Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Tyron Smith was 20 years old when he was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. Now 34, Smith retired as a Cowboy on Wednesday, signing a ceremonial contract to make it official after spending last season with the New York Jets.

Injuries to his back, neck, knee and ankle had finally caught up to him.

"After this past year and over the years of injuries and things like that, just kinda felt like it was the right time to hang it up," Smith said. "I don't want to be that guy down the line to where I'm struggling, and I want to be healthy for my kids ... The decision came and it came easy. I realized how much I put into this NFL, and I felt proud of what I did."

"There was no question I was going to retire a Cowboy," Tyron Smith said Wednesday after signing a ceremonial contract to retire with the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Smith first had a conversation with owner and general manager Jerry Jones about ending his career as a Cowboy when nine-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin announced his retirement in February.

"There was no question I was going to retire a Cowboy," said Smith, who made the Pro Bowl eight times in his time with the Cowboys.

And there was no question Jones wanted that to happen.

"It was like losing a family member when he went to the Jets. Really was," Jones said. "And I couldn't talk to him. I couldn't have small talk. We had some great times in his career about things that you could talk personal about ... I had a tough time talking picking up that phone when he left us. So it was with great pleasure that I put that old 'Jones,' on this contract today that will be the last one he signs in the NFL."

Teammates from throughout Smith's tenure were on hand at The Star for Smith's announcement, including Martin, Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Ware, La'el Collins, Tyler Biadasz and Micah Parsons. Jason Garrett, Smith's first head coach with the Cowboys, was also in attendance.

Smith was the first pick of the Garrett era, and he was the first offensive lineman the Cowboys selected in the first round since 1981. Since taking Smith, the Cowboys have taken four other first-round offensive linemen: Travis Frederick (2013), Martin (2014), Tyler Smith (2022) and Tyler Guyton (2024).

"I can remember Jason had a real affinity for changing our pattern of not using that high a draft pick [on an offensive lineman]," Jones said. "We usually thought it was going to be a pressure player, a corner, that nature. And he just he had such a promise."

He played right tackle as a rookie before moving to left tackle for the remainder of his career.

"You look at his combine picture and he sure doesn't look like an offensive lineman," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "He was cut, and he was the obvious choice for us."

Jerry Jones said Smith and Martin will one day be put in the team's Ring of Honor. Both players will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2030. When Smith met the media for the first time in 2011 after he was drafted, he said, "I think I have the potential to be a Pro Bowler and be a Hall of Famer."

"It is an honor ... to say that you were a Dallas Cowboy in your career," Jerry Jones said. "And I want to be the first one shaking your hand going into that NFL Hall of Fame."