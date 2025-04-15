Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As things continue to trend toward the Tennessee Titans taking former Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick in the draft on April 24, the idea of trading out of the top pick is always lurking. The same could be said about the intrigue of former Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado do-it-all prospect Travis Hunter.

But for Tennessee, despite some key free agency additions, the remnants of a severely disappointing 3-14 season remain. While all eyes are on what the Titans will do with the first pick, it's equally as crucial for the team to figure out other ways to improve the roster and support whoever its likely new franchise quarterback will be.

Second-year coach Brian Callahan experienced a similar situation when he was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 draft. Beyond Burrow, that draft helped the Bengals reach a new level of success.

"There is the benefit that it opens up some opportunities for you to try to improve your football team," Callahan said during his season-ending postgame news conference. "Not only do you get the first pick, you get the first pick in the rounds after that as well."

The Titans are looking to add dynamic playmakers on offense and difference-making pass rushers on defense. The draft is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Callahan was right about Tennessee picking toward the top of each round, but it won't be the first pick in every round because of tiebreakers with the Cleveland Browns (3-14) and New York Giants (3-14).

For example, it will have the third pick in the second round (35th overall). This is where it can secure someone to fit their need for added juice on offense or defense.

According to ESPN Research, 26.2% of the 225 wide receivers drafted in the second round in the common draft era (1967), have recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season. That trend underwent a slight upswing recently with 21 of 70 (30%) second-round receivers drafted in 2010 or later having hit that mark, including 15 since 2022.

Callahan's Bengals added Tee Higgins with the No. 33 pick in 2020 to help kick-start the offense. Higgins has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons since, and his 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season helped cement a four-year, $115 million contract extension in March.

If one of the first-round graded pass catchers spills over from the first round, the Titans could look to upgrade their current group of unproven receivers -- a la Cincinnati.

Calvin Ridley's 1,000-yard season last year was only the fifth time a Titans receiver had done so over the previous 20 years. Ridley will warrant some attention from opposing defensive coordinators. But, there aren't any playmakers that genuinely strike fear in opposing teams.

The Titans will also likely be without 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks to start training camp according to Callahan's update at the league meetings on the receiver's return from a torn ACL during a practice last October.

The Titans haven't used a pick a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on a receiver since Burks. Tennessee used a seventh-round pick on Colton Dowell in 2023 and followed that up by selecting Jha'Quan Jackson in the sixth round last year.

There's a similar void of highly selected pass rushers in Tennessee. There have been 65 edge rushers (outside linebackers/defensive ends) drafted in the second round since 2010, according to ESPN Research. Nine of them have had 10-sack seasons. A total of 15 edge rushers were drafted in the second round since 2022. Denver Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto (2022 second round, 64th overall) is the only one with a 10-sack season.

Sure, the Titans invested the No. 38 overall pick in 2024 on defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and the No. 19 overall pick on Jeffery Simmons in 2019, but they're more interior players. They used a fifth-round pick on outside linebacker D'Andre Walker in 2019 and a fourth-round pick on defensive end Rashad Weaver in 2021. Neither of them are on the current roster.

Tennessee is in search of a game changer coming off the edge.

Harold Landry III (No. 41 overall, 2018) was the last outside linebacker/defensive end selected in the top two rounds by the Titans. Landry is one of four Titans defenders in 10 years to put up 10 or more sacks in a single season. Tennessee released Landry this offseason, leaving the Titans without a player that's posted a double-digit sack season.

The roster is starved for a blue-chip player, someone besides Simmons who is considered among the top five at their position. The numbers above show the likelihood of landing a difference-maker is best in the top couple of rounds.

Tennessee is currently without a third-round pick, which was part of a deal to acquire defensive back L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi have preached about prioritizing draft capital.

Brinker said he'd like to make "10 picks in the first three rounds over the next three seasons." That expressed desire could fuel Tennessee to trade down in the second round in hopes of securing an additional third-round pick.

There will be opportunities to add depth later in the draft to fill less glaring roster needs -- like tight end, inside linebacker and a running back with more size. The Titans currently have six picks outside of the top three rounds, but considering the drop off in success rates with those picks, they will have quite the decision to make come next week.