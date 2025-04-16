Lawyers for NFL draft prospect Isaiah Bond filed a lawsuit in United States District Court in Northern Texas on Tuesday against a woman who they say made false statements to the Frisco (Texas) Police Department.

Bond turned himself in last week on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Bond's lawyers say a sexual encounter with the woman, who is unnamed in the lawsuit, was consensual. The lawsuit, which includes a defamation claim, asks for economic damages and a civil trial.

Damien Butler, Bond's agent, sent an email to all 32 NFL teams with the first page of the lawsuit attached, writing that Bond "is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name."

After being released from jail, Bond went on social media and said the accusation against him was "patently false."

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation," he said in the statement. "Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

In his lone season at Texas in 2024, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 98 yards and a touchdown. He spent his first two seasons at Alabama, catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

