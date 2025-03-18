Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Defensive end Brandon Graham, the author of the most impactful play in Eagles franchise history, announced his retirement Tuesday after 15 seasons in the NFL.

Graham, a first-round pick out of Michigan in 2010, spent his entire career in Philadelphia. He holds the team record for most regular-season games played (206) and is third all time in sacks (76.5). The two Lombardi Trophies he helped deliver were placed at either side of him as he emotionally read his farewell speech in the team's auditorium, where family, friends, coaches and teammates gathered to honor him.

"You all know I gave everything I had in this," said Graham, his voice breaking as he began to well up. "I don't have no regrets.

"Fifteen years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams -- big dreams -- a little bit of nervousness, and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then what this journey would bring. I didn't know how many times I'd be tested, I didn't know how much I would grow, and I sure didn't know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans and the team and this city."

His strip sack of Tom Brady in the closing moments of Super Bowl LII helped secure a narrow win over the New England Patriots and delivered the first Lombardi Trophy to the city of Philadelphia.

That elevated Graham to icon status in Philly and marked the pinnacle of his turnaround after he was labeled a bust early in his career following a slow start largely due to injuries.

Graham flashed a big smile when the play was brought up.

"That's always going to be a good one. A Michigan guy against another Michigan guy," he said. "It was a big moment in my career, and that's where I felt like things started to get even better from that point on."

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised Graham for the "many memorable moments" he provided the franchise and its fans.

"Brandon Graham is the embodiment of everything you want in a Philadelphia Eagle," Lurie said in a statement. "...It was the way he played the game and the way he carried himself that earned him the love and respect of his coaches, teammates and fans."

Graham made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020 and recorded his first double-digit sack campaign in 2022, posting 11 takedowns. This past season was initially thought of as a retirement tour of sorts, but he took on an expanded role under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and was the team's most productive edge rusher early in the season.

Graham tore his triceps in late November against the Los Angeles Rams and announced in the locker room afterward that he would miss the remainder of the season.

He quietly rehabbed behind the scenes, however, and was able to return for the team's decisive Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, providing the storybook ending to one of the most consequential careers in Eagles history.

"If I didn't make it back to the Super Bowl, I probably wouldn't be up here right now," he said. "I promise you, I'd be begging to come back for one more. But I was happy to be able to make it back to play with my guys, to put that uniform on one last time in a big moment, on the big stage.

"Me being able to be a part of that, that was all I needed to know. I feel like my prayers were answered, being able to come back and be with them boys one last time."