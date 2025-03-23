Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Cowboys passing on Cooper Kupp and says Jerry Jones is a notoriously cheap spender in free agency. (1:34)

FRISCO, Texas -- This would be the perfect time for the Dallas Cowboys to get ahead of the game.

And it's not just an extension for All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Three key members of the Cowboys' 2022 draft class are in position to sign extensions. First-rounder Tyler Smith, a Pro Bowl guard, has his fifth-year option for 2026 at a cost of $21.27 million. Tight end Jake Ferguson, their fourth-round pick, and cornerback DaRon Bland, their fifth-round pick, are about to enter the final year of their respective rookie contracts.

The Cowboys created more than $55 million in cap space for a reason, although it has not led to a high-priced signing of an outside free agent yet. They can use that money on extensions for all three players -- and Parsons, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

As has been said over and over, an extension would actually lower Parsons' 2025 salary cap figure.

Extensions for Smith, Ferguson and Bland would raise those 2025 figures but not exorbitantly.

Smith went to North Crowley High School in Fort Worth. This is home. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 and has been in the past two Pro Bowls.

Despite having played three seasons, he turns only 24 next month. He is the perfect cornerstone to build the offensive line around, now that Zack Martin has retired, in much the same way they did before with Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Martin.

At the end of the season, Smith sounded ready for the challenge of becoming the leader of the line.

"In my mind, I think it just starts with maintaining that standard," Smith said. "When I got here, from the film room to walkthroughs, I've seen how Tyron and Zack practice. I've seen how they study. I have thought about how I can be the best leader I can be. How can I continue to improve the standard that they've set before me? It is something that I take to heart every day."

Will the Dallas Cowboys pay up sooner than later to extend cornerback DaRon Bland's rookie contract? Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Bland was an All-Pro in 2023 when he led the league with nine interceptions and set an NFL record for most returns for a touchdown in a season with five. Ferguson was a Pro Bowl injury replacement in 2023 after catching 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns.

Injuries helped wreck the 2024 seasons for Ferguson and Bland.

Bland missed 10 games after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. After intercepting 14 passes his first two seasons, he did not intercept one in seven games last season. Ferguson missed three games in 2024, finishing with 59 catches for 494 yards. Just as he was getting close to 100% after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee in the season opener, he suffered a concussion in the 10th game, missing two contests.

Giving a player an extension before the final season of his contract is how the Cowboys used to operate, although it seems a long time ago. Smith, Frederick, Tyrone Crawford, Terence Newman, Jason Witten, Bradie James, Tony Romo and DeMarcus Ware all signed extensions before they sniffed the free agent market.

Back then, the Cowboys signed them to six-, seven- and even eight-year deals, while handing out larger guarantees. It allowed them to have salary cap flexibility by having the ability to restructure the deals year after year if they chose.

But those days are a bygone era, and now the Cowboys have to find a way to convince Smith, Ferguson and Bland that Dallas is the right place for them to play for the long term.

Larger guarantees. Overpaying just slightly. There is a risk in doing that, just as there is a risk in waiting, since it could cost them more money down the road. The recent extension signed by Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. averages $30 million per season in new money, which likely represents a ceiling for a Bland contract. Three years ago, the Cowboys signed Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million deal ($19 million per year).

Ferguson might be more of a projection because of the injuries last season, but he plays tight end, a position that has not seen a sizeable jump in salary the way some other positions have moved.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is now the highest paid non-quarterback at $40.25 million. Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett held that mark for about a week at $40 million annually.

While Parsons said he doesn't need to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, you can bet his agent will want him to be. Last year, the Cowboys were unable to sign receiver CeeDee Lamb until late in training camp and quarterback Dak Prescott hours before the season opener. Those deals made Lamb the second-highest-paid receiver and Prescott the highest-paid player in the game.

With Parsons, the Cowboys can have him under contractual control through 2028, if they choose to use the franchise tag. Parsons has stated his goal is to be a Cowboy for life. The Cowboys have said their goal is to sign Parsons for the long term. Maybe they find that middle ground sooner than many believe.

But if they need the tag for Parsons, then they won't have one for Smith, Ferguson or Bland next March.

In a perfect world, the Cowboys would sign all four to extensions before the season starts, although recent history says that won't happen.

Getting at least one or two of them signed would be a good start.