The cause of death of former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was ruled undetermined, according to an autopsy report released by the Broward County (Florida) medical examiner Friday.

Davis was found unresponsive by his personal assistant in his home gym in Southwest Ranches, Florida, on April 1, 2024. He was 35.

No foul play is suspected, police said at the time.

"Due to the totality of the circumstances, including inconsistencies between the scene and the findings at autopsy, the cause and manner of death in this case is best classified as undetermined," the autopsy report states.

Under the category of "blunt force injuries," the report notes a 1.5-inch red abrasion near Davis' right eye, a small "subgaleal hemorrhage" near his right occipital bone and "layering of the muscles of the back" that revealed "hemorrhage in the deep muscles of the upper back." The report did not speculate how Davis suffered those injuries.

The toxicology report that was part of Friday's release found the presence of several substances, including amphetamines/methamphetamines.

Davis was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 and went on to make the Pro Bowl twice (2014, '15) in his six seasons with the team. Davis also appeared in one game with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

The younger brother of former Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis, Vontae Davis had 22 career interceptions in 121 games.