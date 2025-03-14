Take a look into Jaycee Horn's four-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers, which makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. (0:42)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michael Jackson couldn't help but check his phone every five minutes on Monday to see what free agents the Carolina Panthers added to their defense that ranked last in the league in 2024.

By the end of the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, the 28-year-old cornerback found himself on the growing list, re-signed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal.

"This is the first time in my career where I actually paid attention to free agency,'' said Jackson, who was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks late last summer. "All the pieces [were] crucial. Just being honest. We won only five games last year. We needed more, and we got that.''

Since Monday, the Panthers have added four projected starters: defensive end Tershawn Wharton (formerly with the Kansas City Chiefs), nose tackle Bobby Brown III (Los Angeles Rams), strong safety Tre'von Moehrig (Las Vegas Raiders) and inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom (Rams).

Panthers' 2024 defensive rankings Category Stat Rank Total defense 404.5 YPG 32nd Run defense 179.8 YPG 32nd Scoring defense 31.4 PPG 32nd Third down defense 50.2% 32nd

They also added edge rusher Pat Jones II (Minnesota Vikings) to strengthen the depth behind Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.

They made 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn the highest paid cornerback in NFL history with a four-year, $100 million extension.

And they brought back Jackson to play opposite Horn.

More pieces are expected to be added in the draft. General manager Dan Morgan was at Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday to evaluate linebacker Jalon Walker (did not participate in drills) and defensive lineman Mykel Williams as candidates for their first-round pick at No. 8.

Morgan, a former NFL middle linebacker, made moves to upgrade the offense, but fixing the defense has been his top priority as Carolina tries to end a string of seven straight losing seasons.

"It's time. It's time to win,'' Horn said. "I've been here four years now, ain't done a lot of winning. I feel we're getting all the pieces in place to do that. ''

Here is a look at the Panthers' rebuilt 3-4 defensive scheme (FA = free agent addition, RS = re-signed):

Outside linebacker

Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, Pat Jones II (FA)

Clowney (5.5) and Wonnum (4) combined for 9.5 sacks last season. Jones had seven as a rotational player for the Vikings. Pressuring the quarterback is crucial in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme. Jones gives him an explosive, young (26) piece to work with but is still somewhat of a project. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jones ranked 103rd in pressure rate (5.3%) last season out of 129 players with at least 250 pass rushing plays. Clowney, 32, ranked 13th at 11.7%.

"You can just tell we really are in the process of building something real special,'' he said.

Evero could get more help should Carolina draft Walker, who could play outside or inside. Morgan said he is keeping it "close to the vest'' where he believes the 6-1, 243-pound Salisbury, North Carolina, native would fit best.

Defensive end

Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton (FA), A'Shawn Robinson

The Panthers sorely missed Brown, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last season's opener. He was coming off a 2023 Pro Bowl season in which he set an NFL record for tackles (103) by a defensive lineman. Carolina was close to signing Milton Williams of the Philadelphia Eagles, but the New England Patriots got him with a four-year, $104 million deal.

So the Panthers signed Wharton, coming off a breakout season (6.5 sacks), to a three-year, $54 million deal. There's not much statistically to suggest he is an upgrade over Robinson as a run defender, but he is disruptive as a pass rusher. Having All-Pro Chris Jones next to him in Kansas City last season had to help.

Getting Brown back is critical, as is having a quality rotational player in Robinson. There was no depth to replace Brown last season.

Nose tackle

Bobby Brown III (FA), Shy Tuttle

Morgan began his evaluation of what had to happen defensively by saying "we need to get stronger so we're able to stop the run.'' Brown is a huge step in that direction because the 6-4, 324-pounder is a true 3-4 nose tackle and a major upgrade over Tuttle.

Tuttle ranked last in the NFL in run stop win rate last season at 16.7%. Brown ranked 56th among all defensive linemen. He also takes up blocks, which will allow Wharton to apply pressure and free up the middle linebackers.

"It's good to have Bobby back in front of me,'' said Rozeboom, who played with Brown for a few years in Los Angeles. "He's a monster. He's so strong, he's big and he's aggressive.''

Middle linebacker

Josey Jewell, Christian Rozeboom (FA), Trevin Wallace or TBA

The good news here is the Panthers have options after moving on from Shaq Thompson, who was limited to six starts the past two seasons due to injuries. Rozeboom started 11 games in 2024 with the Rams and had 135 tackles. He played 74% of the defensive snaps, in addition to 42% on special teams. He ranked 13th out of 86 qualifying linebackers in run stop win rate at 39.1%. Wallace ranked 85th at 19.9%.

And don't rule out Walker fitting into the plans if they draft him. He's been compared to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons for his ability to disrupt from multiple positions.

Cornerback

Jaycee Horn (RS), Michael Jackson (RS)

With so much change up front, securing Horn for the long term and giving Jackson a new deal assured continuity on the back end.

Strong safety

Tre'von Moerig (FA)

Moehrig is an upgrade in the run defense over Xavier Woods, who signed with the Tennessee Titans after Carolina moved in another direction. He had 13 run stuffs -- tackles made on run plays resulting in no gain or loss -- the second most of any defensive back in the NFL last season. Woods had four, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Free safety

TBA or Jordan Fuller

The starter could be in the draft or on the roster in Fuller. Stay tuned.