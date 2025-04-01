Adam Schefter reports on rule changes in the NFL, including allowing both teams to possess the ball in overtime. (0:39)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The NFL concluded its annual league meeting Tuesday, with efforts to get the tush push banned getting tabled after garnering support from 16 teams -- eight short of the necessary 24. Owners did approve expanding the league's replay assist program and a significant change to the kickoff rule. The league also announced a switch from relying on the chain gang for first-down measurements to camera-based technology, similar to line calls in tennis. The traditional chain crew will remain on the sidelines in a secondary capacity.

The three-day event also included numerous owners, general managers and coaches discussing the makeup of their teams and answering the most pressing questions in this period between free agency and the draft, and more than 20 ESPN reporters were on the scene to collect the highlights:

League buzz

The NFL last month made a small but potentially significant change to its funding rule, which requires teams to hold in escrow an amount of money sufficient to cover the fully guaranteed money in the future years of their players' contracts. In the past, the date on which that money needed to be funded was always March 31. This year, they changed it to April 8. According to a March 7 league memo obtained by ESPN, the date is now "permanently extended to two business days after the April television contract distributions (i.e. April 8, 2025 this year), allowing clubs to utilize these distributions as a funding source."

This could have an impact on how some teams do business. The San Francisco 49ers, for example, have historically included in their veteran contracts an April 1 trigger date for future guarantees. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's $27 million salary in 2026 and bonus money became fully guaranteed Tuesday. In the past, that money would not have been subject to the funding rule because it didn't become guaranteed until after the March 31 funding date. But thanks to the date change, it now is subject to funding, which means the 49ers likely have to put more money into escrow to cover future-year guarantees than they used to. -- Dan Graziano

Publicly and privately, the messaging from team officials is that they're all-in on quarterback Justin Fields. They still could draft a quarterback, but it seems unlikely to happen in the first round even if Colorado's Shedeur Sanders falls to them at No. 7. Coach Aaron Glenn said Fields has untapped potential, noting, "I think he's a dynamic player and I think there's more that we can get out of that player, and I'm looking forward to that."

Not only do the Jets want to capitalize on Fields' running ability, but they believe he can do more as a pocket passer than he did in his previous stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. They point to his improvement in accuracy last season as a sign of his upward trajectory as a passer. He completed 66% of his passes in 2024, compared with 60% in three seasons with the Bears. They expect veteran backup Tyrod Taylor to push Fields. The third-string job appears up in the air. Jordan Travis, a 2024 fifth-round pick, still hasn't been cleared after missing last season due to a horrific leg injury from college. Travis will be challenged if the Jets pick a quarterback on Day 3 of the draft. -- Rich Cimini

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn (center) discussed quarterback Justin Fields' untapped potential during the NFL's annual league meeting this week. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Quarterback Joe Milton III and his strong performance in a season-ending win over the Buffalo Bills (who were playing mostly backups) has piqued the interest of some teams around the NFL, but not to the point that the Patriots would consider trading him right now, per sources familiar with the situation.

Coach Mike Vrabel hinted that Milton's situation could potentially look different as April unfolds.

"Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starter," Vrabel said. "That's great to have that attitude. And he was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on, just like I would any player that sat there, went through a long season, a difficult season, and then got the opportunity, went out, won a football game, played well, helped his team win.

"And then where that leads to, we'll see as the draft approaches, or where Joe is on April 7 to start our [voluntary] offseason program." -- Mike Reiss

The Eagles did nothing this week to signal their intention to keep tight end Dallas Goedert on the roster; if anything, their comments pointed in the other direction.

"Right now, he's on our football team," coach Nick Sirianni said, when asked whether he wants Goedert back.

Sirianni went on to laud Goedert as a player and leader and said he wants all players who contributed to the Super Bowl season back, but added, "There's more to it than that." Money is at the root of the potential departure. The 30-year-old is in the final year of a deal that averages $14 million per season. The Eagles have signed a number of players to big-money contracts in recent years, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, receiver A.J. Brown, running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun.

