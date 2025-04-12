NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans defensive back L'Jarius Sneed is being sued for $1 million by a Texas man who says the NFL player or his personal assistant shot at him while he was sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz on a dealer lot in December.

Christian Nshimiyimana, who owns an exotic car rental business and was researching vehicles for his company, was sitting inside the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on Dec. 6 in Carrollton, Texas. Neither he nor anyone else was hit by bullets fired from a Lamborghini Urus driving past One Legacy Motors.

Attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement Friday that Sneed and his accomplice were arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting. Much of what happened is redacted in the police report obtained by The Associated Press.

The Titans, in a statement, said they are "aware of the matter and have been in contact with NFL Security per league protocol."

Nshimiyimana, 23, filed the lawsuit Feb. 20 in Dallas County, Texas, suing Sneed and a defendant listed as "John Doe" for "an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight."

"The proof is there," McCathern said in his statement. "There is video surveillance from the dealership showing the car and the person who opened fire on Christian. We want to know why this happened. We're thankful no one was shot, but we continue to search for the reason behind this incident."

McCathern also accused Sneed and a woman who identified herself as Sneed's mother of calling and threatening Nshimiyimana afterward, urging him to not cooperate with police or retain an attorney.

According to the lawsuit, Nshimiyimana remembers seeing Sneed and his assistant at the car dealership but didn't recognize Sneed from his NFL career or television. Nshimiyimana also does not recall ever meeting Sneed before that day. The lawsuit notes the defendants may have mistaken Nshimiyimana for someone else.

The Titans traded for Sneed, 28, last March and signed him to a four-year, $76 million deal. A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sneed played in five games in 2024 before landing on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury.

