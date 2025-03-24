        <
          NFL Power Rankings 2025: Which teams improved in free agency?

          Is the Vikings' passing on Aaron Rodgers the right move? (1:57)

          Louis Riddick and Harry Douglas explain why Minnesota is making the right choice by not considering Aaron Rodgers. (1:57)

          • NFL NationMar 24, 2025, 10:10 AM
          The first wave of the 2025 NFL free agency cycle brought a lot of movement. A few standout veterans found new homes -- including edge rusher Josh Sweat (Cardinals) and quarterback Sam Darnold (Seahawks) -- while others stayed put with extensions. Now that free agency has slowed down and the 2025 NFL draft is exactly one month away, we're restacking all 32 teams based off the moves each has made this offseason.

          Has the addition of quarterback Geno Smith affected the Raiders' standing in our Power Rankings? Did the 49ers' roster purge impact their place in the NFC?

          In addition to our post-free agency rankings, NFL Nation reporters offered up an under-the-radar move made by the team they cover. These moves range from re-signings and signings to coach hirings. Let's start with the No. 1 spot.

          Previous ranking: Post-Super Bowl

          1. Kansas City Chiefs

          Way-too-early ranking: 1

          Under-the-radar move: Signing running back Elijah Mitchell

          The addition of Mitchell didn't cost the Chiefs much (a little over $2 million on a one-year deal) and if he's healthy, he gives the the team speed out of the backfield. That's been hard to find for Kansas City lately, as it lacked a breakaway threat at running back last season. Mitchell offers a nice contrast to Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs' other top backs. -- Adam Teicher

          2. Philadelphia Eagles

          Way-too-early ranking: 4

          Under-the-radar move: Changing the quarterback depth chart

          The Eagles traded Kenny Pickett to the Browns for a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This likely means 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee will ascend to the No. 2 spot behind Jalen Hurts. McKee has earned the promotion by impressing in practice and maximizing his limited opportunities. He went 30-of-45 (67%) for 323 yards with four touchdowns to no interceptions in two games last season. Philadelphia showed some interest in Thompson-Robinson before the 2023 draft and will now have the chance to help grow his game behind the scenes. -- Tim McManus

          3. Detroit Lions

          Way-too-early ranking: 3

          Under-the-radar move: Hiring running backs coach Tashard Choice

          The Lions have completely revamped their coaching staff after eight assistants left to take new positions in the offseason. Choice will enter his first season as the Lions' new running backs coach, and Scottie Montgomery will change to wide receivers and assistant head coach. The addition of Choice is huge for Jahmyr Gibbs, who led the NFL in touchdowns (20) in 2024. Choice coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech from 2020 to '21 and the two developed a close relationship. -- Eric Woodyard

          4. Buffalo Bills

          Way-too-early ranking: 2

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing running back Ty Johnson

          The Bills made a variety of moves to retain their own, and keeping Johnson on a two-year deal benefits the offense as a whole and gives the team some insurance in 2026. Johnson complemented James Cook, along with rookie Ray Davis, and earned a role as the team's go-to third-down running back. Cook will be a free agent next offseason, so it benefits the team to have another member of the room under contract for multiple years. -- Alaina Getzenberg

          5. Baltimore Ravens

          Way-too-early ranking: 5

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing fullback Patrick Ricard

          The headliners of the Ravens' free agent class have been offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but the return of Ricard on a one-year, $2.87 million deal is key to Baltimore's smashmouth identity. He received the nickname "Pancake Pat" for putting so many defenders on their backs. With Ricard as the lead blocker last season, the Ravens averaged 5.8 yards per carry, which was the best in a single season in NFL history.

          In six seasons as Baltimore's fullback, Ricard has helped four running backs (Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Derrick Henry) produce over 800 rushing yards in a single season. -- Jamison Hensley

          6. Washington Commanders

          Way-too-early ranking: 6

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing tight end John Bates

          Bates is not a dynamic pass-catcher -- he has 61 career receptions over four seasons, including eight last season. But the Commanders made it a priority to keep him around because of his blocking ability. Coaches had talked in the past about his unique ability to handle defensive ends when needed in pass protection, which is a rarity among modern tight ends. Bates might not catch more than 10 passes this season, but his value remains high. -- John Keim

          Riddick praises Commanders offseason: 'This offense is rolling'

          Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky break down how Laremy Tunsil's move to the Commanders positively impacts Jayden Daniels.

