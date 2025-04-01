NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says that the league is expecting progress soon for NFL players wanting to partake in flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. (1:14)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday said the idea of NFL players competing in flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games has been a popular topic among the league's players and suggested it was likely to happen.

"I've heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it's United States or the country that they came from," Goodell said as he wrapped up the NFL's annual meeting.

Participation in the Olympics was among the topics of conversation with owners and league officials this week, multiple people told ESPN, as the NFL tries to work through the issues associated with players partaking in the Games.

Men's and women's flag football will debut as an Olympic sport in 2028 and its addition to the Games comes, in part, because of the NFL's full-throated support. Flag football is a key initiative for the NFL because the league sees it as a way of growing American football internationally.

But there are issues that need to be addressed, including injury protections for teams and players, and the Olympics schedule, which might conflict with the start of NFL training camps in the late summer. The Games are scheduled for July 14-30, 2028.

"I think that's something that we'll continue to discuss with, not just the union, but also the clubs," Goodell said. "I think both of those are things that we'll probably resolve sometime in the next 60 days."

Elsewhere, Goodell continued to defend the league's stance on diversity in light of widespread pushback across the country against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"We're fully committed to continuing that work to try to develop better talent and give them that opportunity and make the NFL better ultimately," Goodell said. "So, we're all-in on that."

Asked about the league's current landscape that includes no Black offensive coordinators, Goodell said, "We have a lot of great offensive minds in the league -- Black, white, and young women too, that are coming into this. So, there are only so many opportunities. So, that's always a challenge. ... But I think I've been very clear that we think diversity makes us better."

Asked earlier about his stance on the Rooney Rule -- which requires teams to interview underrepresented candidates for various roles, including head coach and general manager -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered his support.

"I'm all for the Rooney Rule," he said.

Meanwhile, Goodell said the league was no closer to deciding the fate of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore spas and wellness centers, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The NFL's review is ongoing, Goodell said, adding that the league will not be offering updates.