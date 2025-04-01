Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed the standing of veteran tight end Dallas Goedert at the annual league meeting Tuesday morning, stopping well short of ensuring he would remain on the roster moving forward.

"Right now, he's on our football team," Sirianni said, when asked if he wanted Goedert back. "Obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We'll see how that plays out. He's a heck of a football player, a heck of a leader. We want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that's not the reality of the NFL. We'll see what happens and how that happens, but of course you want everyone back."

Goedert, 30, has been the subject of wide trade speculation this offseason. He is entering the final year of a four-year contract that averages $14 million per season and carries a cap hit of around $12 million.

The Eagles, having handed out a number of big contracts in recent years to stars such as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson, among others, have taken a cash-conscious approach to roster management this offseason. They let free agent defensive linemen Milton Williams and Josh Sweat leave in free agency and traded starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Players that have been identified as part of the core going forward are getting deals -- like linebacker Zack Baun, who cashed in on his All-Pro season by signing a three-year, $51 million in March -- but the resources only stretch so far.

"There's no update," general manager Howie Roseman said Monday when asked about Goedert. "Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us. We have a tremendous respect for him in both those regards as a player and a person."

A second-round pick in 2018 out of South Dakota State, Goedert has started 76 games for the Eagles, compiling 349 catches for 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns. He had 42 catches for 496 yards and two scores in 10 games during the regular season in 2024 and led the team in receptions (17) and receiving yards (215) during their Super Bowl run in the postseason.

Injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential in Philadelphia. He's missed three or more games in each of the last three seasons.

Grant Calcaterra would be the primary option at tight end on the current roster if Goedert exits. The Eagles also signed Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson to one-year deals this offseason.

"We won a Super Bowl last year, and everybody was responsible for that," Sirianni said. "Going back to even Chauncey, anytime somebody moves on, whether that's Sweat, whether that's Milton, whoever it is, you did special things together and you'll miss them along the way. But you want to try and hold onto as many guys as you can because we did something special together. But there's more to it than that."