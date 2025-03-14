Former Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence tells a Seahawks reporter that he knew he wouldn't win a Super Bowl in Dallas. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- After 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence opted to sign a three-year deal worth a base value of $32.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent this week.

But his words upon his arrival in the Pacific Northwest drew the ire of former teammate Micah Parsons on Thursday.

Speaking to Seahawks blogger Brian Nemhauser, Lawrence said, "A change in scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home. I made my home there, my family lives there, I'm forever going to be there. But I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there, so yeah. We here."

That drew a response on X from Parsons, Lawrence's teammate for four years and a fellow pass rusher.

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---!" Parsons wrote.

Several members of the Cowboys organization were upset with Lawrence's comment Thursday night, sources told ESPN.

Lawrence missed the final 13 games of last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. There was hope he would be able to return late in the year, but the Cowboys struggled to a 7-10 finish that ultimately led to a head-coaching change from Mike McCarthy to Brian Schottenheimer.

Lawrence came back at Parsons, noting the Pro Bowl edge rusher's social media use. Parsons does a podcast during the season for Bleacher Report as well.

"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left," Lawrence wrote on X.

Before free agency, Lawrence told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he would like to remain with the Cowboys.

"The ball is in their court," he said. "I'm not only going to play in Dallas. I'm going to have other options, but I'd like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing."

The Cowboys were not going to make an offer similar to what Lawrence received from the Seahawks, which included $18 million in guaranteed money and could peak at $42 million with incentives and escalators. Lawrence will count $7.445 million against the Cowboys' cap in 2025.

Lawrence was named to the Pro Bowl four times with the Cowboys after he was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He has recorded 61.5 career sacks.

"I always knew there was more left in me," he told reporters Thursday. "Just thinking and wanting a Super Bowl, it doesn't all come together if all the pieces ain't there. For me to have another opportunity to go and chase my dream to win a Super Bowl with a good team and the pieces are in place, I had to take my opportunity."

The Cowboys and Seahawks won't play each other in the 2025 regular season. But a playoff meeting would be juicy.