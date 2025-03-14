Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday that signing a record-breaking extension with the Cleveland Browns, just one month after requesting a trade, wasn't about the money but feeling more confident in the team's future.

Garrett requested a trade Feb. 3 after a 3-14 finish in Cleveland, his sixth losing year in eight NFL seasons, expressing his desire to play for a contending team. It led to a public dispute between Garrett and the only franchise he has known since being selected with the top pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

But on Friday, he was back on board with a new extension that once again makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the four-year extension averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

Garrett said further conversations with the team's management changed his mind about wanting to be traded.

"Just having constant communication with the team, with [GM Andrew Berry] ... talking about the plans and future of this team and how we can turn this around and turn Cleveland into a winner," Garrett said.

During the monthlong standoff, Garrett conducted multiple interviews on Radio Row during Super Bowl week, doubling down on his desire to be traded. Throughout the process, Berry remained adamant that he had no intention of trading the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett said he doesn't regret going public with his request, as it allowed both sides to come together in communication on the franchise's future.

"I think I had some frustration," Garrett said, "and I feel like that helped us grow and have conversations that were difficult but that needed to be had and helped create a little bit more discourse, helped build some relationships and reaffirm them. And now I feel like we're in a better place and now we can move on.

"I think the fans will see that my heart is in the right place. It has never been about money. It's always been about winning. That's where my frustration lies."

While Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection, is back in the fold, one of his major concerns -- the quarterback position -- remains unsettled in Cleveland. The Browns have made just one move for a quarterback this offseason: trading for Kenny Pickett. The team hosted Russell Wilson on a visit Thursday, and Garrett said he spoke to Wilson in the practice facility.

"I definitely think he'll be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to the young guys, veteran leadership can't be understated," Garrett said. "And I think he definitely has some juice left at the position. He has plenty of arm left, he's very smart, and he knows what he's capable of. He'd be a valuable asset."