HOUSTON -- The offensive line for the Houston Texans won't be the only unit subjected to major change this offseason.

The wide receiver room will have a different look, as the Texans let wideout Stefon Diggs walk in free agency -- where he signed a three-year deal worth up to $69 million with the New England Patriots -- and haven't re-signed Robert Woods in the offseason. To replace Woods and Diggs, who finished top-seven on the team in receiving yards, Houston traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk while signing Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios.

Kirk, Watson and Berrios join a room headlined by Pro Bowler Nico Collins, Tank Dell, John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson. Adding to the room was necessary with Woods and Diggs' departures and Dell's unknown recovery timetable after he suffered multiple torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap in his left leg in the Texans' Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

So far, Kirk is the most noteworthy addition as he had 1,108 receiving yards in 2022 in Jacksonville when the Jaguars won the AFC South division.

"I love Christian -- just his speed," coach DeMeco Ryans said at the league annual meetings. "That's the one thing that jumps out about him; his redeeming trait. He's a fast player. He's made a lot of nice plays in the slot, running the deep routes in the slot, or it's the option routes, winning on third down. So, I'm excited to see what he brings on third down. I think he can really open up a lot of options for us on third down, especially from the inside position. He can be a friendly target for [quarterback C.J. Stroud]."

Kirk hasn't reached his 2022 production since because of injuries, as he's missed 14 games over the last two seasons. His yards per game (65) stayed the same from 2022 to 2023, but his production dropped to 47 yards per game in 2024 through eight games before he missed the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.

Berrios and Watson are depth pieces, but Berrios is coming off an ACL tear in his left knee that he suffered last October in a game against the Indianapolis Colts and finished the season with zero catches. He has 1,323 receiving yards in six seasons and is a former All-Pro returner, and Watson has 1,322 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his seven-year career.

Neither are expected to start, but they can help in a pinch.

"Berrios has shown the ability to be a really good punt returner in the league," Ryans said. "So expecting to see that from him, but also not just punt return, but he's also showing up making plays in the slot as a receiver. Watson has just been one of the most consistent guys in the league. Plays fast and plays the game the right way, so I'm excited to add him. Bigger receiver, plays fast and tough and physical, excited to add him to our group as well."

Even with the free agent moves, the Texans are still expected to add receivers in the draft, according to league sources. In the latest mock draft by ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, the Texans ended up selecting Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan, who was a first-team All-American in 2024, with the No. 25 overall pick.

When the Texans entered the playoffs last season, they were without Diggs (ACL), resulting in the Chiefs doubling Collins and limiting quarterback Stroud's options. So the Texans have been trying to set themselves up to help their franchise quarterback.

The Houston Texans' wide receiver room will have a different look in the fall. Bob Levey/Getty Images

After adding Kirk, Watson and Berrios, the hope is the draft can provide one more passing threat to round out Stroud's playmakers.

Throughout the draft process, they brought in wideout standouts like Texas' Matthew Golden and Washington State's Kyle Williams for visits. The talent in the draft at wideout is a position Texans general manager Nick Caserio feels good about.

"The goal is to try to continue to add good football players," Caserio said. "There's a number of players at [wide receiver] that look like they're gonna have an opportunity to help their team. I would say that position in particular in the draft, it certainly looks like there's some players that are going to be able to help who ever drafts them."