With less than two weeks until the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns' long-awaited quarterback signing has arrived.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that the Browns and Joe Flacco reached agreement on a one-year, $4 million deal that could reach $13 million with incentives. The move brings Flacco back to Cleveland, where he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023 and helped lead the Browns to the playoffs amid quarterback turmoil.

It could also give a glimpse of the team's plans at the top of the draft, where it's becoming more plausible Cleveland bypasses a quarterback. Schefter reported earlier this week that it's becoming more likely the Browns take Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

Throughout the offseason, the Browns have been mum on their plans to bring stability at the quarterback position after four different players attempted a pass in 2024. Deshaun Watson, who is expected to miss most of 2025 with an Achilles injury, posted the lowest Total QBR in the NFL before tearing his Achilles in October. Jameis Winston, who left this offseason as a free agent, invigorated the offense but was benched after throwing eight interceptions in three games. And Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw zero touchdowns and three interceptions in two games before being benched for Bailey Zappe, the 40th quarterback to start for the franchise since 1999, in the season finale.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said during his end-of-season news conference in January that the quarterback room would "look different next year." But otherwise, the team hadn't done much to address the position this offseason. Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett in the first week of free agency, sending the Philadelphia Eagles a fifth-round pick and Thompson-Robinson. The team hosted Russell Wilson on a visit, but he signed with the New York Giants in March. A source with knowledge of the team's free agent plans said the Browns also inquired about other veteran quarterbacks, including Daniel Jones, but Jones opted to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

However, at the league's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam revealed that Flacco, 40, remained an option for the team. He also said the team understood the value of the quarterback position, but would not force a selection with the second pick.

In Flacco, the Browns have a veteran quarterback they know and can trust to run the offense. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

With the Tennessee Titans likely to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick -- Schefter reported after his Pro Day that the Titans have become increasingly impressed with him -- Hunter has become the betting favorite to be the Browns' first selection. ESPN's Draft Predictor gives Hunter more than a 40% chance to be Cleveland's pick. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has more than a 30% chance to be the selection, while Hunter's teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has an 11% chance to be the pick.

"It would be great if we could get 'the quarterback,' but we're not going to force it," Haslam said. "We're going to be patient and we're going to try to accumulate as many really good football players as we can."

Such patience could allow Cleveland to nab arguably the best prospect in the draft in Hunter and use its second pick at No. 33 to get a developmental quarterback. In addition to meeting with Ward and Sanders, who are expected to be first-round picks, the Browns also hosted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough on top 30 visits this week.

There's a chance that all three could be available at pick No. 33, and with Flacco back in the fold, the Browns have a veteran quarterback on the roster whom they can trust to run the offense. That would be an ideal scenario for an organization that understands it might not get a rookie quarterback ready-made to start from Day 1 but wants to be competitive and rebound from its 3-14 finish last season. Stefanski said at the league meeting that expectations on a rookie quarterback starting would vary, depending on the player.

Flacco's stint with the Colts last season didn't go as well as his magical run in Cleveland. Indianapolis went 2-4 with Flacco as the starter, and he finished with 1,761 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. But with the Browns, who, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, are expected to return to a semblance of the scheme that coach Kevin Stefanski ran in his first four seasons before overhauling it in 2024, Flacco gives Cleveland a quarterback who knows the offense and was a fan and locker room favorite.

Hunter has become the betting favorite to be the Browns' selection at No. 2. Sanders has the third-best odds. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Flacco threw for over 300 yards in four straight wins -- the Browns went 4-1 in his five regular-season starts -- before the run came to an end in a loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

At the league meeting, Berry wouldn't say whether another quarterback addition would come before or after the draft but revealed that the position room would "skew young." The team sees Pickett, who turns 26 in June, as a young player with room to grow. Pickett, the 20th pick in the 2022 draft, is 15-10 as a starter, and the Browns have said that he will get an opportunity to compete for the starting job.

He'll seemingly compete with Flacco, who could shepherd an inexperienced quarterback room for a year. The next question to be answered is not whether the Browns will take a quarterback in the draft, but when.