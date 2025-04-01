Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- University of Colorado star Travis Hunter could be an option for the New York Giants with the third overall pick in the draft as both a wide receiver and cornerback, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting.

Hunter excelled at both cornerback and wide receiver at Colorado. Part of the draft process involves teams figuring where he fits in the NFL.

"We'll evaluate him at both spots," Daboll said.

That leaves open the possibility that Hunter could play both positions if drafted by the Giants. Most teams seem to be looking at him primarily as a cornerback. New York could use reinforcements at both positions. The Giants added no new starters on offense, and they have made restocking the secondary a focus this offseason.

The Giants will get a closer look at Hunter during Colorado's pro day on Friday. General manager Joe Schoen is among the contingent expected to attend. It's all part of New York's extensive evaluation of Hunter.

"Well, it takes a long time to evaluate because there's a lot of tape," Daboll said. "It's really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level, not really getting rest. So he's been a fun player to evaluate and to meet and talk with. He's a heck of a player."

Hunter played 1,450 snaps last season, by far the most in college football. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver in addition to four interceptions as a shutdown cornerback.

It's a big reason ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked as the top prospect on his 2025 draft board.

"I think he's a good player both ways," Daboll said.

The question for the Giants will be whether there is a quarterback available that they believe is worth the No. 3 pick. Schoen said Monday that the team will not be forced to make such a selection after signing quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in recent weeks.

That puts Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, considered the top two non-quarterback prospects in this draft, much more in play for the Giants. The Colorado pro day (with quarterback Shedeur Sanders among those expected to participate) will be one of the final steps in the evaluation process.

The first round of the NFL draft will be held April 24.

"We're still gathering that information," Schoen said. "Again, we're in a position where we can take who we think is the best football player at that time."

In a season in which there is additional pressure on Schoen and Daboll to win, Hunter would provide an immediate boost. He could contribute immediately on offense and defense, perhaps in a way that is unprecedented in recent years. It would be unlikely a quarterback, should the Giants draft one, would provide as big a contribution early in the season.

This is a question the Giants' brass faces, whether the No. 3 pick needs to get on the field right away.

"I think you just have to have a great plan for that player, and you think that that player's really going to help your organization. If that's being a backup for a little while, then that's being a backup for a little while," Daboll said. "If you think that that's where you want to take that player, if it's to come in and start and play a bunch of plays, that's great too.

"I think you have to have good conversations about the topic ... and as an organization how you want to approach that deal. And I think that I know [with] the GM, everything's on the table."