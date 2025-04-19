Five positions the Chiefs could add to at the NFL draft

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have four picks in the top 100 (eight total) in the upcoming NFL draft.

They are fresh off a third straight Super Bowl appearance and may not have a ton of roster holes. They addressed many of their immediate needs in free agency by signing players like offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, running back Elijah Mitchell and cornerback Kristian Fulton.

But there areas, like running back and cornerback, that come to mind where the Chiefs could use some depth, particularly using an eye toward 2026 and beyond.

"I don't think I ever look at our roster and say, 'We're good,''' general manager Brett Veach said. "There's always room for improvement.''

Here are five spots that could use reinforcements, in no particular order:

Running back

Mitchell, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt give the Chiefs enough depth to begin the season, but they've frequently needed to add one back or more in the last few years to cover for injuries. None of the three players is signed beyond 2025, so not adding a back in the draft this year could mean starting from scratch in 2026.

The Chiefs haven't drafted a back since Pacheco in the seventh round in 2022, but this is a good time to add a young player into the mix.

"The running back class is probably the deepest class in the draft,'' Veach said. "I think you can get a really good player from Round 1 through 5.''

Offensive tackle

The Chiefs signed Moore and for now, at least, he's their starting left tackle. But he was mostly a backup during his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, so he's hardly a sure thing. The Chiefs have been searching for years for a long-term solution at left tackle, and they can't count on Moore being that player.

They also don't have much depth, with Wanya Morris the only candidate to serve as the backup for both Moore and right tackle Jawaan Taylor now that Kingsley Suamataia appears destined to play at guard. They aren't so desperate they have to reach for a tackle but it would make sense to add a player who could push Moore for playing time in 2025 and be ready for a starting role in 2026.

"We're really excited about Jaylon Moore and what he can bring to the table,'' Veach said. "But it's a long season and ... any chance you have to draft a guy that you can project to be a starting left tackle, you do that. They're really hard to come by.

"You don't ever shy away from that position.''

Defensive tackle

Chris Jones will turn 31 years old in July and while he's showing no signs he's coming to the end, the Chiefs need to fill in around him. They lost defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi to free agency, leaving Mike Pennel Jr. and Jerry Tillery as the only proven backups. Both are signed only through 2025, leaving uncertainty at these positions other than Jones starting in 2026.

It is a deep draft for defensive linemen, so it should be time for the Chiefs to load up with a couple players.

Cornerback

Even after signing Fulton to join Trent McDuffie in the starting lineup, the Chiefs need to add. The most likely candidate to be the third cornerback, Jaylen Watson, is heading into the final season of his contract, as is Joshua Williams, one of the other top reserves.

McDuffie is heading into the last year of his contract as well, though the Chiefs can extend the deal an extra season by exercising the fifth-year option. The Chiefs have been caught short at corner before, but playing in a division with Justin Herbert, Bo Nix and now Geno Smith as opposing quarterbacks, this is no time for that to happen again.

"Corner does have some sneaky depth there in the middle of the draft class,'' Veach said. "Maybe not as many high-end guys, but I think there is some value there.

"That would be a logical landing spot for us early in the draft."

Safety

Justin Reid, one of the Chiefs' most important defenders, departed in free agency. The Chiefs tried to prepare for that eventuality last year by drafting Jaden Hicks, who steps into the starting lineup with Bryan Cook.

The free agent addition of veteran Mike Edwards gives the Chiefs some depth, as well as the ability to at times play three safeties, which defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to occasionally do. But Edwards signed a one-year contract and Cook is in the final season of his deal. The Chiefs would be wise to begin preparing now for the eventual loss of one player or both.