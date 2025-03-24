Open Extended Reactions

The first wave of the 2025 NFL free agency cycle brought a lot of movement. A few standout veterans found new homes -- including edge rusher Josh Sweat (Cardinals) and quarterback Sam Darnold (Seahawks) -- while others stayed put with extensions. Now that free agency has slowed down and the 2025 NFL draft is exactly one month away, we're restacking all 32 teams based off the moves each has made this offseason.

Has the addition of quarterback Geno Smith affected the Raiders' standing in our Power Rankings? Did the 49ers' roster purge impact their place in the NFC?

In addition to our post-free agency rankings, NFL Nation reporters offered up an under-the-radar move made by the team they cover. These moves range from re-signings and signings to coach hirings. Let's start with the No. 1 spot.

Way-too-early ranking: 1

Under-the-radar move: Signing running back Elijah Mitchell

The addition of Mitchell didn't cost the Chiefs much (a little over $2 million on a one-year deal) and if he's healthy, he gives the the team speed out of the backfield. That's been hard to find for Kansas City lately, as it lacked a breakaway threat at running back last season. Mitchell offers a nice contrast to Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs' other top backs. -- Adam Teicher

Way-too-early ranking: 4

Under-the-radar move: Changing the quarterback depth chart

The Eagles traded Kenny Pickett to the Browns for a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This likely means 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee will ascend to the No. 2 spot behind Jalen Hurts. McKee has earned the promotion by impressing in practice and maximizing his limited opportunities. He went 30-of-45 (67%) for 323 yards with four touchdowns to no interceptions in two games last season. Philadelphia showed some interest in Thompson-Robinson before the 2023 draft and will now have the chance to help grow his game behind the scenes. -- Tim McManus

Way-too-early ranking: 3

Under-the-radar move: Hiring running backs coach Tashard Choice

The Lions have completely revamped their coaching staff after eight assistants left to take new positions in the offseason. Choice will enter his first season as the Lions' new running backs coach, and Scottie Montgomery will change to wide receivers and assistant head coach. The addition of Choice is huge for Jahmyr Gibbs, who led the NFL in touchdowns (20) in 2024. Choice coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech from 2020 to '21 and the two developed a close relationship. -- Eric Woodyard

Way-too-early ranking: 2

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing running back Ty Johnson

The Bills made a variety of moves to retain their own, and keeping Johnson on a two-year deal benefits the offense as a whole and gives the team some insurance in 2026. Johnson complemented James Cook, along with rookie Ray Davis, and earned a role as the team's go-to third-down running back. Cook will be a free agent next offseason, so it benefits the team to have another member of the room under contract for multiple years. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Way-too-early ranking: 5

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing fullback Patrick Ricard

The headliners of the Ravens' free agent class have been offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but the return of Ricard on a one-year, $2.87 million deal is key to Baltimore's smashmouth identity. He received the nickname "Pancake Pat" for putting so many defenders on their backs. With Ricard as the lead blocker last season, the Ravens averaged 5.8 yards per carry, which was the best in a single season in NFL history.

In six seasons as Baltimore's fullback, Ricard has helped four running backs (Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Derrick Henry) produce over 800 rushing yards in a single season. -- Jamison Hensley

Way-too-early ranking: 6

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing tight end John Bates

Bates is not a dynamic pass-catcher -- he has 61 career receptions over four seasons, including eight last season. But the Commanders made it a priority to keep him around because of his blocking ability. Coaches had talked in the past about his unique ability to handle defensive ends when needed in pass protection, which is a rarity among modern tight ends. Bates might not catch more than 10 passes this season, but his value remains high. -- John Keim

play 1:06 Riddick praises Commanders offseason: 'This offense is rolling' Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky break down how Laremy Tunsil's move to the Commanders positively impacts Jayden Daniels.

Way-too-early ranking: 9

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing defensive end Joseph Ossai

Ossai, a 2021 third-round pick, quietly had a strong finish to the season, with at least a half-sack in six of the final seven games. It was enough production to make him a compelling free agent. But he decided that if he was going to do a one-year deal in 2025, he might as well stay in Cincinnati. If Ossai can build on last season, he can be a much-needed edge rusher for a defense that needs more disruption. -- Ben Baby

Way-too-early ranking: 12

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing left tackle Alaric Jackson

Quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to an adjusted contract on the same day as Jackson's re-signing, so this transaction was overshadowed despite being a key part of Los Angeles' offseason plan. Bringing back Jackson -- and keeping veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein -- also allows the Rams flexibility early in the draft, as offensive tackle is no longer a pressing need to address. -- Sarah Barshop

Way-too-early ranking: 7

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing kicker Brandon McManus

The Packers learned the hard way that kickers aren't easy to find -- even in the draft. After a revolving door of inexperienced kickers ever since they moved on from Mason Crosby following the 2022 season, they finally had enough. So six games into last season, Green Bay brought in the veteran McManus, who stabilized the situation. He missed only two kicks the rest of the way -- one in the regular season and one in the playoffs. -- Rob Demovsky

