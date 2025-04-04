Jalen Hurts completes a 22-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones to extend the Eagles' lead over the Cardinals. (0:24)

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, one of the best players in franchise history, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

The 36-year-old Jones, who made the announcement on the app Squad, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro during his 13 NFL seasons. He twice led the NFL in receiving yards (2015, '18) and is the Falcons' all-time leader in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896).

His 60 receiving touchdowns rank second in Falcons history behind Roddy White (63).

"I'm making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta," Jones said. "Thank you, man. I appreciate y'all. It's nothing but love. I'm doing this on 404 day. It was a hell of a ride. ... This was for the city, man, I appreciate you all."

Jones last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, catching 11 passes for 74 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

He had three games with more than 250 receiving yards in his career -- tops in NFL history. His five consecutive seasons of 1,400 receiving yards also is an NFL record.

Jones was taken sixth overall in the 2011 draft out of Alabama by the Falcons. He started 13 games as a rookie and went on to amass six seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and at least six touchdown catches, joining Matt Ryan as the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in franchise history.

He had 19 catches, 334 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three postseason games as the Falcons reached the Super Bowl during the 2016 season.

Overall, Jones caught 914 passes for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns. He played for Tennessee in 2011 and Tampa Bay in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.