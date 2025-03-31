Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders knew they would be busy during free agency. Indeed, they made nearly three dozen transactions in the past two weeks -- hoping to fortify a roster that fell one game shy of the Super Bowl and must contend with the champion Philadelphia Eagles twice per year.

The Commanders, coming off their best season since 1991, hope they added more help for quarterback Jayden Daniels -- along the line and at receiver; increased their defensive line depth and added versatility; and found players with a desire to prove what they still can do.

If it works, it could help the team build on a 12-5 finish and allow the organization to do what it hasn't done in decades: become a sustained winner. Washington last made the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 1991-92.

Here's how the moves they've made this offseason can help the Commanders get there again:

One-year deals: Of the 29 players Washington signed or traded for since free agency began on March 12, 24 are signed only for this season. As one league source said, they're not tied to bad contracts for an extended period.

They added players looking to prove themselves, perhaps for one more big contract such as receiver Deebo Samuel. Because of that, as one league source said, Washington knows it probably will get the "best version" of Samuel as a player.

It worked last season with veterans such as linebacker Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz, both of whom started every game. Wagner earned second-team All-Pro honors, and Ertz had 66 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Samuel hopes to reward Washington not only for trading for him but for tweaking his contract. He had no guaranteed money, but now all of his $17.455 million is guaranteed -- and they added $3 million in incentives.

"They put this much trust in me," Samuel said. "I can't come in here and let them down."

Or they acquired players who want to remind fans they can still play, such as receiver Michael Gallup, who retired last offseason only to sign with Washington last week. He says he is mentally refreshed.

"There's a lot of meat on that bone," Gallup said. "I got a lot of fire up in me."

But they did give a three-year deal to defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. San Francisco declined his fifth-year option two years ago after which he signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason. While multiple analysts debate his contract, one league source said Kinlaw will want to prove the Commanders right.

"It's about the belief and that these people believe in me," Kinlaw said. "They see the progression. Every year I've gotten better. I'll continue to get better."

OT Laremy Tunsil has no shortage of confidence in his ability to impact the Commanders' offense. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Defensive line versatility: The Commanders cut former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen then proceeded to add to their front with players who perhaps did not have his resume, but who provide flexibility and greater depth. Washington signed four newcomers along the front -- ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jacob Martin and tackles Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman.

They're experienced: That foursome has combined for 384 games played and 204 starts. Washington also re-signed veteran end Clelin Ferrell and also has tackles Daron Payne and Jer'Zhan Newton and end Dorance Armstrong in the fold.

It speaks to multiple aspects of what coach Dan Quinn has preached: A desire to add more competition and versatility, something multiple sources say they have done. Washington had to get stronger up front to help a run defense that ranked 30th in yards per game and 28th in yards per carry.

Quinn has also talked often about versatility and options up front, which is what one team source said Washington feels it has added. Goldman provides more bulk at nose tackle -- listed at 325 pounds they did not have a lineman with his physical attributes last season.

Kinlaw and Golden weigh at least 320 pounds -- though Kinlaw said he wants to lose weight to gain more explosiveness. Wise weighs 280.

But, more important for a defense that struggled vs. the run, Commanders radio analyst and former NFL tight end Logan Paulsen said, "It's guys who understand how important it is to be sound in their run fits."

The Commanders have more depth with edge setters and have multiple players whom sources say can be used in a variety of ways -- perhaps as an end in some fronts while rushing inside on others. One longtime defensive coach said, in theory, this would make it easier to defend more run schemes and make it tougher on an opponent to prepare for more looks. That is dependent on if they can run more fronts without needing to change personnel.

"One of the biggest things is you can ask more out of the room," said Ferrell, who re-upped with a one-year deal. "If you look at the line there are a lot of veterans and we can be a very multiple [front] team. There's nothing they feel they can't ask us to do."

Washington still could use an edge rusher, however. It was interested in Joey Bosa and DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency. But with the added depth through free agency and a quality edge rush class in the draft, the Commanders aren't forced to take one with the 29th pick. It frees them up to take whomever they like best.

Helping Daniels: A lot of this begins and ends with the line. But it also includes Samuel.

Washington entered free agency hoping to find a left tackle. One league source said they were interested in Ronnie Stanley, but he re-signed with Baltimore before the legal tampering process began on March 10. But their quest landed them five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil in a trade with Houston.

"I can make a huge impact: a pass protector, a damn good run blocker," Tunsil said. "I can make a huge impact quickly, honestly. They traded for me for that reason."

Now they have a strong protector on Daniels' blind side.

"They're getting the best tackle in the league," said Wise, who faced Tunsil four times while playing for New England. "He shuts down sides. He's a brick wall over there."

In Landing Tunsil, it frees up Washington not to have to use draft capital on a left tackle. Now the Commanders have their guy, and it allows them to move Brandon Coleman, who started 15 games at left tackle as a rookie, elsewhere.

It's possible Coleman ends up at right tackle, but regardless Quinn has praised his technique and energy and said during the season that "he rarely repeats the same mistake." Wherever he ends up, the Commanders now have a strong offensive line core with these two plus center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Sam Cosmi and left guard Nick Allegretti.

The organization hasn't had any consistency along its line in some time. It's possible there's only one player from the 2023 team that will start this fall (Cosmi). Since 2021, Washington has averaged 2.75 changes per season along the line. Some of that was health related but often it was performance based.

"You look around the league and people would be dying for that rotation," Paulsen said. "[Getting Tunsil] is a fantastic move and it insulates your most valuable asset and that's Jayden Daniels."

As for Samuel, it gives Washington another playmaking threat alongside wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders tied for seventh in number plays of 25 yards or more last season (43). But they were 15th with 30 receptions for that length. Samuel has 52 such receptions in his career, including a combined 17 the past two years. His 115 yards after first contact the past two seasons ranks seventh among receivers, giving Washington someone who can take shorter passes and turn them into long gains.

Washington could look for a dynamic running back in the draft to pair with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. But, for now, Samuel is the key acquisition.

"Deebo is a phenomenal player," said Washington corner Jonathan Jones, who faced Samuel twice while playing with New England. "He's the hardest to tackle receiver in the league. He runs like a running back, and he's versatile."