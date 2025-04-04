Lamar Jackson sprints by the Texans defense for a Ravens touchdown early in the third quarter. (0:27)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -= It looks like Dale Earnhardt Jr. has waved the red flag in a short-lived trademark dispute with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The NASCAR legend announced Friday on social media that he has secured the right to use a stylized version of No. 8 and will abandon the original No. 8 logo used by Earnhardt's JR Motorsports. This decision came two days after Jackson filed an opposition claim with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop Earnhardt from putting that JR Motorsports version of No. 8 on merchandising.

"We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season," Earnhardt wrote on social media.

Jackson, who has worn No. 8 since his college days at Louisville, previously registered the trademark "ERA 8 by Lamar Jackson." His filing had argued Earnhardt's attempt to trademark that particular version of No. 8 would create confusion among consumers.

The trademark review for a challenge can take more than a year. If the U.S. Patent and Trademark appeal board would have denied Earnhardt, Jackson could have sued him if Earnhardt had used it for merchandising.

This isn't the first time that Jackson has tried to stop another athlete from filing a trademark on this number. In July, Jackson challenged Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman's attempt to use "EIGHT" on apparel and bags.

When asked about this dispute last summer, Jackson said, "We're going to keep this about football. That's outside noise. We're sticking with [talking about training] camp, football, and that's it."