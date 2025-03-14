Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Jim Harbaugh began chasing Najee Harris almost a decade ago.

Nine years ago, Harbaugh, then the head coach at the University of Michigan, went all out to recruit Harris, a top player in the 2017 high school class. Harbaugh attended Harris' homecoming game, sporting Harris' Antioch High School colors and announcing the school's homecoming queen at halftime.

"I was just like, what the heck?" Harris said with a smile. "I mean, this dude is calling out just doing everything, but that showed how much of a down-to-earth cool guy he is."

Still, that wasn't enough to lure Harris, who signed with the University of Alabama and was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL draft. After four years in Pittsburgh, however, Harbaugh finally got Harris.

Harris, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Chargers earlier this week and said that Harbaugh was a driving force in his decision.

"He's the same guy, man," Harris said. "He's always energetic, man. He's always the life of the party, so he's just a good guy to be around, down to earth, and he makes you feel comfortable."

Harris said he knew that his time in Pittsburgh was coming to an end at the halfway point last year and that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was honest with him throughout the process.

"I didn't plan on doing it," Harris said of leaving Pittsburgh. "It wasn't something that was in the plan or anything, but it is a business."

Harris has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons. The Chargers haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon in 2017. Harris had 18 carries for 70 yards in a win over the Chargers last season.

"When we played against them, I saw the type of team that they're on the rise to be and I wanted to be a part of that," Harris said.