          7. Cincinnati Bengals

          Way-too-early ranking: 9

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing defensive end Joseph Ossai

          Ossai, a 2021 third-round pick, quietly had a strong finish to the season, with at least a half-sack in six of the final seven games. It was enough production to make him a compelling free agent. But he decided that if he was going to do a one-year deal in 2025, he might as well stay in Cincinnati. If Ossai can build on last season, he can be a much-needed edge rusher for a defense that needs more disruption. -- Ben Baby

          8. Los Angeles Rams

          Way-too-early ranking: 12

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing left tackle Alaric Jackson

          Quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to an adjusted contract on the same day as Jackson's re-signing, so this transaction was overshadowed despite being a key part of Los Angeles' offseason plan. Bringing back Jackson -- and keeping veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein -- also allows the Rams flexibility early in the draft, as offensive tackle is no longer a pressing need to address. -- Sarah Barshop

          9. Green Bay Packers

          Way-too-early ranking: 7

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing kicker Brandon McManus

          The Packers learned the hard way that kickers aren't easy to find -- even in the draft. After a revolving door of inexperienced kickers ever since they moved on from Mason Crosby following the 2022 season, they finally had enough. So six games into last season, Green Bay brought in the veteran McManus, who stabilized the situation. He missed only two kicks the rest of the way -- one in the regular season and one in the playoffs. -- Rob Demovsky

          10. Minnesota Vikings

          Way-too-early ranking: 10

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing safety Theo Jackson

          Realizing they were going to lose incumbent starter Camryn Bynum in free agency, the Vikings got his understudy signed and locked down for the next three years. Jackson has been impressive in the past two training camps and in his limited defensive snaps. In exchange for a reasonable deal worth a little more than $9 million, the Vikings secured a replacement for Bynum who has given them every reason to believe he will be an effective starter. -- Kevin Seifert

          11. Los Angeles Chargers

          Way-too-early ranking: 8

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing safety Elijah Molden

          Molden was the most underrated player on the Chargers defense in 2024; he was second among defensive backs in tackles (72) and interceptions (three). However, perhaps the most critical aspect of his role was his emergence at deep safety. This allowed Los Angeles to move safety Derwin James Jr. to the nickel cornerback spot, which resulted in an All-Pro season. With Molden back, expect another league-best season for James and the Chargers' defense. -- Kris Rhim

          12. Denver Broncos

          Way-too-early ranking: 14

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing tackle Matt Peart

          While Peart's signing might not have made too many ripples in the free agency pond, he has carved out a niche as a reliable swing tackle. His only two starts last season came against the Chargers, and he also played as a right tackle and an extra blocking tight end. He moved to their kicking units after the Chiefs blocked a field goal on the final play of the game in October. Peart and Alex Palczewski, as well as starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, give the Broncos their top four tackles back after they were one of the league's best offensive lines in 2024. -- Jeff Legwold

          13. Houston Texans

          Way-too-early ranking: 11

          Under-the-radar move: Signing defensive end Darrell Taylor

          Getting Taylor as a rotational player was a savvy move. He has 24.5 sacks in four seasons, including 9.5 in 2022. The Texans rotate often to keep the defensive line fresh, so when defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. head to the sideline, Houston now has someone coming in who could get after quarterbacks. Coming off the bench, Taylor strengthens an already-strong unit. -- DJ Bien-Aime

          14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Way-too-early ranking: 16

          Under-the-radar move: Promoting Kevin Carberry to run game coordinator

          The Bucs did the two best things they possibly could to account for the loss of Liam Coen. They promoted pass game coordinator (and "wizard") Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator. And the importance of keeping Carberry, their offensive line coach last season, can't be overstated. He played an integral role in their run game improving from a league-worst 88.8 rushing yards per game in 2023 to fourth-best with 149.2 in 2024.

          The Bucs' 5.3 yards per rush also set a new franchise record and according to Elias Sports, they became the sixth team since the merger to have a 1,000-plus rushing yard improvement in a full season year-over-year. -- Jenna Laine

          Why Chris Godwin chose the Bucs over the Patriots

          Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky discuss Chris Godwin choosing to return to the Buccaneers over joining the Patriots in NFL free agency.

