SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. -- Police were called to the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife for a domestic dispute Monday, although no charges were filed.

According to a Sunny Isles Beach Police Department report, officers responded to a call from Hill's mother-in-law, who told them Hill was "very aggressive and impulsive" and that she was "afraid for her daughter." According to Hill's mother-in-law, Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, got into an argument and he threw her laptop to the floor before grabbing their four-month-old daughter and heading to the balcony of their 35th-floor apartment.

Vaccaro told responding officers that she and Hill had been attending couple's therapy due to their frequent arguments but that it hadn't worked, adding that she was in the process of filing for divorce. She said Monday's argument began when she told Hill he was not involved enough in their daughter's life.

According to TMZ, Hill was served divorce papers Tuesday.

Hill and Vaccaro told officers their argument Monday was not physical, but officers noted a visible bruise on Vaccaro's chest. She told officers she likely suffered the bruise when Hill took their daughter at the beginning of their argument and described it as an accident.

Officers said Hill and Vaccaro's daughter was in good health, according to the police report, and they left without issuing any charges or citations. Vaccaro declined to write a statement about the incident and Hill left the residence roughly 40 minutes after officers arrived.

When reached for comment Wednesday, a Dolphins spokesperson issued this statement:

"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill's home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed. We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."

This marked the latest in a string of off-the-field incidents involving Hill since he was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022.

In 2023, Hill was investigated after assaulting an employee at the Haulover Marine Center in Miami. Both sides reached a settlement, and Hill was not disciplined by the NFL. He is also the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by influencer Sophie Hall, who alleged Hill broke her leg during a June 2023 visit to his home. Hall claimed Hill was frustrated by her holding her own during football drills in Hill's backyard and caused the fracture with a physical play. Hill disputed Hall's account, claiming she broke her leg when she tripped over a dog.

In September 2024, Hill was briefly detained by police officers after he was pulled over for speeding while en route to the Dolphins' season-opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill and the responding officers engaged in a verbal altercation that led to officers dragging Hill from his car to the pavement and placing him in handcuffs.

The incident, which took place just outside of Hard Rock Stadium, was captured by nearby pedestrians and went viral on social media. The officer who placed Hill in handcuffs was placed on administrative duties; Hill went on to play later that afternoon, recording 130 receiving yards and a touchdown in Miami's come-from-behind win.

Hill has also been the subject of trade rumors since the Dolphins' season finale in January, during which Hill removed himself from the game. Speaking to reporters after the game, Hill suggested he wanted to play elsewhere; on social media, he jokingly photoshopped his head onto a picture of former receiver Antonio Brown, who infamously removed his shirt and ran off the field during a game, effectively ending his NFL career.

Hill walked back his comments during multiple media appearances in February, apologizing to teammates and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. At the NFL's annual meeting last month, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he expects Hill to be with the team in 2025.

"We are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins," McDaniel said in March. "I have no reason to think otherwise."

Miami reworked Hill's contract before the 2024 season to include more guaranteed money to the extension he originally signed in 2022. He underwent surgery this offseason for a wrist injury and is expected to return for training camp this summer.