With only so much cash to go around, they're making some tough choices this offseason on contributors with sizable salaries who haven't been identified as core options moving forward. Goedert's injury history (he has missed three-plus games in each of the past three seasons) appears to be working against him in that regard. Outside of him taking a pay cut, it's hard to envision Goedert returning to Philly in 2025. -- Tim McManus

General manager John Spytek said the team is looking at wide receivers who are still available in free agency as well as the prospects in this month's draft to improve the position group. Spytek mentioned the team already has a good receiver in Jakobi Meyers, who is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career. He is also a fan of Tre Tucker, who recorded 539 yards in his second year. However, outside of those players, the rest of Las Vegas' wide receiver room combined for 49 yards and a touchdown on five catches in 2024. Kyle Philips, who signed with the Raiders earlier in the offseason, last played in 2023.

Spytek called the Raiders' wide receiver situation unique since tight end Brock Bowers functions as a No. 1 target.

"I know [Bowers] is not the speed guy down the field, but he's a problem," Spytek said. "And we got [tight end] Michael Mayer coming back too, so [that's] kind of what we are right now, and we'll try to find some more new players." -- Ryan McFadden

It doesn't look as if tight end Mark Andrews is going elsewhere after all. Asked about Andrews' status with the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh said, "I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He's just too good a player."

There had been speculation about Andrews' future with the team since last month, when general manager Eric DeCosta was noncommittal at the NFL combine after being asked whether he would consider trade offers for the franchise's career touchdown leader. Andrews, 29, is entering the final year of his four-year, $56 million contract and is coming off one of the most frustrating seasons of his career. He averaged 39.6 yards receiving per game last season, the worst since his 2018 rookie season. -- Jamison Hensley

When Caleb Williams arrives at Halas Hall for the start of the offseason program next week, the second-year quarterback will begin learning a new offense that will push him out of his comfort zone.

"There are some things that we're going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "He's been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he's very comfortable there. We're going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies."

Johnson's offense with the Lions was under center for 56.2% of their snaps last season, the highest rate for any NFL team since 2020. Conversely, Williams was under center only 26.4% of the time as a rookie (16th) and didn't have much experience with it in college either (seven career pass attempts under center between USC and Oklahoma, mostly at the goal line or in short-yardage situations).

Williams playing under center should allow the Bears to run more play-action. Detroit was first in play-action rate in 2024 (36.1%), which Johnson believes will translate to the success of the run game (Detroit had the No. 6 rushing offense) and the passing game in Williams' second season.

"We had a lot of success where I was last that going under center for the run game did translate in play-action," Johnson said. "Whether that works for us in Chicago, time will tell." -- Courtney Cronin

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

All 49ers eyes remain on getting a lucrative contract extension done with quarterback Brock Purdy. No deal appears imminent, and the Niners are publicly and privately maintaining their leverage with Purdy in the form of future franchise tags, but general manager John Lynch didn't entirely dismiss the idea that a deal could be done in time for the start of the offseason program in mid-April.

"I don't think it's too optimistic [to get it done by then]," Lynch said. "I think I understand why Brock wants that. We'd like that very much, so we've just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case."

Of course, the biggest question remains just how much Purdy will earn on his deal. Owner Jed York called Purdy a top-10 quarterback Tuesday, an indication that the team is willing to pay him as such.

A potential sweet spot? Something south of the $55 million per year that Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are getting but north of the $53 million per year that Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff are making could ultimately be where the two sides meet. -- Nick Wagoner

Evan Neal seems destined for a move to guard. Both coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen said the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft is "open" to playing tackle or guard. It would seem, with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor entrenched as the starting tackles, that a move to guard would make sense. Neal has struggled in his first three seasons at tackle, ranking 74th of 76 qualifying tackles in pass block win rate (82.9%) since entering the league.

"[The] good thing about Evan is he's going to do whatever he can to help the team, whether that's guard or tackle. ... The team will look different here in four weeks," Schoen said. "When he comes in, he's willing to do whatever he can do to help the team. If that's tackle or guard, he's open to it." -- Jordan Raanan

The Vikings have had a secret weapon the past two years when navigating the free agent market.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores spurred a number of successful signings in 2024, from pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to off-ball linebacker Blake Cashman. This spring, according to coach Kevin O'Connell, Flores had an early target: cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

"When Flo kind of has that tone in his voice about guys," O'Connell said, "... he's been pretty darn accurate."

Rodgers signed a two-year, $14 million contract, indicating a possible role as a No. 3 cornerback, but it appears he has the inside track to be a starter opposite Byron Murphy Jr.

