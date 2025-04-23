Sam Acho joins "NFL Live" and discusses why Shedeur Sanders is the perfect fit for the Browns with the second overall pick. (0:52)

BEREA, Ohio -- For the past three years, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has spent the first night of the NFL draft biding time.

Cleveland has been without a first-round pick since 2022 after trading a trio of first-rounders to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson that March. So, that left Stefanski without much to do as the opening round of the draft unfolded.

"I was probably just doing some busy work [last year]," Stefanski said at the league's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, last month.

That changes Thursday night when the Browns will have a first-rounder for the first time since 2021. And with the No. 2 overall pick, it won't be long until Cleveland is on the clock. The Browns have 10 total picks in this week's draft, tied for the second most in the league, and it's a critical draft for a franchise that not only needs to find a long-term answer at quarterback but replenish an aging roster after a 3-14 season.

"[General manager] Andrew [Berry] understands how important the draft is this year," owner Jimmy Haslam said at the league's meeting. "He's got it and he's got to nail it."

After a lengthy pre-draft circuit that included all-star events, the NFL scouting combine, pro days, top-30 visits and private workouts, the Browns are finalizing their draft board and strategy for the three-day event, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (on ESPN).

Assuming the Tennessee Titans select quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, Cleveland will have its choice of the second-best quarterback in the draft (Colorado's Shedeur Sanders), the draft's top non-quarterback prospects (Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter), or even trading back to add to its draft capital.

Here's why each move could happen Thursday night:

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will be on the Browns' radar during the 2025 NFL draft. Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders

The last time the Browns selected a quarterback in the first round of the draft was 2018, when the franchise took Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick. Stefanski and Berry arrived two years later and the current regime has only drafted one passer since then: Dorian Thompson-Robinson. There's not much of a track record to deduce exactly the type of prospect the team would want. Throughout the pre-draft process, Stefanski and Berry have talked about being open to different styles of quarterbacks and the Browns have met with several top draft prospects, from Ward to Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

Stefanski and Berry have often highlighted accuracy and decision-making as cardinal traits for a quarterback which could make Sanders, rated the No. 14 prospect and second-best quarterback by Scouts Inc., a fit for the No. 2 pick. In two seasons at Colorado, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Sanders ranked first in completion percentage (74%) and his 6.5% off-target rate was the third-lowest mark in the FBS. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, Shedeur has met with the Browns multiple times throughout the pre-draft process. He, as well as teammate Hunter, had dinner with a large Cleveland contingent the night before their pro day workout.

"I think he sees the game really well, has been raised the right way," Stefanski said of Sanders at the league meetings. "I think they've done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football, but he's a very, very talented young man. But off the field, that is where I'm probably most impressed."