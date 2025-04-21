Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee that he has been in contact with Mike Tomlin, but the Steelers have not given him a deadline. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson -- the New York Jets' first-round picks in 2022 -- will have their fifth-year options exercised in the coming days, general manager Darren Mougey said Monday.

Gardner and Wilson were no-brainers; Gardner is a two-time All-Pro and Wilson has three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The only question involved Johnson, who missed 15 games last season due to Achilles tendon surgery. But he's progressing well in his rehab, and he showed enough in 2023 (7.5 sacks) to solidify the team's decision.

The fifth-year option projections (2026 salary) for Gardner, Wilson and Johnson are $20.2 million, $16.8 million and $13.4 million, according to Over the Cap. The salaries are fully guaranteed. The deadline to exercise the options is May 1.

All three players are eligible for contract extensions. The organization has described Gardner and Wilson as dynamic players they want to keep long term, but Mougey declined to comment on potential extensions while speaking to reporters Monday at his predraft news conference.

Mougey also was mum on Aaron Rodgers' criticism of coach Aaron Glenn and the organization. Rodgers, speaking last Thursday on "The Pat McAfee Show," blasted Glenn for showing a lack of respect in a Feb. 6 meeting at the team facility -- the day the coach informed the future Hall of Famer of his plans to release him.

Mougey, who was part of the meeting, was asked if he disputes anything that Rodgers said.

"I understand the question and I addressed that at the combine," Mougey said. "Today I just want to talk about the draft and Jets players."

Asked if he has any regrets about the way the team handled Rodgers' ouster, Mougey replied: "I understand the question, but I just want to talk about the draft and current Jets players."

Glenn, who didn't participate in the news conference, still hasn't commented.

The Jets released Rodgers on March 12 and moved quickly to sign free agent Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. He recently was named the starter.

"We feel really strongly about Justin as our starter," Mougey said.