Way-too-early ranking: 10

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing safety Theo Jackson

Realizing they were going to lose incumbent starter Camryn Bynum in free agency, the Vikings got his understudy signed and locked down for the next three years. Jackson has been impressive in the past two training camps and in his limited defensive snaps. In exchange for a reasonable deal worth a little more than $9 million, the Vikings secured a replacement for Bynum who has given them every reason to believe he will be an effective starter. -- Kevin Seifert

Way-too-early ranking: 8

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing safety Elijah Molden

Molden was the most underrated player on the Chargers defense in 2024; he was second among defensive backs in tackles (72) and interceptions (three). However, perhaps the most critical aspect of his role was his emergence at deep safety. This allowed Los Angeles to move safety Derwin James Jr. to the nickel cornerback spot, which resulted in an All-Pro season. With Molden back, expect another league-best season for James and the Chargers' defense. -- Kris Rhim

Way-too-early ranking: 14

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing tackle Matt Peart

While Peart's signing might not have made too many ripples in the free agency pond, he has carved out a niche as a reliable swing tackle. His only two starts last season came against the Chargers, and he also played as a right tackle and an extra blocking tight end. He moved to their kicking units after the Chiefs blocked a field goal on the final play of the game in October. Peart and Alex Palczewski, as well as starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, give the Broncos their top four tackles back after they were one of the league's best offensive lines in 2024. -- Jeff Legwold

Way-too-early ranking: 11

Under-the-radar move: Signing defensive end Darrell Taylor

Getting Taylor as a rotational player was a savvy move. He has 24.5 sacks in four seasons, including 9.5 in 2022. The Texans rotate often to keep the defensive line fresh, so when defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. head to the sideline, Houston now has someone coming in who could get after quarterbacks. Coming off the bench, Taylor strengthens an already-strong unit. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Way-too-early ranking: 16

Under-the-radar move: Promoting Kevin Carberry to run game coordinator

The Bucs did the two best things they possibly could to account for the loss of Liam Coen. They promoted pass game coordinator (and "wizard") Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator. And the importance of keeping Carberry, their offensive line coach last season, can't be overstated. He played an integral role in their run game improving from a league-worst 88.8 rushing yards per game in 2023 to fourth-best with 149.2 in 2024.

The Bucs' 5.3 yards per rush also set a new franchise record and according to Elias Sports, they became the sixth team since the merger to have a 1,000-plus rushing yard improvement in a full season year-over-year. -- Jenna Laine

play 1:15 Why Chris Godwin chose the Bucs over the Patriots Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky discuss Chris Godwin choosing to return to the Buccaneers over joining the Patriots in NFL free agency.

Way-too-early ranking: 13

Under-the-radar move: Hiring Gus Bradley as a defensive assistant

The Niners' biggest move of the offseason was undoubtedly bringing back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. While adding Bradley didn't generate as many headlines, it's a move that could pay dividends in the short and long term. Bradley has 12 years experience as an NFL defensive coordinator and another four as a head coach. And, if Saleh has success and takes another head coaching job, Bradley would then become an obvious candidate to take over as coordinator in San Francisco or for Saleh wherever he might land. -- Nick Wagoner

Way-too-early ranking: 15

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing linebacker Ernest Jones IV

A team re-signing its top free agent usually commands plenty of attention, but Jones' return on a three-year, $28.5 million deal got somewhat overlooked amid the fervor of the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades. Bringing back Jones was a priority given the way he transformed their defense after his midseason arrival from Tennessee. Seattle did so on a reasonable contract. It averages $9.5 million and gives the team plenty of financial protection, with more than $2.5 million tied to per-game roster bonuses that Jones can earn only if he stays healthy. -- Brady Henderson

Way-too-early ranking: 17

Under-the-radar move: Signing safety Juan Thornhill

Injuries have kept Thornhill from playing a complete season since 2021, and he hasn't forced a turnover since a three-interception campaign in 2022 (his final year in Kansas City). But the 2019 second-round pick is a younger safety option with more upside than 31-year-old Damontae Kazee, who is an unrestricted free agent after three seasons in Pittsburgh. The rest of the safety position was a patchwork group in 2024, with Cameron Sutton moving from corner to safety and the brief return of former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds.

Despite his injury risk, Thornhill gives the team quality secondary depth. -- Brooke Pryor

Way-too-early ranking: 20

Under-the-radar move: Signing punter Ryan Stonehouse

A punter? Really? Yes, really! Stonehouse is the NFL's single-season record holder for average yards per punt (53.1 in 2022), and he's averaged more than 50 yards per punt over his three-year NFL career. The Dolphins have had one of the league's worst special teams units over the past four seasons, and getting a field-flipper such as Stonehouse could change their fortunes under first-year special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Way-too-early ranking: 19

