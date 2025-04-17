Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's starting to seem unlikely that the New York Giants' third overall pick in the draft will be a quarterback. The value doesn't match that high a draft slot.

The focus then shifts to Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Both are unanimously considered the top prospects by ESPN's draft analysts. Whether it's Hunter or Carter at the top varies by the individual, but it's clear they are viewed as the best this draft has to offer.

With quarterback Cam Ward expected to go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans -- minus a last-minute trade -- the Giants could get Hunter or Carter, whoever is left over after the Cleveland Browns make their decision with the second pick. In a way, it's a no-lose situation set up by the recent signings of veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Giants don't need to reach so high for a quarterback such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart if the grade doesn't match.

Hunter and Carter are the reason it could make sense for Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, under pressure to win this season off a 3-14 campaign, to bypass a quarterback with their top pick.

"We're in a position where we can take who we think is the best football player at that time," Schoen said recently at the NFL's annual meeting.

Adding Abdul Carter to Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence would complete quite an imposing Giants defensive front. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

Carter would only further shape this Giants roster into a mold of its past. He's a successful pass rusher who had an FBS-best 19.6% pressure average off the edge this past season. That is significantly better than the 15.6% Kayvon Thibodeaux had in his final season at Oregon before the Giants made him the fifth overall pick in 2022. Thibodeaux averaged 2.58 seconds to first pressure that season; Carter was at 2.48 seconds in 2024.

Adding Carter to a group that already includes Brian Burns and Thibodeaux on the edge with Dexter Lawrence II dominating on the interior would complete quite an imposing defensive front. And the fact that Carter played inside linebacker his first two collegiate seasons would allow the Giants to use him all over the field -- similar to how the Dallas Cowboys use Micah Parsons, who was an All-American middle linebacker at Penn State. When asked about this possibility, a linebackers coach in the NFL didn't think that Carter played with quite the same power as Parsons, but it probably wouldn't matter because he exhibits elite talent.

One can envision such a move happening after owner John Mara publicly expressed his disgust with the New York defense after this past season, especially considering it's a play that has worked for them in the past. The Giants drafted Mathias Kiwanuka in the first round of the 2006 draft when they already had Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck on the roster. They also selected Jason Pierre-Paul in the first round in 2010 when Umenyiora, Tuck and Kiwanuka were there.

"We're going to pick pass rushers here until the cows come home," former general manager Ernie Accorsi said of his approach during that time.

The Giants have been all over Carter throughout this draft process. Most recently, he had dinner with the team last Thursday night and visited the facility in New Jersey on Friday. Daboll even had breakfast with him last weekend while in Happy Valley, and outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen was at the Penn State pro day to get some additional face time with the standout pass rusher.

Carter's health is not expected to be a problem even though he was rehabbing a shoulder injury from last season up until recent weeks and a stress reaction in his foot was revealed at the NFL scouting combine. He went for a medical recheck in Indianapolis last week, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN it "should be a nonfactor with the teams at this point."

The shoulder kept Carter from working out for teams at the combine and pro day. But Carter would be able to work out now, if necessary, and is "100%," Rosenhaus added. But there doesn't appear to be a need for such a showcase at this time, and the injuries are not expected to affect his availability this upcoming season.

"I don't think there's going to be much room for pause there," Schoen said.

Hunter is a football unicorn, playing 1,450 snaps last season at cornerback and wide receiver, by far the most in college football, and excelling at both positions. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Hunter, meanwhile, is becoming increasingly likely to be drafted by the Browns. He is a football unicorn, playing 1,450 snaps last season at cornerback and wide receiver, by far the most in college football, and excelling at both positions.

The Giants have said they are evaluating him as both a cornerback and wide receiver. They would "not be afraid to play him on both sides of the ball," Schoen said this week.

The incredible part about Hunter is that he's good enough to star at both positions. An NFL general manager and assistant general manager told ESPN they thought he could be a Pro Bowl player at either position. That is extremely rare, perhaps unheard of in today's day and age.

In all likelihood, Hunter will play both cornerback and wide receiver at the NFL level. How much at each position depends on where he lands.

It works for the Giants, who were out in full force with just about their entire front office along with wide receiver and defensive back coaches at the Colorado pro day to see Hunter and Sanders, among others.

The full list of the #Giants contingent at the Colorado Pro Day:



Ownership:

Chris Mara



Football Operations:

GM Joe Schoen

Asst. GM Brandon Brown

Special asst. to GM: Jessie Armstead



Player Personnel:

Director Tim McDonnell

Assistant director Dennis Hickey

College area scout... — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 4, 2025

The Giants have needs at both positions. Hunter can be an ideal complement to wide receiver Malik Nabers (another weapon who can scare opposing defensive coordinators) and provide that true shutdown corner they currently lack. Recent Giants free agent acquisition Paulson Adebo has not yet shown he's a true No. 1 cornerback.

Hunter could be that true generational player -- if he's able to play both positions. It's something he has insisted throughout the process that he wants to do, and it makes him a strong option for the Browns at two or Giants at three.

So could the Giants see such value in Hunter and Carter to forgo a QB at No. 3?

"If they're smart, they sit, take the best available player and try to save their jobs with Russell Wilson," a high-level NFL executive said.

And Carter or Hunter -- whomever is their choice at No. 3.