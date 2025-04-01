Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie signaled that a contract extension for coach Nick Sirianni will be coming soon.

"Nick is going to be our coach. We don't talk publicly [about contracts], we never have, but you guys I'm sure will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward," Lurie said at his annual news conference at the league meetings. "He has done an outstanding job."

Sirianni is entering the final year of the five-year deal he signed when becoming a head coach for the first time in 2021.

He has compiled a 48-20 regular-season record during his time in Philadelphia, which is the third-highest career winning percentage (.706) in the Super Bowl era.

He has guided the team to two Super Bowl appearances, including a decisive win this past February against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles suffered a 1-6 collapse down the stretch in 2023 and got off to a 2-2 start this past season, seemingly putting Sirianni on shaky ground, but the team responded by going 16-1 down the stretch, including the postseason, to deliver Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy.

"Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies, whether it's connection, intelligence in so many ways from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times," Lurie said.