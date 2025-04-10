Former Texas wide receiver and NFL draft prospect Isaiah Bond turned himself in on an outstanding sexual assault warrant Thursday morning, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed to ESPN.

Bond was subsequently released after posting bail. Details of the allegations against Bond weren't immediately known.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Bond said the accusation against him is "patently false."

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation," he said in the statement. "Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Bond was projected as a second-round draft pick, No. 57 overall, to the Carolina Panthers in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s most recent mock draft.

In his lone season at Texas in 2024, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 98 yards and a touchdown. He spent his first two seasons at Alabama, catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Known for his speed, he was clocked at 22 mph during Texas' victory over UTSA last season. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.