"I see Isaiah being an every-down impact guy," O'Connell said.

The Vikings could end up drafting a cornerback but certainly don't have to do so because of need. With fellow free agent Jeff Okudah, third-year player Mekhi Blackmon and second-year player Dwight McGlothern, the "roster's pretty full at that position right now," O'Connell said. -- Kevin Seifert

The trade request that led the Seahawks to send DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh last month wasn't the first time he asked out of Seattle. According to team sources, the star receiver had requested trades multiple times in recent offseasons.

That revelation sheds light on Seattle's decision to deal Metcalf to the Steelers for the No. 52 selection and a swap of late-round picks. The Seahawks didn't plan on trading him at the start of the offseason, but they had to weigh Metcalf's prolonged unhappiness in addition to the inherent risk of signing a player to a massive third contract.

Metcalf's preferred landing spots, according to multiple sources familiar with the trade talks, were the Texans and Chargers. But his contract situation complicated the matter, as it meant the Seahawks had to find a trade partner that would not only give them enough compensation in return but also be willing and able to sign Metcalf to a new deal. The Patriots were interested in trading for Metcalf, but he effectively nixed that possibility by making it known that he didn't want to go to New England, according to a source familiar with the discussions. -- Brady Henderson

The Colts have been frequently linked to the tight ends expected to be chosen in the early portions of this draft, and they are not hiding from the reality that they need to address the position. Indianapolis' tight ends were among the least productive in the passing game last season, collectively ranking 31st in receiving yards with 467.

"We all want a game-changer," general manager Chris Ballard said. "I think every team in the league wants a game-changer. I do like the kids we have. But do we have a game-changer? No."

Both Ballard and coach Shane Steichen acknowledged the depth of this year's tight end class, with Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland believed to be among the prospects in play for the Colts' selection at No. 14.

"There's a lot of good ones in this draft, so it'll be interesting," Steichen said. -- Stephen Holder

The Commanders believe they have a great chance of maximizing newly acquired receiver Deebo Samuel for one key reason: He's in the final year of his contract. The team believes it'll get a highly motivated player and "get the best out of him."

Although Samuel has $17.45 million in guaranteed money, Washington knows he could get one more big contract if he has another strong season. He doesn't have to be the same player who surpassed 1,700 yards from scrimmage like he did in 2021. He just has to be a dynamic threat for quarterback Jayden Daniels and alongside receiver Terry McLaurin.

"I've seen [Samuel] take over games, and it's really infectious throughout the team," said Washington general manager Adam Peters, who was with Samuel in San Francisco for five seasons.

The Commanders can't wait to see Samuel operate in their offense because of coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's creativity. But they also like the toughness he has displayed as a runner and a blocker. Coach Dan Quinn said it was difficult in the past for him to prepare defensively against Samuel.

"He could be in different locations and not just play in traditional spots," Quinn said. "So, sometimes when there's a unique player and you're wanting to give special attention, but they're inside, outside, in the backfield, all the spots. ... I'm really pumped." -- John Keim

General manager Les Snead said the Rams are "working through" a possible contract extension with running back Kyren Williams, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. "We would definitely like to engineer a long-term partnership with Kyren," Snead said.

Williams accounted for 43% of the Rams' touches last season, which led the NFL, according to ESPN Research. In 16 regular-season games, Williams ran for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns on 316 carries. He also had 34 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

"Will we come to an agreement for an extension?" Snead said. "Time will tell. ... It doesn't mean we don't appreciate Kyren, but a lot of times because it's early and there's no real deadline, [it might be a longer process]." -- Sarah Barshop

The Steelers' acquisition of Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf might suggest the organization could move on from 2022 second-round wide receiver George Pickens as he enters an extension-eligible offseason.

That's not the case, Steelers brass said this week.

"No, you need more than one receiver in this league," general manager Omar Khan said. "And we're fortunate we have George and [Calvin Austin] and excited about what [Roman Wilson] is going to be able to do for us."

Coach Mike Tomlin reiterated that, pointing to teams presenting "similar challenges" within the AFC North, likely citing the duo of Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Each inked a monster extension this offseason. Chase led the league with 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches in 2024, while Higgins had 911 yards and 10 touchdown grabs.

