ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes says he is willing to trade up or down again to get "the right guy" in next week's draft. And similar to past drafts since he took over in 2021, Holmes, whose first selection will come at pick No. 28, won't chase needs, but will remain aggressive in getting a player Detroit wants.

In 2022, Holmes traded up 20 spots, from No. 32, to take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th pick.

In 2023, after an unpredictable start to the draft from the teams in front of the Lions, he surprised many when he traded the sixth overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Picks 12 and 34. There, the Lions grabbed Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

So far, Holmes' process has worked.

Since 2021, the Lions have selected six players under Holmes' leadership who have been selected to a Pro Bowl -- including Gibbs -- which is the most in the league in that span, per ESPN Research.

"I think the first couple of years, there was probably a little bit more -- because of where we were at as a roster -- it was like, 'Man we need this, this, this,'" Holmes said during Thursday's pre-draft news conference. "Like I told you guys at the time, man, we need everything. So, there was not just a position or anything. We just needed really good football players.

"We have a lot of really good football players [now], but I don't think that where we are now as a roster is going to lessen my desire to want to go get more better football players."

Detroit finished with a franchise-best 15 wins last season but was upset by the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round.

The team could benefit from chasing its biggest needs, such as finding a guard to replace Kevin Zeitler, who signed with Tennessee this offseason, or adding a young edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson to strengthen the defensive line, or selecting a defensive tackle. However, Holmes has learned to be patient on draft weekend, which has garnered him respect inside NFL circles.

"One thing I love about him is he doesn't care where he gets his guys, but he identifies where those guys are and he simply takes them," said ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. "And he identifies those guys that are Detroit Lions and embody everything about them.

"... He doesn't really care what the consensus is about guys' draft positional value or whatever that may be. He identifies the guys that check the boxes of the characteristics that the Lions are looking for and if they're a culture fit, it doesn't matter if that's in the first round, the fourth round, the seventh round or whatever, he's gonna go out and get his guys."

As of Thursday, Holmes said he hasn't taken calls from teams interested in the 28th pick, but he isn't ruling out any scenario that will make the Lions a better team.

"We're not going to reach on players just to fill a position. That's what we don't do," Holmes said. "But it's like you said, [the media is] always trying to figure out what we're going to do."

He then compared the upcoming edition to watching a new movie.

"Get your popcorn ready and enjoy it."