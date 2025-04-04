Shedeur Sanders explains why he thinks that he would be a good draft pick for any NFL franchise. (1:17)

BOULDER, Colo. -- For the horde of NFL talent evaluators and some bleachers full of fans, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said Friday that they all got to see the top two players available in this year's NFL draft.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter were among the 16 Colorado players who took part in the school's showcase event for scouts, coaches and personnel executives from every NFL team. And Deion Sanders said the two marquee players confirmed what he has known for a long time.

"It's tremendous," Sanders said. "... They should be going 1-2 [in the draft], that's the way I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft. ... The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that."

Neither Shedeur Sanders nor Hunter took part in most of the position drills or physical testing, but Sanders had a throwing session for just under an hour and Hunter was one of the wide receivers who participated. Neither player worked out at the scouting combine earlier this year, so it was the first time Sanders had thrown in such a setting since the end of the season. He showed some full seven-step drops and play-action from the shotgun and under center.

"I think I did pretty good, to my expectations," said Sanders, who set the career FBS accuracy mark in his two years at Colorado (71.8%) to go with his 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns last season. "I know I did the best in college football right now, for sure."

Asked after the throwing session whether he believed he was the best quarterback in the draft, Sanders said: "I feel like I'm the No. 1 quarterback, and that's what I know. But at the end of the day, I'm not stuck on that because it's about the situation, so whatever situation, whatever franchise believes in me, I'm excited to go. ... I'm comfortable in any situation."

Players Hunter, who did not speak to the media after the workout, and Sanders met with the Cleveland Browns contingent, including team co-owner Jimmy Haslam, on Thursday night in Boulder.

"They got me really full," Sanders said. "I definitely needed to go to the sauna after that. ... It was a good vibe."

Said Deion Sanders said: "[I] spoke to the owner, truly delightful. He was engaging. ... I think one of those guys is going to be there [at No. 2]."

Hunter, the No. 1 player on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board, did not do any defensive drills Friday, but he ran a full assortment of routes.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, Shedeur's brother, offered plenty of encouragement, shouting commentary and clapping after each throw, including "not a lot of quarterbacks can make that throw" after one deep completion.

The highly attended event -- by NFL representatives as well as fans packing small bleachers -- had a festive atmosphere. Deion Sanders named it the "We Ain't Hard 2 Find Showcase," complete with a large lighted "The Showcase" sign next to the drills.

Hunter, who has said he wants to play offense and defense in the NFL, won the Chuck Bednarik (top defensive player) and Fred Biletnikoff (top receiver) awards in addition to the Heisman. He said whether he will primarily be a wide receiver or a cornerback in the NFL depends "on the team that picks me."

On Friday, Deion Sanders said "ain't nobody like Travis."

Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver last season to go with 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 4 interceptions at cornerback. In the Buffaloes' regular-season finale against Oklahoma State, he became the only FBS player in the past 25 years with three scrimmage touchdowns on offense and an interception in the same game, according to ESPN Research.

He played 1,380 total snaps in Colorado's 12 regular-season games: 670 on offense, 686 on defense and 24 on special teams. He played 1,007 total snaps in 2023.

Shilo Sanders, who hoped to show teams more speed than expected, ran a 4.52 40-yard dash after he measured in at 5-foot-11⅞, 196 pounds. He did not participate in the jumps or bench press that opened the workout, citing a right shoulder injury.

With all NFL eyes on the Colorado campus to see Shedeur Sanders throw, one player who made the most of it was wide receiver Will Sheppard. Sheppard, who measured 6-2¼, 196 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.56 and 4.54 to go with a 40½-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-11 broad jump.