PALM BEACH, Fla. -- San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't know exactly when a long-term contract extension with quarterback Brock Purdy will get done.

But Lynch made it clear Monday morning that he does expect it to happen, perhaps even at some point in the near future.

"I think we're going to get the deal done," Lynch said. "That's what I believe. We'll just leave it at that."

While neither the 49ers nor Purdy has put any sort of timeline on striking a deal that could raise Purdy's salary by as much as or more than 10 times the $5 million he's set to make in 2025 under his rookie deal, Lynch expressed more confidence in the deal coming together than he has in previous discussions of the negotiations.

At the end of a disappointing 6-11 season, Purdy said he hoped that he and the Niners could work something out by the start of the offseason program in mid-April so he wouldn't miss any organized team activities.

Speaking Monday to local reporters at the annual league meeting, Lynch acknowledged that while there are no guarantees that a deal could be done by mid-April, it is at least in the realm of possibilities.

"I don't think it's too optimistic [to get it done by then]," Lynch said. "I think I understand why Brock wants that. We'd like that very much, so we've just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case."

Historically, the 49ers haven't gotten deals of Purdy's magnitude done before the latter part of the summer. Tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, receiver Deebo Samuel, end Nick Bosa and wideout Brandon Aiyuk have all signed lucrative contract extensions with the team, but none happened earlier than a few days before the start of training camp in July, and Bosa's deal didn't come together until just before the start of the regular season.

One notable exception to that trend came in 2018 when the 49ers re-signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a top-of-market deal in February, although Garoppolo was set to be an unrestricted free agent while Purdy has another year left on his rookie deal. As it stands, Purdy is slated to make $5,365,253 in 2025. As the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, he has made a combined $2.56 million in base salary in his first three NFL seasons. That has made Purdy, who finished fourth in MVP voting in 2023, one of the league's biggest bargains.

But the Niners have seen a mass exodus of prominent players this offseason in no small part because they are preparing to redirect those funds to Purdy.

"Brock wants to be with us," Lynch said. "We want Brock to be with us. When that's the case, these things typically get done. And does it happen this offseason? I don't know. Hopefully it happens real soon this offseason, but I think that's the extent of getting into those things. ... There's motivation on both sides, and that's always a good thing."

Lynch also provided an update on one of Purdy's top targets, Aiyuk, on Monday. Aiyuk tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in October and has been rehabilitating the injury this offseason.

According to Lynch, Aiyuk met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles last week. Lynch said that Aiyuk got "good reviews" there and that the team is pleased with his progress. While there is still no timetable on Aiyuk's potential return, Lynch added that, despite trade speculation surrounding Aiyuk, he expects Aiyuk to be on the Niners in 2025.

Aiyuk's standing with the team will gain even more financial backing Tuesday, when he is due a $22.85 million bonus. Any potential trade likely would have needed to be done by then, but no such deal is expected.

The 49ers signed Aiyuk, 27, to a four-year, $120 million extension in August after a breakout 2023 campaign in which he earned second-team All Pro honors.

"There's probably spillover from last year when we were going through his contracting and we started talking that a number of teams became interested in Brandon," Lynch said. "You always take calls from folks, but we've always been interested in Brandon being a part of the Niners. We made that decision when we signed him, and it's good to hear that he's tracking well with his progress. He's working really hard to do so, and I expect fully that Brandon Aiyuk will be a part of us moving forward."