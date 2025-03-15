"The Pat McAfee Show" crew reacts to Najee Harris joining the Chargers and breaks down why it likes the move. (2:32)

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a two-year deal with guard Mekhi Becton, the team announced Friday.

The deal is worth $20 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Becton is perhaps the most important signing of free agency for the Chargers. Los Angeles' most significant weakness last season was the interior offensive line, and the Chargers struggled to build the effective rushing attack that coach Jim Harbaugh promised because of their inefficiencies. The interior line graded amongst the worst in the NFL in run block win rate: center Bradley Bozeman (160th), left guard Zion Johnson (165th) and right guard Trey Pipkins III (188th).

Last season was somewhat of a career renaissance for Becton, who was drafted in the first round by the New York Jets in 2020 as a tackle but switched to guard with the Philadelphia Eagles last season and emerged as an impactful run blocker. Becton finished 24th in run block win rate among guards, significantly ahead of Johnson (43rd) and Pipkins (50th).

Becton played right guard in Philadelphia and plans to continue to play guard, a source told ESPN's Tim McManus. This move could mean that the Chargers will release Pipkins, which would save them $6.75 million.

Becton signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Eagles last offseason following four years in New York marked by injuries.

With both tackle spots accounted for, the coaching staff decided to try the 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton at guard, and the experiment paid off. He won the right guard job during the summer and went on to start 15 regular-season games for the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

He was part of a dominant offensive line that paved the way for MVP finalist and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

Becton, 25, started 30 games at tackle with the Jets. He missed all but one game over the 2021 and 2022 seasons because of knee injuries.