Under-the-radar move: Hiring defensive line coach Nate Ollie

The news of the Falcons hiring Ollie got lost in the news cycle when the team announced it was bringing in former Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator. But Ollie brings developmental chops to an inexperienced line after the release of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. With Ollie as the assistant defensive line coach, the Texans finished tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks (49) last season. The Falcons ranked 31st (31). As the defensive line coach in Indianapolis, Ollie guided the Colts to an Indy-era franchise-record 51 sacks in 2023. -- Marc Raimondi

Way-too-early ranking: 21

Under-the-radar move: Signing quarterback Jacoby Brissett

There are two reasons for this answer. The first is that Brissett has experience in Arizona's scheme having played for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork in Cleveland, so the transition should be seamless for him. The second is that he's another veteran presence for Kyler Murray in the quarterback room, someone who can help him navigate life as a professional, even though he's heading into Year 7. -- Josh Weinfuss

Way-too-early ranking: 18

Under-the-radar move: Signing defensive end Solomon Thomas

The Cowboys did not lay out a big financial investment in Thomas (just $3 million guaranteed), yet he can fill a number of roles in Matt Eberflus' defense and in the locker room. He played for new defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton with the Jets, so he can help teach what the new position coach wants. He has also been productive with 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

Mainly, Thomas' experience will be a plus for a defense that lost some leadership in free agency and potentially needed a fresh voice anyway. -- Todd Archer

play 1:34 Stephen A. calls out Jerry Jones for being 'cheap' Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Cowboys passing on Cooper Kupp and says Jerry Jones is a notoriously cheap spender in free agency.

Way-too-early ranking: 22

Under-the-radar move: Signing wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus

The Bears got younger and faster at receiver behind their two top targets. Zaccheaus signed a one-year deal in Chicago after his bounce-back season with the Commanders (45 catches, 506 yards and three touchdowns). This is an inexpensive way to enhance the offense with a 27-year-old slot receiver who just played with another young quarterback. Coach Ben Johnson covets fast receivers and can get creative with where he lines up Zaccheaus, who took a handful of snaps in the backfield last season. -- Courtney Cronin

Way-too-early ranking: 23

Under-the-radar move: Restructuring right tackle Braden Smith's deal

The Colts lost two key members of their offensive line to free agency in center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries. So it is no small matter that they found middle ground with Smith and reduced his salary cap charge to a more manageable number. Indy is already facing the challenge of rebuilding its depth. Smith has had a lot of challenges lately -- including an undisclosed issue that sent him to the non-football illness list last season -- but he is said to be past that and is now ready to play. -- Stephen Holder

Way-too-early ranking: 24

Under-the-radar move: Signing quarterback Joshua Dobbs

A two-year, $8 million deal -- with $3.8 million guaranteed -- for a quarterback is a notable investment for a team that already has Drake Maye and Joe Milton III on the depth chart. It could simply be that the Patriots want an even-keeled veteran to mentor Maye. It could also be that New England will entertain trade offers for Milton. Dobbs serves as insurance if a solid offer presents itself. -- Mike Reiss

Way-too-early ranking: 25

Under-the-radar move: Signing running back Rico Dowdle

Adding Dowdle on a one-year, $2.75 million deal is solid insurance to back up Chuba Hubbard, as 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is expected to miss most of next season with an ACL injury. Dowdle was also a much cheaper option than Miles Sanders, who was released when he wouldn't renegotiate his contract. The release saved the Panthers $5.23 million in cap space. -- David Newton

Way-too-early ranking: 28

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing defensive end Malcolm Koonce

Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL. If he can return to full strength and play at the level he did before the injury, he could be a major plus for Las Vegas' defense after five of its defensive starters walked away in free agency. In 2023, he had eight sacks, 29 pressures and an above-average pass rush win rate of 17.4%. He also had three sacks resulting in a forced fumble -- tied for third-most in the league. -- Ryan McFadden

New Patriots quarterback Josh Dobbs, along with Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce and Bills running back Ty Johnson. ESPN Illustration

Way-too-early ranking: 29

Under-the-radar move: Signing tight end Stone Smartt

Smartt has only 31 career receptions, but he flashed for the Chargers last season during a three-game stretch in December against the Chiefs, Bucs and Broncos with 11 catches for 141 yards. He made the switch from quarterback to tight end in his final college season, so there's upside with him as he continues to develop at the position.

The Jets are also undergoing big changes at tight end, giving Smartt, who is going into his fourth NFL season, the chance to make the roster and contribute. -- Rich Cimini

Way-too-early ranking: 26

Under-the-radar move: Signing quarterback Nick Mullens

Mullens spent the past three seasons in Minnesota under coach Kevin O'Connell, who is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree just like new Jaguars coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Coen's offense should be similar to Minnesota's, so Mullens will offer Trevor Lawrence another tutor. -- Mike DiRocco

Way-too-early ranking: 27

Under-the-radar move: Re-signing cornerback Isaac Yiadom

The Saints are going to need cornerback depth now that Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore are gone, and Yiadom played well when he started eight games due to injuries in 2023. He returns on a moderate contract and will give the Saints a familiar face in a defensive backs room that has gone through a lot of changes in the past few months. -- Katherine Terrell