          15. San Francisco 49ers

          Way-too-early ranking: 13

          Under-the-radar move: Hiring Gus Bradley as a defensive assistant

          The Niners' biggest move of the offseason was undoubtedly bringing back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. While adding Bradley didn't generate as many headlines, it's a move that could pay dividends in the short and long term. Bradley has 12 years experience as an NFL defensive coordinator and another four as a head coach. And, if Saleh has success and takes another head coaching job, Bradley would then become an obvious candidate to take over as coordinator in San Francisco or for Saleh wherever he might land. -- Nick Wagoner

          16. Seattle Seahawks

          Way-too-early ranking: 15

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing linebacker Ernest Jones IV

          A team re-signing its top free agent usually commands plenty of attention, but Jones' return on a three-year, $28.5 million deal got somewhat overlooked amid the fervor of the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades. Bringing back Jones was a priority given the way he transformed their defense after his midseason arrival from Tennessee. Seattle did so on a reasonable contract. It averages $9.5 million and gives the team plenty of financial protection, with more than $2.5 million tied to per-game roster bonuses that Jones can earn only if he stays healthy. -- Brady Henderson

          17. Pittsburgh Steelers

          Way-too-early ranking: 17

          Under-the-radar move: Signing safety Juan Thornhill

          Injuries have kept Thornhill from playing a complete season since 2021, and he hasn't forced a turnover since a three-interception campaign in 2022 (his final year in Kansas City). But the 2019 second-round pick is a younger safety option with more upside than 31-year-old Damontae Kazee, who is an unrestricted free agent after three seasons in Pittsburgh. The rest of the safety position was a patchwork group in 2024, with Cameron Sutton moving from corner to safety and the brief return of former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds.

          Despite his injury risk, Thornhill gives the team quality secondary depth. -- Brooke Pryor

          18. Miami Dolphins

          Way-too-early ranking: 20

          Under-the-radar move: Signing punter Ryan Stonehouse

          A punter? Really? Yes, really! Stonehouse is the NFL's single-season record holder for average yards per punt (53.1 in 2022), and he's averaged more than 50 yards per punt over his three-year NFL career. The Dolphins have had one of the league's worst special teams units over the past four seasons, and getting a field-flipper such as Stonehouse could change their fortunes under first-year special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

          19. Atlanta Falcons

          Way-too-early ranking: 19

          Under-the-radar move: Hiring defensive line coach Nate Ollie

          The news of the Falcons hiring Ollie got lost in the news cycle when the team announced it was bringing in former Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator. But Ollie brings developmental chops to an inexperienced line after the release of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. With Ollie as the assistant defensive line coach, the Texans finished tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks (49) last season. The Falcons ranked 31st (31). As the defensive line coach in Indianapolis, Ollie guided the Colts to an Indy-era franchise-record 51 sacks in 2023. -- Marc Raimondi

          20. Arizona Cardinals

          Way-too-early ranking: 21

          Under-the-radar move: Signing quarterback Jacoby Brissett

          There are two reasons for this answer. The first is that Brissett has experience in Arizona's scheme having played for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork in Cleveland, so the transition should be seamless for him. The second is that he's another veteran presence for Kyler Murray in the quarterback room, someone who can help him navigate life as a professional, even though he's heading into Year 7. -- Josh Weinfuss

          21. Dallas Cowboys

          Way-too-early ranking: 18

          Under-the-radar move: Signing defensive end Solomon Thomas

          The Cowboys did not lay out a big financial investment in Thomas (just $3 million guaranteed), yet he can fill a number of roles in Matt Eberflus' defense and in the locker room. He played for new defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton with the Jets, so he can help teach what the new position coach wants. He has also been productive with 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

          Mainly, Thomas' experience will be a plus for a defense that lost some leadership in free agency and potentially needed a fresh voice anyway. -- Todd Archer

          Stephen A. calls out Jerry Jones for being 'cheap'

          Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Cowboys passing on Cooper Kupp and says Jerry Jones is a notoriously cheap spender in free agency.

          22. Chicago Bears

          Way-too-early ranking: 22

          Under-the-radar move: Signing wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus

          The Bears got younger and faster at receiver behind their two top targets. Zaccheaus signed a one-year deal in Chicago after his bounce-back season with the Commanders (45 catches, 506 yards and three touchdowns). This is an inexpensive way to enhance the offense with a 27-year-old slot receiver who just played with another young quarterback. Coach Ben Johnson covets fast receivers and can get creative with where he lines up Zaccheaus, who took a handful of snaps in the backfield last season. -- Courtney Cronin

          23. Indianapolis Colts

          Way-too-early ranking: 23

          Under-the-radar move: Restructuring right tackle Braden Smith's deal

          The Colts lost two key members of their offensive line to free agency in center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries. So it is no small matter that they found middle ground with Smith and reduced his salary cap charge to a more manageable number. Indy is already facing the challenge of rebuilding its depth. Smith has had a lot of challenges lately -- including an undisclosed issue that sent him to the non-football illness list last season -- but he is said to be past that and is now ready to play. -- Stephen Holder

