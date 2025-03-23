Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Diggs' intel: When the Patriots traded for veteran receiver Randy Moss in April 2007, some wondered how he would fit into the team's culture. A banner headline across the Boston Globe's front page the next day read: "Controversial receiver Moss aboard."

Moss was entering his 10th NFL season, and among the storylines that followed him to New England was a comment he made early in his career when he said, "I play when I want to play."

Coupled with on-field frustrations that boiled over with the Raiders, the acquisition was viewed by some as risky.

Turns out it was brilliant.

The story comes to mind in the wake of the Patriots hosting free agent receiver Stefon Diggs -- whose transgressions have been documented in Minnesota and Buffalo -- on a visit last week.

This isn't to say Diggs is an equal to Moss as a player; few in the history of the game are. But it serves a reminder that perception isn't always full reality. At the least, the Patriots' visit with Diggs, who like Moss began his career with the Vikings, was an attempt to go beyond the surface and get to know him better as he gets set to enter his 11th season.

One coach who worked closely with Diggs told ESPN he is one of his all-time favorites because he "loves football, practices hard and with purpose, and wants to be coached," adding that "he's a warmer person than the stigma that follows him."

The visit was also a chance for the Patriots to assess where the 31-year-old Diggs is in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered on Oct. 27 while playing for the Houston Texans. League sources have described Diggs as ahead of schedule, already running full speed and gaining increased comfort cutting and changing direction.

In turn, the visit gave Diggs a chance to consider what it would be like to play under first-year coach Mike Vrabel, whose team has a glaring void at receiver and a promising second-year quarterback in Drake Maye.

Since 2020, Diggs has 5,868 receiving yards (ranks sixth in NFL), 40 touchdowns (seventh) and averages 79.3 yards per game (ninth).

Would Diggs prefer to be on a surefire contender? Or if the Patriots took a Milton Williams-type approach with an aggressive offer that showed their conviction and belief despite the injury risk, would that trump all else for him?

The answers to those questions are to be determined, as neither side seems to be operating with heightened urgency at this point.

2. Defensive tilt: Of their 15 signings/re-signings in free agency, the Patriots have totaled nine on defense and six on offense. In terms of money committed, it's tilted even heavier to the D, with their four richest deals. That seems partially a result of supply not matching the demand, but also the team limiting how far it's willing to extend itself financially in certain situations.

Vrabel has preached patience, insisting that despite glaring needs at left tackle and receiver that they won't be boxed in to draft for need, but time will be the ultimate judge if that's truly the case.

3. Elliss decision: The Patriots have until Monday to decide whether to match the Las Vegas Raiders' offer sheet to restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss. After tendering Elliss at the lowest level ($3.26 million), investing big in linebacker Robert Spillane (three years, $33 million base value), and then signing former Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens to a one-year deal, the Patriots could be tipping their hand on their intentions to move on.

One way to ensure Elliss was in the fold this season would have been assigning him the second-rounder tender ($5.34 million), but it doesn't sound like that was a strong consideration for them.

4. Hunter at 4: If Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is available when the Patriots pick at No. 4 in the draft -- as ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected -- is there any reason to be concerned about his durability?

Hunter measured 6-0⅜ and weighed 188 pounds at the NFL combine.

"If he's there at 4, it's a no-brainer. They would be getting for Drake Maye a helluva weapon," Kiper said, adding that he views Hunter and Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter "as the two special, special players," and the closest to "generational talents" going into the draft.

"He's an amazing player. To do what he did, and withstand and survive on both sides of the ball, is almost impossible to do at a very high level -- for his body to take that kind of punishment. His football IQ is unbelievable and his hand-eye coordination, his ball skills, are the best I've ever seen."

5. Cam's call: Left tackle Cam Robinson, who signed a one-year deal with the Texans on Thursday that reportedly has a maximum value of $14.5 million, could have helped the Patriots answer one of their top questions as he was arguably the top left tackle remaining on the market.

And the Patriots were in the mix to some degree, according to a team source, but the sense was that Robinson preferred Houston.

6. Dr. Gibby: When Gibbens was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota in 2022, and trying to make the Titans' roster, then-head coach Mike Vrabel gave him the nickname "Dr. Gibby" because he appreciated how Gibbens always seemed to have the correct answer to questions.

So it's no surprise that Gibbens landed in New England last week on a one-year deal, reuniting with Vrabel, who also might have seen a bit of himself with Gibbens donning his old No. 50.

Humorous aside: When Gibbens first heard the nickname, he took it literally, informing Vrabel he wasn't a pre-med major.

7. Andrews hangs in: The Patriots' voluntary offseason program begins April 7, but 2023 fourth-round draft pick Jake Andrews is already in town working out at the facility. A center/guard from Troy, he sustained a serious leg injury before last year's training camp that landed him on IR for his entire second season. At one point, he had walked through the locker room in a full leg cast.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Andrews will have to fight for a roster spot this year, especially after the signing of veteran center Garrett Bradbury.

8. NFL to BC: A heavy contingent of NFL coaches and scouts are expected to make their way to New England on Monday for Boston College's pro day. Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo are BC's highest-rated prospects, with Ezeiruaku 29th overall in ESPN draft analyst Field Yates' rankings, and Trapilo projected as a Day 2 pick (second/third round).

Offensive lineman Drew Kendall (son of former longtime NFL lineman Pete Kendall) and defensive tackle Cam Horsley also have draftable grades.

The expectation is that a total of 18 players will participate, which includes others with New England ties, such as New Hampshire offensive lineman Dylan Poirier, a native of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

9. Colvin's homecoming: When the NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket was announced and No. 4 Purdue was scheduled to play in Providence, former Patriots linebacker Rosevelt Colvin texted his son Myles the following message: "You're going back to your birthplace. Time to shine!"

Myles Colvin is a reserve guard for the Boilermakers, and he had the highlight reel play of their 75-63 first-round win over No. 13 High Point with a thunderous dunk on an offensive rebound. Rosevelt Colvin, who played for the Patriots from 2003 to '08, was proudly watching from the stands as Myles (born in August 2005) soared.

10. Did you know? The Patriots enter the draft with four selections inside the top 100, with their extra selection (No. 77) a result of trading Matthew Judon to Atlanta last August. They haven't made four picks within the first 100 since 2020 -- safety Kyle Dugger (37), linebackers Joshua Uche (60) and Anfernee Jennings (87), and tight end Devin Asiasi (91).