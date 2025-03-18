Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton often holds his cards so close to his vest that it seems like they're resting on his spine. But Payton offered Broncos fans a little hint at his master plan in the days before NFL free agency opened.

With so much attention focused on how the Broncos might try to give quarterback Bo Nix more playmakers, Payton gave more of a big-picture look, teasing that the team's early work in free agency might not be simply about getting Nix skill-position help.

"We have to look closely at what helps the team because that in turn can end up helping that position," Payton said.

And when the early free agency dust settled, the Broncos decided to make what was already one of the league's best defenses this past season even stronger. And both players they signed to do it came off the San Francisco 49ers' roster. Safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be quick fits in Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's scheme, providing high-upside options in spots where the Broncos felt they needed upgrades.

At the combine, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked specifically about Hufanga and Greenlaw. He called both multiyear starters "fantastic players." He added that the 49ers would "work our tails off" to keep them despite San Francisco's cap issues, which have resulted in 12 of the team's free agents already signing elsewhere.

But Hufanga and Greenlaw were the first two outside unrestricted free agents the Broncos reeled in. They have also received the two biggest deals the team has handed out to players from other teams, with Hufanga inking a three-year, $45 million deal and Greenlaw receiving a three-year, $31.5 million contract.

Couple that with the quick re-signing of defensive tackle D.J. Jones (three years, $39 million), and the Broncos gave their three biggest free agent deals to defensive players. The fourth largest deal went to tight end Evan Engram (two years, $23 million). The financial scale tipped that way because when the Broncos evaluated their 10-7 season that ended with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC's wild-card round, they decided that they needed more consistent play at the safety spot and additional physicality at linebacker, as well as the ability to drop into coverage.

Even though the Broncos set a franchise record with 63 sacks and finished first in in the NFL in defensive EPA by a wide margin (74.55, well ahead of No. 2 Minnesota's 60.54), they wanted to shore up their tackling. Denver ranked 15th in yards allowed after contact in the run game and 11th in yards after contact on receptions. And when asked at the combine if the Broncos needed more size inside at linebacker, general manager George Paton acknowledged help at that position was a focus.

"Not really [bigger]," Paton said. "But I think if you look in the league, it's a space-and-cover league. I know we got exposed a little in the run. It wasn't all the linebackers. Maybe it was the guys up front who got out of their gaps. You don't have to be big to be physical inside. We like them long, we like athletic."

If Hufanga and Greenlaw realize the upside that they showed in San Francisco, the Broncos will be lauded for getting bargains for quality players who filled Denver's needs. But both players had injury questions headed into free agency, and the Broncos will need good health fortune to reap the most rewards.

Greenlaw has only played every game in a season one time during his six-year career -- as a rookie in 2019. He played in only two games this past season after tearing his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII to end the 2023 season and has missed a total of 36 games in his six seasons.

But Greenlaw also happens to be one of the NFL's most impactful off-ball linebackers when healthy and would be a quality complement to Alex Singleton, who is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 last season. Greenlaw has four 80-tackle seasons and 14 career passes defensed.

Hufanga, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, has been limited to 17 combined games over the past two seasons. He tore an ACL during Week 11 of the 2023 season and missed 10 games in 2024 with knee and wrist injuries. But he also has seven career interceptions and had 97 tackles in his last full season (2022).

Prior to free agency opening, Paton acknowledged that players with injury histories were risks but that the Broncos were on the hunt for players who fit the scheme and had the "make-up" the team and Payton wanted.

"Some of the misses are injury-related," Paton said. "Some of them are fit. When you have four [head] coaches [in the previous four seasons], it's hard to really build continuity, and scheme and everything.

"They're all talented, but if you bet on make-up, work ethic and if they're going to fit the culture, then typically you'll hit on those guys."