LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears entered free agency with two main objectives: Improve the pass protection around quarterback Caleb Williams, who was sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie; and find more players to get after opposing QBs.

Through two trades and a series of aggressive moves during the first wave of free agency, the Bears flipped the interior of the offensive line with a unit that will feature three new starters: Left guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman and right guard Jonah Jackson. Chicago added a promising defensive lineman in Dayo Odeyingbo, whose age (25) and positional flexibility should be an upgrade for a defense whose pass rush win rate (36.5%) ranked 24th, and signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to help generate pressure from the interior so Chicago's edge rushers can get home.

The Bears spent $140.2 million in free agency and accomplished several goals before the team's first OTA next month. These five marquee additions -- along with signing slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus -- have the front office and coaching staff in a favorable spot as they mull over how to adjust their strategy for the draft.

"This really opens the whole board for us," general manager Ryan Poles said. "We're going to be able to sit back and kind of look and say, 'what's the best thing to do for the Chicago Bears, and who's the best player that can impact?' We've got some tough decisions and a lot of film to watch between now and the draft."

Chicago currently has seven draft picks, beginning with No. 10. With several paths to choose from, here's how the Bears can use their first-round selection to further upgrade the roster.

Is Will Campbell the Bears' left tackle of the future? Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The left tackle of the future

After dedicating so many resources to improving the offensive line in free agency, the Bears may not feel they have to use their first-round pick on a player who would need to start early in his career. That's why looking to draft a franchise left tackle may be in play at No. 10.

Coming off a season-ending left ankle fracture, Braxton Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract after starting the last three seasons at left tackle. Chicago's 2024 third-round pick, Kiran Amegadjie, saw limited action as a rookie (119 snaps at left tackle) but could be in line for a bigger role.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected two tackle prospects to the Bears in his first two mock drafts: LSU's Will Campbell and Ohio State's Josh Simmons. If either prospect (or Missouri's Armand Membou) finds his way to Chicago at No. 10, left tackle becomes the biggest position competition in training camp.

This wouldn't be a move made out of necessity. It's one that considers the long-term view of the Bears' entire offensive line with Jones and Thuney set to become free agents after the 2025 season and the prospect of adding high-end depth in the short term.

Just one more pass rusher

Poles' philosophy for building a defensive line may hint at where Chicago is leaning with the No. 10 pick.

"We all watched the Super Bowl, right?" Poles said. "You want to have waves of pass rushers."

Chicago added to the interior of the D-line with Jarrett and was intrigued by Odeyingbo's "disruptive" ability playing both inside and outside, according to Poles. But just because the Bears signed a presumptive starter opposite defensive end Montez Sweat, don't rule out another pass rush addition in the first round.

Kiper has the Bears drafting Georgia outside linebacker Mykel Williams at No. 10. Williams missed games with an ankle injury in 2024 but still totaled five sacks and 20 tackles (15 solo). His strength is as a run defender, an area Chicago needs to improve after ranking 29th in yards per attempt allowed (4.9).

The strength of the first round appears to be up front on defense. Kiper has nine defensive linemen or outside linebackers off the board in the first round.

While Poles was comfortable with where the pass rush stood after free agency, he didn't rule out future additions.

"You can't have enough pass rushers," Poles said on March 13. "We're always looking to add and improve that group, but I feel good about where we are today."

Ashton Jeanty may not be on the board when the Bears pick at No. 10, but if he is, he would seem like a perfect fit for Ben Johnson's offense. Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A top 10 pick on a running back?

Ben Johnson believes in using important draft capital on a running back. The Detroit Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall during Johnson's second season as offensive coordinator in 2023, and the Lions' rushing offenses ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in Gibbs' first two seasons.

The question isn't whether Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is worthy of being a top 10 pick. Coming off a season where he led college football in rushing (2,601 yards, 29 TDs), took the Broncos to the College Football Playoff and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, Jeanty has the power to be an instant impact player.

The more important question, especially for the Bears, is whether Jeanty will even be available at No. 10.

Kiper has the Las Vegas Raiders making Jeanty the first running back drafted at No. 6. The first round isn't the only spot for Chicago to add a tandem piece to its running back room currently led by D'Andre Swift. The Bears own four picks in draft's three rounds at Nos. 10, 39 (from Carolina), 41 and 72 and could strategize putting themselves in play for North Carolina's Omarion Hampton or Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins later in the first round or early on Day 2.

A hybrid weapon

The Lions used 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 WR, 2 TE) at the third-highest rate in the NFL (32.2% of plays) in 2024. Behind two 1,000 yard receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta was third on the Lions in receiving (726 yards) and tied for the second-most touchdowns (7).

Behind Cole Kmet, whose usage dipped in 2024 in an offense that didn't highlight its tight ends in the passing game, the Bears need to add depth at this position.

Or, they could look for another game-changing weapon for their young quarterback and draft Penn State's Tyler Warren with the 10th pick.

Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and had 12 total touchdowns for the Nittany Lions as a senior. He won the John Mackey Award as college football's top tight end and was seventh in Heisman voting.

He may not be available to the Bears at No. 10 (Kiper has him off the board at No. 7 to the Jets), but if he is, adding a versatile weapon to the passing game and a player who has demonstrated the willingness to block for the run game (Penn State had two 1,000 yard rushers on its run to the College football Playoff) would be a major addition to the offense Johnson wants to establish in Chicago.