Stephen A. Smith is ambivalent over the Giants signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, but understands why they made the move. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen says he's not going to force a pick on a quarterback at the top of this year's draft. It doesn't mean they won't take one, it just has to be the right guy for their franchise.

The Giants currently pick third overall.

New York signed Winston then Wilson over the past 10 days. Schoen said Wilson will get the first-team reps as the starter beginning in the spring and Winston was "aware" of what they were doing at the quarterback position by signing another veteran afterward.

It at least opens the door for the Giants to go in another direction with their top pick, perhaps cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter, if they're still available.

"We're in a position where we can take who we think is the best football player at that time," Schoen said at the NFL's annual league meeting.

Schoen later added: "If it matches up, if the value is right, we can look at many positions and take a guy."

Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are considered the consensus top quarterbacks in the draft. Ward is expected to be the top pick. The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall selection and appear to be leaning toward keeping it.

Schoen was asked Monday about how realistic it was to move up to the top spot. He mentioned that teams were "still gathering information," but didn't seem overly optimistic.

The Giants would take a quarterback at pick No. 3 only if they feel he was capable of leading them to Super Bowls. It has to be the right fit.

"Yeah, if you're talking about where we're picking, you'd like that guy to be able to be a franchise quarterback that you can win with, you're winning the NFC East every year," Schoen said. "The ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl if you're taking a guy that high, so they have to be able to check [all] those boxes."

It leaves doubt whether Sanders is that guy in the Giants' eyes or whether that quarterback exists in the second or third round. If New York passes on a quarterback with its first pick, the team could trade into the back end of the first round or look for a quarterback on Day 2.

The Giants have been doing a lot of work on Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart in recent weeks, a source told ESPN.

"There's got to be [a quarterback] available and they've got to check a lot of boxes," Schoen said of taking a quarterback at any point. In the meantime, the Giants have Wilson and Winston. Schoen sees them as two veterans who have played a lot of football and won a lot of games. Wilson is a Super Bowl champion who was the starting quarterback last season when the Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs.

New York signed Wilson and Winston for under $15 million this season. It left the door open to take a quarterback in the draft. The Giants made it known to Wilson that was a possibility.

"I didn't tell him what we're going to do at [Pick] 3, but I said we're open to everything," Schoen said. "So yeah, you can't give a promise that you're not going to take a certain position or something like that. That's not fair."

But at least it gives them flexibility even though owner John Mara said the No. 1 priority this offseason was to find a quarterback of the future.

"We can go any which direction. We can go play a game right now," Schoen said. "So, it doesn't force you into a corner or force you to have to take something based on needs, so gives us optionality to go many different directions."