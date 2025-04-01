Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Elgton Jenkins is moving to center, and the Green Bay Packers think their running game will be even better because of it.

The move became possible when the Packers signed San Francisco 49ers free agent Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract with the intention of playing him at left guard, a spot where Jenkins was twice selected to the Pro Bowl.

An offense that finished with its highest ranking in rushing (fifth) in more than 20 years could become an even larger focal point of the game plan thanks to running back Josh Jacobs and the addition of a road-grader interior lineman such as Banks.

"His ability to play physical in the run game and anchor down in the pass pro[tection] is something where he's played at a high level for a few years now. And to get a guy like that, really in the prime of his career, is something I thought would really benefit us," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday at the NFL's annual league meeting.

"These guys have to put in the work and come together as a unit. But I think we have the potential to be that."

Though some -- including Jacobs himself -- pined for a No. 1 receiver to help quarterback Jordan Love and the passing game, the revamped offensive line could have an equal or greater impact on the offense if the team wants to ride Jacobs and the run game. The last time the Packers ranked in the top five in rushing offense was 2003, when Ahman Green set the franchise record with 1,883 yards rushing. Jacobs' 1,307 yards in 2024 was the fifth-highest single-season rushing total by a Packers player.

If the Packers were going to make these changes on the line, they needed to get Jenkins on board after they chose to not re-sign center Josh Myers (who signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets). Gutekunst said Jenkins was willing to accept the position change.

When Jenkins signed his current deal -- a four-year, $68 million extension -- in December 2022, it was structured to keep his pay competitive even if the Packers moved him to tackle. Though his $17.058 million average per year would put him fourth among current centers, the move to center could cost him money when it comes to his next negotiation because guards and tackles are typically higher paid. Jenkins is under contract through the 2026 season but is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $20 million 2026, when he will be 30 years old.

"We had plenty of conversations with Elgton leading up to it, and obviously he played center in college," Gutekunst said. "We feel he's got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We've talked about it a lot, how versatility plays into our offensive line, and having guys that can move to different spots. And Elgton's one of those guys who can play all five spots, so he's a luxury. I'm excited to see what he can do at center, as well."

There could be other changes on the offensive line depending on where -- or if -- Jordan Morgan can play. Last year's first-round pick took part in limited snaps as a rookie because of shoulder injuries but when he did play, he did so only at right guard. Sean Rhyan played the bulk of the snaps at that spot, and though Morgan could again compete at right guard, he could also be in the mix to compete with Rasheed Walker at left tackle. Zach Tom appears likely to stay at right tackle.

Though Gutekunst addressed the offensive line this offseason, he ignored the defensive front -- a spot many believe needed a massive upgrade to boost the pass rush. Of course, Gutekunst could still upgrade the pass rush via the draft, where he has favored defensive players in the first round since he took over in 2018.

"I think we can do everything we need to do with the players we have on our roster right now," Gutekunst said. "I think there's a significant amount of improvement for those guys, not only in Year 2 of [defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's] scheme, but just individually as well.

"We've invested in that quite a bit already and I'm excited to see the growth that those guys will have. If the draft happens to bring us some more ammunition in that caliber, great, but I don't think it's something that we'll have to go chase."

Speaking of players on the roster, cornerback Jaire Alexander remains there. Though Gutekunst continued his public stance that the former All-Pro could play for the Packers this season, that still looks like a longshot.

"We talk weekly about these things and working together on finding the best solution for everybody," Gutekunst said. "We invested a lot in Jaire and want to make sure, if he's not going to be on our football team helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment. So we'll see where it goes, but again, working with him weekly and trying to figure out what's best for both Jaire and the Packers."