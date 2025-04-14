Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bears general manager Ryan Poles checked a significant item off his offseason to-do list Sunday.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, the first player Poles drafted in 2022, agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension with $31.25 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon, 25, is now the NFL's highest-paid slot corner ($13.3 million average annual value) and is tied to Chicago through the 2028 season.

Two weeks ago at the NFL's annual meetings, Poles said it was a priority to strike a deal with the former second-round pick, who totaled 75 tackles (including four for loss), five pass breakups and one forced fumble in 15 games during the 2024 season.

"In our exit meetings at the end of last season, I told all the guys in terms of future, if it was contracts, coming back, anything like that, the important thing is I've got to get with our new coaching staff and kind of see how the different players fit based on the scheme," Poles said on April 1. "We've been able to have those conversations, and I know Kyler is a guy that we want to be a part of this moving forward. So the timing of that, I'm not sure how that all is going work out, but that is a priority."

Gordon has five interceptions in three campaigns with the Bears and has finished in the team's top six in tackles each season.

New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen singled out Gordon by name in January when asked about the potential for the Bears' secondary.

"Kyler Gordon, I think, is an outstanding nickel player," Allen said. "I have a vision for how we can utilize him. I think the foundation for what we want to do is there, and then I'm just excited about finally getting these guys in here and us having the opportunity to work with him and see exactly what we have."

Earlier this offseason, Gordon said he was "indifferent" to the timing of an extension but expressed a desire to remain in Chicago long term.

"I mean, I love Chicago," Gordon said on March 12. "I love everything about it -- the people, the history, the team, the community -- so if this is where God tells me to be, this is where I will be, this is where I want to be."

Gordon is the second member of the Bears' secondary to receive a contract extension under Poles' leadership. The team extended cornerback Jaylon Johnson in March 2024 shortly after he was franchise-tagged.