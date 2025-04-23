Damien Woody, Peter Schrager and Mike Tannenbaum break down the possibility of Jaxson Dart being selected before Shedeur Sanders in the draft. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

The Tennessee Titans are nearly on the clock at No. 1 to kick off the 2025 NFL draft. It will be the first of 257 total selections across seven rounds from Thursday to Saturday.

To prepare you for the draft, here is our guide for everything you need to know -- top prospects, rankings, mock drafts, things to know, bold predictions, buzz and more. How does this year's class stack up historically? Which position will Travis Hunter play in the NFL? Where will Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and all the quarterbacks land? Which late-round prospects could rise up the board? We answer all of that and more.

But let's start with a basic question -- how to watch the draft this week.

See more:

ESPN Draftcast | Best available players | Team needs

Jump to:

How to watch | Pick order | Top prospects | Latest mocks

Overview of the class | QBs | Hunter: WR or CB?

Best team fits | Risers to watch | Predictions | Buzz

Nuggets to know | Player projections | Must-reads

Draft Day Predictor | FAQs

Where, when and how to watch the draft

The 2025 draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Round 1 : Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App)

Rounds 2-3 : Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at noon ET (ESPN and the ESPN App)

The NFL announced that 16 players will attend the draft in person: Alabama G Tyler Booker; Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell; LSU OT Will Campbell; Penn State Edge Abdul Carter; Texas WR Matthew Golden; Michigan DT Mason Graham; Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter; Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty; Michigan CB Will Johnson; Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan; Alabama QB Jalen Milroe; Ohio State OT Josh Simmons; Georgia S Malaki Starks; Texas A&M Edge Shemar Stewart; Miami QB Cam Ward; Georgia Edge Mykel Williams.

More: How Green Bay prepared for the draft

What is the draft order?

There will be 257 picks in this year's draft. The Titans have the first selection, while the Chiefs currently have the final spot to take Mr. Irrelevant. The 49ers and Ravens have the most picks in the draft with 11 each, while the Vikings have the fewest with four selections. No first-round picks have been traded, so every team is currently set to make a selection on Day 1.

Top 10:

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

More: Full draft order ... Draft needs for all 32 teams (ESPN+) ... Big questions for every team (ESPN+)

How do the prospects in this class rank?

Scouts Inc.'s top 10 prospects:

1. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State (Highlights)

2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado (Highlights)

3. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (Highlights)

4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (Highlights)

5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (Highlights)

6. Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia (Highlights)

7. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Highlights)

8. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri (Highlights)

9. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia (Highlights)

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (Highlights)

Scouts Inc.'s top five quarterbacks:

1. Cam Ward, Miami

2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

3. Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

4. Tyler Shough, Louisville

5. Jalen Milroe, Alabama

play 1:42 Kevin Clark: Cam Ward is closest prospect to Patrick Mahomes Domonique Foxworth disagrees with Kevin Clark's comparison of Cam Ward to Patrick Mahomes.

Our analysts' personal boards: Kiper | Miller | Reid | Yates | Legwold

More about the standout players: Riddick's favorite prospects ... Best prospects at 100 different traits (ESPN+) ... Our favorite prospect-to-pro comps ... Kiper's favorite prospects (ESPN+) ... Most polarizing players in the class (ESPN+) ... Prospects with the widest pick ranges (ESPN+) ... All-Film Team (ESPN+)

Latest mock drafts

Here are the latest mock drafts from our analysts going into the first round (and in some cases, beyond) on ESPN+.

You can find every 2025 mock draft since last May here.

More: Debating need, value in Round 1 (ESPN+) ... Barnwell's All-Trades mock draft ... Bowen's favorite fits for 20 prospects (ESPN+) ... Ideal fantasy landing spots for 10 players ... How all 32 teams could crush the draft (ESPN+)

How does this draft class stack up?

The 2025 draft class looks a lot different than last year's class. The 2024 draft featured six quarterbacks in the first 12 picks for the first time ever, and three quarterbacks went Nos. 1-3. I'd estimate a maximum of four quarterbacks will go in the first round this year, but I can plausibly see a scenario where just two are selected (Ward and Sanders). Beyond the lack of QB star power, there is also a smaller number of blue-chip players than 2024, especially at wide receiver and offensive tackle.

That being said, the 2025 class offers excellent depth, particularly at running back, wide receiver, defensive tackle, edge rusher, tight end and safety. My top 200 prospects include 26 edge rushers, 24 wide receivers, 22 running backs, 14 safeties and 12 tight ends. Teams that are flush with draft picks this year will happily navigate the boards in Rounds 2-4 and feel strongly about the potential of finding quality starters. -- Field Yates, NFL draft analyst

More: Has DT become a premium position? ... Will we ever see a RB go No. 1 again?

What to expect for teams that need a quarterback

This QB class certainly isn't as good as last year's group, but the 2025 class could see a few signal-callers picked in Round 1. Miami's Cam Ward is the presumed No. 1 overall pick, and he can give Tennessee some answers under center. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart are viewed as the other two passers who could be selected on Day 1. And some evaluators believe Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe could be picked as early as the top of the second round.

