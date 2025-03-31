Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- It's likely that the Detroit Lions will exercise the fifth-year option for wide receiver Jameson Williams, according to general manager Brad Holmes.

Williams, 24, is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season and is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but the Lions will likely buy time on an extension.

"Look, it's heading that way that we are most likely going to be doing that," Holmes said Monday during the annual league meeting. "He was a tremendous player for us last year.

"He's still scratching the surface. I do think he's got more in him as well, so I just think it just makes sense for us to do what we can to keep him around."

In the 2022 NFL draft, the Lions traded up 20 spots to make Williams the 12th overall selection out of Alabama. He experienced a breakout season in 2024 as a key part of Detroit's 15-win season as the No. 2 receiver alongside All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Williams scored seven receiving touchdowns as a deep-ball threat while also racking up 61 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Holmes certainly sees Williams as a potential long-term fit, but the Lions are also prioritizing possible extensions for All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph and star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson this offseason. Both players are entering the final year of their rookie deals.

"In terms of extensions, again, there's a lot of extensions that are hopefully coming, but it's just one that you don't know what's gonna happen from a financial standpoint," Holmes said. "Because a wide receiver is very expensive. Look, these are good problems to have.

"I don't want our fans thinking that we're just not making the splashy moves because we don't want to do that," he added. "It's just that we're being disciplined and making sure that we're able to sustain winning but also win now."