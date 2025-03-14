Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky break down how the signing of D.J. Reed impacts the Lions' defense next season. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions have re-signed veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, the team announced Friday.

Patrick, 31, was able to find a role within the Lions' high-powered offense last season, finishing with 33 receptions for 394 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

After missing the 2022 and 2023 seasons with knee and Achilles injuries while with the Denver Broncos, Patrick was signed to Detroit's practice squad in August before being signed to the active roster Sept. 24 ahead of Week 4.

He caught his first receiving touchdown with the Lions off a 3-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter Dec. 5 against the Green Bay Packers then caught his second touchdown off a 1-yard toss from Goff in the fourth quarter during the same game.

They were Patrick's first NFL touchdowns since 2021, when he played for the Broncos. His production was a pleasant surprise for a Lions team that finished with 15 wins for the first time in franchise history.

Patrick has 176 catches for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.