The Browns and Giants have obvious needs for a young franchise QB, but neither is likely to pick one over Hunter or Carter. That leaves the Saints (No. 9) and Steelers (No. 21) as the other prime spots where QBs could be selected on Thursday. New Orleans is one of the biggest wild cards in this year's draft, especially after the news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury.

For teams more interested in waiting to pick a QB, Syracuse's Kyle McCord and Ohio State's Will Howard could be solid options in the third or fourth round. -- Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst

More: Can Sanders, Ward speed up their throw time? ... Reid's QB Hot Board rankings (ESPN+) ... QB-only mock draft: Team fits in seven rounds (ESPN+) ... Each QB's fatal flaw (ESPN+)

Will Travis Hunter play WR or CB in the pros?

There's no way he doesn't play on both sides of the ball. I see Hunter primarily at wide receiver, but the Colorado standout should absolutely see plenty of action at cornerback, too. He has the speed, hands and instincts to be a true difference-maker at both positions. Hunter saw an incredible 1,458 snaps last season, and he posted great numbers: 96 catches, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns at WR, and 10 pass breakups and four interceptions at CB.

ESPN Illustration

Let's look specifically at how he'd fit with the Browns, who have the No. 2 pick and seem like a sensible landing spot. Hunter could play full-time alongside wideout Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku to electrify a lackluster pass game. The Browns need more reliable pass catchers, especially with the team's QB uncertainty. They could also sprinkle him in at corner. They have solid starters in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, but Hunter would simply have to be on the field in key spots. If Cleveland is facing a close game, is it really going to leave Hunter on the sideline during an opponent's final few drives? No shot. He could also help in red zone defense. Hunter is just too much of a baller to limit him to offense or defense. -- Mel Kiper Jr., NFL draft analyst

More: Bailey on Hunter

Our favorite potential team fits

Michigan CB Will Johnson to the Falcons

Johnson is more smooth than sudden, with explosive forward ability. He has the physical traits to play man coverage, but I like him best in a system that allows him to play top-down on the ball. That fits under coach Raheem Morris in an Atlanta defense that played zone coverage -- both split-safety and single-high -- on 61.2% of opponent dropbacks last season (12th in the league). Pairing Johnson with A.J. Terrell would give the Falcons two long and fluid corners. Johnson has a playmaking element to his game, posting nine interceptions and three defensive scores at Michigan. Atlanta needs that kind of turnover production.

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson to the Bears

The Bears could target Johnson early on Day 2 to pair him with D'Andre Swift in the backfield. He's a linear glider with the north/south acceleration to create big plays. Last season at Iowa, he rushed for 21 touchdowns and added 43 carries of 10 or more yards. Johnson would be a good fit for the outside zone scheme that new coach Ben Johnson has run in the past. And with an uptick in usage in an NFL pass game, he'd produce on screens and backfield releases for Chicago. -- Matt Bowen, NFL analyst

More: Sanders' best fits (ESPN+)

Some risers to watch

Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

I have Felton projected in the fourth round, and he has been mentioned often by NFL scouts as a riser thanks to his speedy play and ability to stretch the field as a vertical receiving option. He's seen as a strong candidate for a WR3 role in his rookie season with the skills to add to his plate once his route tree expands. Felton (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) caught 96 passes for 1,124 yards and nine scores last season.

2025 NFL Draft Day Predictor simulator Our mock draft simulator allows users to act as the general manager of their favorite team, giving them the opportunity to make picks in all seven rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

Draft Day Predictor » | Simulator »

Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Martin is another late-rounder seen as a potential riser thanks to his predraft process. A former walk-on, the 6-foot, 221-pounder has the speed to chase down running backs and quarterbacks from the middle of the field. He missed a lot of the 2024 season, but he had 135 tackles in 2023. A late Round 3 selection wouldn't be a surprise.

Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

As a potential 5-technique at the next level at 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds, Mills has a ton of intrigue for teams given his first-step quickness. He was banged up in 2024, which limited his predraft process, but games like his performance against Florida State -- when he posted three sacks -- are the type of résumé builders that could get him inside the top 100 picks. -- Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst

More: College coaches pick sleepers (ESPN+) ... Biggest risers of the year

Making bold predictions

Only one quarterback will go in the first round. I always view QB draft hype with a doubtful eye, and while last year was big for late quarterback risers, this class doesn't hold a candle to that one. I think the Browns, Giants and Saints all have a long staring contest that ends with nobody trading back up into the first for a passer. And accordingly, only Cam Ward will hear his name called in the first round.

Omarion Hampton will outproduce Ashton Jeanty. Hampton is the best player in the class that we don't ever talk about. I get it -- Jeanty had an unbelievable season, and I think he has all it takes to be an excellent pro. But so does Hampton -- size, speed, tackle-breaking traits and third-down value. And because Hampton will go later in the draft (Scouts Inc.'s No. 21 prospect), he has a much better chance than Jeanty at joining a healthy offensive nucleus. Imagine Jeanty wasting away like Saquon Barkley on a Giants-like roster for his rookie deal, while Hampton is piling up easy yardage behind that Broncos' offensive line.

