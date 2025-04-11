Stephen A. Smith believes Justin Fields' future as an NFL starter hinges on his success with the Jets, warning this could be his last shot. (1:30)

Stephen A. on Justin Fields' move to Jets: 'His career is on the line' (1:30)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Six months ago, the narrative surrounding the New York Jets was that they had too many playmakers on offense, if you can believe that.

In mid-October, the day after trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if he was concerned about having too many mouths to feed. He looked at the reporter incredulously and said, "The most important thing is winning. I throw it to the open guy."

He made it sound so simple. It was anything but that, as we found out over the remainder of the season -- a 5-12 disaster.

Things change quickly in the NFL.

The Jets, who appeared to be stacked with pass-catching talent last season, now have a dearth of playmakers as they rebuild parts of their offense under their new regime. Gone are Adams (Los Angeles Rams) and tight end Tyler Conklin (Los Angeles Chargers), who combined for 118 catches and 11 touchdowns in 2024.

The grim result: Only two of the 15 receivers and tight ends on the current roster scored more than one receiving touchdown last season -- Garrett Wilson (seven) and Allen Lazard (six), who agreed to take a pay cut to remain with the team this week.

The Jets are betting $30 million in guarantees that quarterback Justin Fields can jump-start his lackluster career and change the direction of the franchise, but their approach is sure to raise questions. Are they surrounding him with the playmakers he needs to succeed?

Basically, they have Wilson, a three-time, 1000-yard receiver, and a lot of question marks. The three newcomers -- Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson and Stone Smartt (tight end) -- were low-cost signings that combined for only 55 catches and two touchdowns last season on their previous teams. They're considered depth pieces.

"The receiver room, we feel good about," general manager Darren Mougey said. "Obviously, it all starts with G-Dub, one of the top receivers."

Coach Aaron Glenn said, "When it comes to Garrett, we all know what Garrett can do. Garrett is a dynamic player, so I'm looking forward to being able to get him the ball as much as possible."

Wilson provides comfort for the Jets because they know he's an ascending player who turns only 25 this summer. But he can't do it alone. They're counting on the 6-foot-3 Reynolds to be a physical presence, especially in the running game. Glenn was a Detroit Lions assistant in 2023, when Reynolds enjoyed perhaps his best season -- 40 receptions, 608 yards and five touchdowns.

"He's going to be able to help create explosive plays in the run game, and that's one thing that we talked about quite a bit," Glenn said. "If you don't block, you don't get a rock. Those guys get that. For him to be able to beat one-on-one coverage the way he did in Detroit, I'm looking forward to seeing him do that again."

Like Reynolds, Lazard (6-5) is a big, physical target, but he's prone to stretches of inconsistency. He was among the league leaders last season with seven dropped passes.

Of their younger players, the only one with any real experience is slot receiver Xavier Gipson, who caught only six passes last season. The wild card is Malachi Corley, a 2024 third-round pick who wasn't embraced by the previous coaching staff. His only noteworthy moment came on Halloween night when he let go of the ball a split-second before he crossed the goal line, costing the Jets a touchdown and possession -- an embarrassing moment on national TV.

Perilously thin at tight end, the Jets are currently set up to lean on 2022 third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert, an afterthought in the passing game (35 career receptions, no touchdowns). It's now or ever for him.

"Ruckert could take the next step," Mougey said, trying to sound hopeful.

Smartt (31 catches, one touchdown) is a former college quarterback who demonstrated intriguing ball skills with the Chargers, but he's built more like a wideout (6-4, 226) and probably won't provide much thump in the run game.

Clearly, the Jets aren't done building at tight end and wide receiver. The question is: Will there be a legit addition before the season to take pressure off Wilson and help Fields? Here are some of their options:

The Draft

The quick fix would be Penn State's Tyler Warren, the consensus No. 1 tight end in the draft and regarded by many talent evaluators as a top-10 prospect. The Jets, picking seventh overall, have done extensive homework on him, according to league sources.

At 6-6, 256 pounds, Warren is a massive target who can line up anywhere (even in the backfield). ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. likes to call him "an offensive entity." Warren, who made 104 receptions last season, can be a tone setter because he plays with an aggressive mentality.

"With a dual-threat quarterback now in Justin Fields, and to have a guy like Tyler Warren in there as well, it would really, I think, give defensive coordinators a lot to worry about," Kiper said.

Thing is, it's highly unusual to draft a tight end this high. Since 2000, only three have been chosen in the top seven -- Kyle Pitts (fourth in 2021), Vernon Davis (sixth, 2006) and Kellen Winslow II (sixth, 2004).

Mougey called it a deep tight-end class, which means they could find a good one after Day 1. LSU's Mason Taylor and Miami's Elijah Arroyo are Round 2 possibilities.

The wide-receiver group isn't as top-heavy as past years, meaning there could be no top-10 picks outside of Colorado's Travis Hunter, who might ultimately play defense in the pros. Hunter, who is a rare two-way prospect that plays cornerback and wide receiver, is expected to be chosen in the top four.

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan (6-4) and Texas' Matthew Golden (sub-4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash) are considered the next two. McMillan's size would be a nice complement to Wilson; Golden is a pure burner.

Unless they're higher on McMillan and Golden than most talent evaluators, the Jets can always wait until the later rounds to address receiver.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons in the NFL. Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Free agency

Amari Cooper, Tyler Lockett and Keenan Allen are among the notable names still on the market, but if we've learned anything about Mougey and Glenn over the last few weeks, it's that they prefer to avoid players over the age of 30 on the downside of their careers.

They already have vets in Reynolds, Johnson and Lazard, so a free-agent splurge for a marquee name doesn't seem likely. Glenn has said he's not afraid to play young players. Sure, they make mistakes, but they can compensate with speed and playmaking ability.

"I was always taught you can't be afraid of young players," Glenn said.

So free agency seems like a pass.

Trade market

Former GM Joe Douglas loved to make trades. Hence, the "Trader Joe" moniker. Mougey, a first-time GM, has yet to pull the trigger on a deal. Could he be waiting to make an in-draft trade?

Tight ends Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) and Michael Mayer (Las Vegas Raiders) reportedly are available. Mayer, a 2023 second-round pick, would appear to be more to the Jets' liking because he's six years younger than Goedert, 30. He's expendable after Brock Bowers' record-setting rookie season.

The potential downside: The Jets, in a youth movement, should be collecting draft picks, not trading them away. That's something Mougey and Glenn will have to weigh as the Jets try to upgrade the roster.

"I'm not into comparing roster to roster, but I am into looking at who we have and making sure we build this team the way that we need to build it in our image," Glenn said. "So I like the roster. I do think there's room for improvement, and we looking for that in the draft now."