          24. New England Patriots

          Way-too-early ranking: 24

          Under-the-radar move: Signing quarterback Joshua Dobbs

          A two-year, $8 million deal -- with $3.8 million guaranteed -- for a quarterback is a notable investment for a team that already has Drake Maye and Joe Milton III on the depth chart. It could simply be that the Patriots want an even-keeled veteran to mentor Maye. It could also be that New England will entertain trade offers for Milton. Dobbs serves as insurance if a solid offer presents itself. -- Mike Reiss

          25. Carolina Panthers

          Way-too-early ranking: 25

          Under-the-radar move: Signing running back Rico Dowdle

          Adding Dowdle on a one-year, $2.75 million deal is solid insurance to back up Chuba Hubbard, as 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is expected to miss most of next season with an ACL injury. Dowdle was also a much cheaper option than Miles Sanders, who was released when he wouldn't renegotiate his contract. The release saved the Panthers $5.23 million in cap space. -- David Newton

          26. Las Vegas Raiders

          Way-too-early ranking: 28

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing defensive end Malcolm Koonce

          Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL. If he can return to full strength and play at the level he did before the injury, he could be a major plus for Las Vegas' defense after five of its defensive starters walked away in free agency. In 2023, he had eight sacks, 29 pressures and an above-average pass rush win rate of 17.4%. He also had three sacks resulting in a forced fumble -- tied for third-most in the league. -- Ryan McFadden

          27. New York Jets

          Way-too-early ranking: 29

          Under-the-radar move: Signing tight end Stone Smartt

          Smartt has only 31 career receptions, but he flashed for the Chargers last season during a three-game stretch in December against the Chiefs, Bucs and Broncos with 11 catches for 141 yards. He made the switch from quarterback to tight end in his final college season, so there's upside with him as he continues to develop at the position.

          The Jets are also undergoing big changes at tight end, giving Smartt, who is going into his fourth NFL season, the chance to make the roster and contribute. -- Rich Cimini

          28. Jacksonville Jaguars

          Way-too-early ranking: 26

          Under-the-radar move: Signing quarterback Nick Mullens

          Mullens spent the past three seasons in Minnesota under coach Kevin O'Connell, who is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree just like new Jaguars coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Coen's offense should be similar to Minnesota's, so Mullens will offer Trevor Lawrence another tutor. -- Mike DiRocco

          29. New Orleans Saints

          Way-too-early ranking: 27

          Under-the-radar move: Re-signing cornerback Isaac Yiadom

          The Saints are going to need cornerback depth now that Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore are gone, and Yiadom played well when he started eight games due to injuries in 2023. He returns on a moderate contract and will give the Saints a familiar face in a defensive backs room that has gone through a lot of changes in the past few months. -- Katherine Terrell

          30. Cleveland Browns

          Way-too-early ranking: 30

          Under-the-radar move: Hiring offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren

          Despite a disastrous 2024 season for their offense, the Browns are poised to return their starting offensive line. Cleveland did make a change at position coach, bringing in Bloomgren, the former Rice coach. He is a veteran coach with experience in both the NFL and college ranks. He could help stabilize the unit as the offense tries to return to head coach Kevin Stefanski's wide zone roots in 2025. The Browns ranked 23rd in yards before contact per rush (2.43) last season. -- Daniel Oyefusi

          31. Tennessee Titans

          Way-too-early ranking: 32

          Under-the-radar move: Signing safety Xavier Woods

          Signing the veteran to a two-year, $10 million deal is an extreme bargain. Woods played at least 90% of the defensive snaps for the Panthers over the past two seasons. That durability is much-needed considering Amani Hooker hasn't played a full season in his six-year career. Woods also brings a tone-setting attitude to Tennessee and should help shore up the last line of defense, which gave up plenty of long runs to backs last season. -- Turron Davenport

          32. New York Giants

          Way-too-early ranking: 31

          Under-the-radar move: Signing defensive lineman Chauncey Golston

          The Giants badly needed to add defensive line depth. Golston is one of several new defenders. He had a solid 9.3% pass rush win rate as a defensive tackle with the Cowboys last season, which would have ranked 21st in the NFL if he had played enough snaps there to qualify. He seems to be an ideal fit next to Dexter Lawrence II in pass-rush situations with New York. -- Jordan Raanan