The Ravens will trade up to steal Colston Loveland from the Chargers. Both Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are in contract years, and while this tight end class is deep, there's no doubt that Loveland and Tyler Warren are the cream of the crop. Loveland is a common mock draft fit to the Chargers at No. 22 in part because of his connection to ex-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. But older brother John could commit some Harbaugh-on-Harbaugh crime by trading up from No. 27 to leapfrog the Chargers and draft Loveland. -- Ben Solak, NFL analyst

play 0:50 Colston Loveland's NFL resume Check out some of the numbers that make Michigan's Colston Loveland a top NFL prospect.

What's the latest predraft buzz?

Dan Graziano, NFL national reporter: My conversations over the weekend lead me to think there could be a run on pass rushers earlier than expected in the first round. After Abdul Carter goes No. 2 or No. 3 to the Browns or Giants, respectively, the spots where league executives think pass rushers could be selected include the Raiders at No. 6, Jets at No. 7, Panthers at No. 8, Saints at No. 9 and 49ers at No. 11.

Whether it's Georgia edge guys such as Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams or disruptive defensive tackles such as Ole Miss' Walter Nolen, teams that aren't enamored with the receivers, tackles, etc. in this class could default to taking talented guys who can get after quarterbacks.

Jeremy Fowler, NFL national reporter: Teams around the league are closely watching New Orleans, which appears to have a disgruntled quarterback in Derek Carr. Do the Saints leverage the No. 9 or No. 40 picks for a QB? The team hasn't selected a first-round passer since Archie Manning in 1971, and new coach Kellen Moore needs a young passer with whom to build. The sense I get is that the No. 9 pick will go to another position -- offensive line is among the team's needs -- but the 40th selection could be a sweet spot for the second tier of quarterbacks.

While Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart are in the first-round conversation, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe could get pushed up into the early second or even late first round as a result. The Saints should stay nimble with that pick in case they love one of those signal-callers. But overall, the Saints have kept a level of mystery throughout this process. Teams legitimately don't know what they are planning.

Here are the latest rumblings via ESPN+:

play 1:14 Could Browns, Giants trade down for 'Godfather deal?' Peter Schrager says the Browns and Giants are listening to offers for the second and third picks in the NFL draft.

Things to know from ESPN Research

The Titans' franchise has the No. 1 pick for the third time in the common draft era (since 1967), after previously selecting defensive end John Matuszak (1973) and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell (1978) as the Houston Oilers.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter played 1,481 total snaps last season, 297 more than any other FBS player. Hunter was the only player in at least the past 45 years with 500 receiving yards and four interceptions in a season.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter was a unanimous All-American and could be the first Penn State defensive player selected in the top 10 since defensive end Courtney Brown and linebacker LaVar Arrington went first and second overall, respectively, in 2000.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' father Deion was the No. 5 pick in 1989. If Shedeur goes in the top 10, the Sanders family would join the Mannings (Archie and Peyton/Eli) and the Matthews (Bruce and Jake) as the only father-son combinations to both be picked in the top 10 in the common draft era.

There have been at least three quarterbacks selected in the first round in eight of the past nine drafts.

The reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes had 15 players in Miller's seven-round mock draft (posted on March 27), the most of any school. If there are 15 Ohio State players drafted, it would be the program's most in a single year in the common draft era, surpassing the 14 players it had selected in 2004.

Running back is considered a significant strength this year, with Scouts Inc. ranking 31 running backs with a draftable grade. Since the NFL draft moved to seven rounds in 1994, there have been only two drafts in which at least 30 running backs were selected -- 32 in 1996 and 30 in 2011.

While the players drafted in the first round get most of the spotlight, a significant portion of a team's roster is built on Day 2 and Day 3. Among active players in the 2024 season, 63% were drafted in Rounds 4-7 or went undrafted.

Projecting the draft's top players

To give you a glimpse of which players could pan out to be the best, NFL analyst Aaron Schatz projected the top prospects and picked comps. With contributions from Nathan Forster, Alexandre Olbrecht and Jeremy Rosen, Schatz projected the top running backs via BackCAST, edge rushers using SackSEER and wide receivers using Playmaker Score. He capped things off projecting the top quarterback prospects.

See all positions: Quarterback | Wide receiver | Running back | Edge rushers

Read more about the prospects

Which prospects have particularly interesting paths to the draft?

Check out the NFL Draft Day Predictor

Our Draft Day Predictor is a tool that uses expert mock drafts, Scouts Inc. grades and team needs to forecast pick probabilities for prospects. We can predict when the best players will get picked and the chance they will be available at certain slots. Additionally, our NFL draft simulator gives users the opportunity to make picks and conduct trades.

More: Draft Day Predictor settles 10 debates

play 1:42 Would Ashton Jeanty make the Bears a playoff team? Dan Graziano and Dan Orlovsky weigh in on what the Bears should do in the NFL draft.

Frequently asked draft questions