The Buffalo Bills have halted contract talks with running back James Cook, who is seeking an extension worth $15 million per season.

"I don't see us getting something done anytime soon," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. "We're on to the draft. Just because we don't get something done this year doesn't mean we can't get something done before he's a free agent."

A deal for $15 million per season would rank Cook third among NFL running backs, behind Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey ($19 million).

Cook is due to make $5.3 million in the fourth and final season of his rookie deal in 2025. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if he doesn't get a new deal with Buffalo.

Cook, 25, made the Pro Bowl and rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the second straight season in 2024, leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2022, he has rushed for 2,638 yards and 20 scores and caught 97 passes for 883 yards and seven scores in 49 games.

"I love Jimbo, proud of his success, just like these other guys that we got extended," Beane said. "I don't talk about negotiations; I would say his reps and him did put it out there that we did talk, so I'm not sharing anything new."

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.