FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' search for a backup quarterback to Dak Prescott has landed on Joe Milton III.

The Cowboys acquired Milton and a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 217) from the New England Patriots for a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 171) on Thursday.

Talks between the clubs started a few weeks ago and escalated this week during the NFL's annual meeting at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Cowboys' need for a backup rose after Cooper Rush signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens that guaranteed him $4.2 million. Earlier in free agency, the Cowboys targeted Jacoby Brissett, per sources, but he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys were also looking at Drew Lock, who spent last year with the New York Giants.

Last season, the Cowboys had conversations with Trey Lance regarding an extension after Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, but those did not go anywhere. Lance started the final game of the 2024 season and currently remains unsigned.

Milton, who was a sixth-round pick last year, played in New England's season finale, leading the Patriots to a win against the Buffalo Bills. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown while also running for another score.

Before the trade, the Cowboys had only Will Grier behind Prescott on the roster.

Prescott, who has missed games in four of the past five seasons because of injury, is coming off surgery to repair a torn hamstring suffered midseason against the Atlanta Falcons. His rehab has gone well, but the Cowboys expect to limit him some during the offseason program.

"I don't know the definition of what full participation might mean. Everybody will be smart about it," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday. "For me, he's every bit under the circumstances, on schedule to get ready in a very prudent way for us to have the year we want to have. I think he's getting ready to go. He should be there timely, be able to execute individually and in team and what is required for a lot of spring. He should be able to do things within reason as far as risk is concerned in training camp."

Milton was the Patriots' third-string quarterback last season behind starter Drake Maye, drafted in the first round last year, and Brissett. The Patriots signed a new backup in free agency last month in quarterback Joshua Dobbs.