"As a guy who grew up on the defensive side of the ball, man, we got multiple people schematically you got to work to minimize," Tomlin said. "It really challenges you in terms of some of the things that you do. We see similar challenges within our division, for example, and so we're excited about putting together a group that has that type of collective presence." -- Brooke Pryor

There do not seem to be any concerns about Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and his ability to move forward after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024 season. General manager Brad Holmes and the organization remain confident that Hutchinson will be ready for the start of 2025.

"I've seen enough movement and mobility in running at this stage that I feel very confident where he's gonna be at," Holmes said.

Jim Harbaugh, Hutchinson's former college coach at Michigan, has known him since his teenage years and says he has "no doubt" that Hutchinson will "come back 100 percent and even better" this season. "He'll come back stronger, faster, quicker and more relentless. That's his makeup," Harbaugh said. -- Eric Woodyard Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Keep an eye on offensive guard and linebacker as the Bengals prepare for the draft. Even though Cincinnati addressed both spots by signing inexpensive veterans in free agency, those two spots are in flux. Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't want to speculate on the starting guard spots, even after Cincinnati signed Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million. Cordell Volson has started 48 games in three seasons but was benched at one point last season.

That leaves the door open for changes.

"I think we've got competition there," Taylor said. "It'd be foolish for me to speak before the draft. We'll let the draft shake out, and then I'll give you a better answer."

The Bengals have also stood pat on linebacker Germaine Pratt, who has requested a trade. Taylor said the team will keep moving forward with Pratt "right now" and see how the offseason unfolds. -- Ben Baby

Despite what is clearly an unproven quarterback room, Titans coach Brian Callahan feels the team is in a solid place. Tennessee added two free agents to its room, neither of whom have managed to become a starter in the league. Tim Boyle has played for eight teams in eight years. Brandon Allen has started 10 games in his five-year career.

"We did our due diligence and went through all the guys that were available and which ones fit best," Callahan said. "I think it's just adding a collection of arms that we continue to develop."

Callahan said he had a "very straightforward" conversation with last year's starter Will Levis about putting in the work during the offseason and told him to expect competition. That competition could come from Miami's Cam Ward if Tennessee selects him with the No. 1 pick. Callahan said the Titans are still vetting the draft process and should have their final decision in the next couple of weeks. But their current quarterbacks room is no indication they'll select one with the top pick. -- Turron Davenport

The Cowboys are in the market for a backup quarterback to Dak Prescott. Coach Brian Schottenheimer did not rule out the addition of a veteran after the Cowboys lost Cooper Rush to the Ravens. Currently, Will Grier is the only other QB on the roster. A name to watch is Drew Lock, who spent last year with the Giants. The Cowboys had an interest in Jacoby Brissett, but he signed with Arizona earlier in the free agency period. The Cowboys would like to select a quarterback in the draft and will have an in-person meeting with Texas' Quinn Ewers next week. -- Todd Archer

This was the last annual meeting for team president Mark Murphy, who essentially acts as the owner of the publicly held team. The Packers' by-laws say Murphy has to retire at age 70, which he will do in July before Ed Policy takes over. Hired in 2007 without any previous ties to the Packers, Murphy navigated the organization through the transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, then from Rodgers to Jordan Love, presided over a Super Bowl team in 2010, helped develop the Titletown District around Lambeau Field and helped bring the NFL draft to Green Bay later this month.

The sale of an NFL team would have been one of the biggest stories of a league meeting, but Murphy's last annual league meeting still resonated with the owners.

"Bringing in someone from the outside who was able to fit in and help make the Packers more successful than what they have been before and navigate some pretty challenging waters is a credit to Mark," 49ers owner Jed York said. -- Rob Demovsky

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, but the Cleveland contingent in attendance for the league's annual meeting -- coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam -- all said the team wouldn't force a quarterback selection. It makes it very plausible then that Kenny Pickett, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Eagles in March, could be the Browns' starter in September. Stefanski and Berry said they are confident if Pickett, the only healthy quarterback currently on the roster, is the one under center. Berry added that Pickett, the No. 20 pick in the 2022 draft, is a player Cleveland sought as a trade target dating to last offseason.

"We do think that there's a pretty credible path for him to continue to improve and take a step forward," Berry said of 26-year-old Pickett. -- Daniel Oyefusi