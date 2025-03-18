Brandon Beane tells Pat McAfee about the team's confidence in Khalil Shakir after signing him to a four-year extension. (1:31)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills have restructured linebacker Matt Milano's deal, a source confirmed to ESPN, as they continue to work on the contracts of their own players.

Milano took a pay cut of over $3 million, which can be made back with incentives, and also will now be able to become a free agent in 2026, the source said.

The linebacker was previously scheduled to become a free agent in 2027 after he signed a two-year contract extension in 2023 to keep him with the team through the 2026 season. Now, he can become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Milano, 30, is set to enter his ninth season with the Bills after the team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has played only nine regular season games in the past two seasons. He suffered a season-ending right leg injury in Week 5 of the 2023 season and torn biceps in a training camp practice this past season that kept him out until December. Milano, the team's starting outside linebacker, was named first-team All-Pro in 2022.

"Matt's had a couple tough breaks, no pun intended, as far as his situation," general manager Brandon Beane said at the NFL scouting combine. "... I thought you started to see him getting back into form, made some plays, had a sack or two, some nice splash plays in the playoffs. I'm happy for Matt, he's going to have an offseason he doesn't have to rehab, have a surgery. That's taxing on these guys."

In the team's three playoff games last season, Milano had two sacks and 17 tackles.

The Bills have adjusted a variety of their own contracts, extending the deals of quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Greg Rousseau, while also restructuring defensive tackle Ed Oliver's contract.