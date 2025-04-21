Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said on social media that his car has been recovered after it was stolen early Monday morning.

"I'm out here grinding for the Philadelphia Eagles, and I've got to look for my car. But see, we've already got the whip. I told you to just turn the car back in, and now you've got to deal with the consequences, man," Brown said in a video posted to social media.

"I'll tell y'all a funny joke. This morning, when I was talking to the police, my little son comes up and goes 'Dada, Paw Patrol!' I said, 'Everybody's got jokes this morning.' Now the joke's on you," he added.

Fox 29 in Philadelphia, citing sources, reported that the car was found in Camden, New Jersey, and that police had the suspect in custody. ESPN has reached out to the Camden Police Department for comment.

Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl LIX champion, had earlier posted a plea on social media after his vehicle disappeared.

"Just bring the whip back, bro. I won't press charges. Just bring the whip back and you can go on about your day ... You were smooth with it though. Pulled up at 3:42, you got up out of there at 3:45, you're fast on your feet," Brown said. "I'm going to show you how fast I am on my feet. Real talk. This is about to get done today."

Brown, in a nod to his son, has since changed his profile picture on his X and Instagram accounts to Chase from the "Paw Patrol" animated television show.

Brown did not specify the make of the car that was stolen.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.