all-in on Justin Fields as the starter, or could they still add a QB in the draft?

The addition of Fields does not preclude them from drafting a quarterback. If their conviction is strong enough, they could take one at any point in the draft, even in the first round if Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) slips to them at No. 7. But chances are they wouldn't take the QB plunge until Day 2 or even Day 3. The beauty of Fields' contract (two years, $40 million) is that it's essentially a one-year commitment for $30 million. The Jets can reevaluate next offseason. -- Rich Cimini, Jets reporter

What does Matthew Stafford's contract restructure to stay in Los Angeles say about the team's direction?

The Rams want to win another Super Bowl, and they believe Stafford is the best quarterback to help them do that. The 2025 team will look similar to the 2024 roster that came within a few plays of hosting an NFC Championship Game. But the Rams have also added a few veteran players as they try for an even deeper playoff run. By adjusting Stafford's contract and not trading him to the Giants or Raiders, Los Angeles kept its Super Bowl window open. -- Sarah Barshop, Rams reporter

What is the Seahawks' plan to support Sam Darnold after losing receiver and O-line help in free agency?

Top offensive lineman Will Fries was the only offensive lineman the Seahawks were prepared to spend big money to sign, but he instead signed with Minnesota. So while they could still add a veteran at guard or center on a low-cast contract, they'll have to spend an early draft pick -- they have five in the top 92 -- to find a true upgrade. Their receiver corps is thin behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, even after signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is more of a No. 3 option. Could Washington native Cooper Kupp be the Seahawks' No. 2? -- Brady Henderson, Seahawks reporter

play 2:26 McAfee: Sam Darnold signifies new era in Seattle Pat McAfee reacts to Sam Darnold signing a three-year deal worth $55 million guaranteed with the Seahawks.

Reid: Spinning it forward to the draft

Which team is now most likely to draft a quarterback in Round 1?

This isn't a lock, but with the No. 1 pick and some clues from their free agency moves, I'm going with the Tennessee Titans. They have been aggressive in fortifying their offensive line, signing left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million deal and guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million contract. That signals that the team is possibly preparing the foundation for a rookie QB selected at the top of the draft.

Cam Ward (Miami) is my top-ranked quarterback in the class. He would provide Tennessee, which currently has Will Levis as the top QB option, with a true playmaker at the position. Ward can throw from multiple arm slots and generate velocity with ease.

Solak: Ranking team fits for Aaron Rodgers

3. New York Giants

The Giants are the third-best option because they would seemingly be the only remaining choice if Nos. 1 and 2 don't work out. The Titans don't seem interested, and the Browns are up to ... whatever they're up to at quarterback. Malik Nabers is a good young receiver, and New York coach Brian Daboll has had his day in the sun as the league's exciting young schemer, so the cupboards aren't empty. But the ceiling is low given the poor state of the offensive depth chart.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers job has some good -- DK Metcalf and George Pickens form an exciting, albeit volatile, pass-catching duo -- and some bad. There are pass-protection questions all along a young and inexperienced offensive line, and the general offensive philosophy is cautious, as the team prefers to win with its defense. If Rodgers wants to chase career statistical milestones, Pittsburgh might not be the place. But if he wants to win playoff games, this is his best shot.

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are clearly the best spot for Rodgers, as they are the best spot for pretty much any quarterback. The reason we're in this whole waiting game is because Rodgers wants the Vikings to be super-duper-sure they don't want him before he commits to another franchise. But there isn't an open job that comes even close to Minnesota's combination of pass protection, playcalling and offensive playmakers. That's why it's such a good job for Rodgers ... but also such a good job for second-year Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy.

Graziano: Where the QB market stands

How does Josh Allen's new contract impact the quarterback market?

When Allen signed his first extension with the Bills back in 2021, he agreed to a six-year structure that the team preferred because it would help it manage the salary cap. Doing a new six-year deal now -- replacing the four years he had remaining on that previous deal -- surely gives the Bills cap relief this season and likely also next season. Allen said as much in his news conference earlier this week, citing that as a motivation for doing the deal now.

The new Allen contract has been reported as $330 million over six years, and $55 million per year would tie him with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence for the second-highest average annual salary among quarterbacks. Dak Prescott's deal averages $60 million per season. The guarantees in Allen's new deal have been reported as $250 million, which would surpass Deshaun Watson's previous record of $230 million. Having not seen the full details of the contract, it's hard to make clear comparisons, because we don't know how much of Allen's $250 million is fully guaranteed at signing and how much is guaranteed against injury only. (Watson's entire deal, famously, was fully guaranteed at signing.)

But based on the top-line numbers, it seems Allen did the Bills some favors, agreeing again to their preferred six-year structure and not insisting on topping Prescott's average annual salary despite having just won MVP. On one hand, that award offered him some leverage. On the other, having four years left on his deal meant the Bills didn't have to do anything to his contract if they didn't want. So it's a solid compromise, but none of Prescott, Burrow, Love or Lawrence has won an MVP award, so we can make the case that Allen would have done the QB market some good if he'd pushed for more.

The next big QB contract extension we anticipate is for San Francisco's Brock Purdy, who's eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason and has been discussing a new deal with the 49ers. Prior to Allen's deal, Purdy had a strong argument to land an annual salary of nearly $60 million by pointing out that Lawrence is at $55 million despite never having been to a conference championship game nor finishing in the top 15 in QBR over the course of a season. (Purdy has played in two conference title games and one Super Bowl, and he has finished first (73.4) and seventh (67.9), respectively, in QBR the past two seasons.) But with Allen taking $55 million per year, the argument shifts back in the 49ers' favor, as they can point out that Purdy has never won MVP.

play 2:23 Bills GM breaks down Josh Allen's deal with Pat McAfee Bills general manager Brandon Beane joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to break down what happened behind the scenes of Josh Allen's record contract.

After Purdy, it's hard to know who will land the next quarterback megadeal. Lamar Jackson has three years left on the extension he signed two years ago for an average annual salary of $52 million per year, and he has won MVP twice. He could be looking for an adjustment soon to bring him in line with Allen. Jalen Hurts just won Super Bowl LIX and makes $51 million per year on a deal that has four years left. C.J. Stroud will be eligible for an extension next offseason and has an Offensive Rookie of the Year award and two playoff wins to his credit, so if he has a big 2025, he could be playing in this ballpark, too.

Again, we haven't seen the full details of the Allen deal and therefore can't make a thorough judgment on it. But based on the top-line numbers, it doesn't seem like it moved the top of the QB market much -- if at all. The guarantees should give players such as Jackson and Hurts something to shoot for the next time they're negotiating, but the salary being in line with so many other, less accomplished players doesn't help anyone who's trying to top Prescott.