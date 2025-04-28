Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL draft wrapped up Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The three-day event saw a record 30 defensive tackles selected -- the most for a seven-round draft (since 1994) -- and one of the most shocking draft slides in history when Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders -- the No. 1 QB prospect on ESPN draft analyst's Mel Kiper's board -- fell to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

There are 257 new faces joining the league, but will they help solve teams' woes? What questions linger after the three-day player selection extravaganza, and what comes next?

We asked our NFL Nation reporters to tell us the most pressing question facing the teams they cover coming out of this weekend. Read their postdraft insights below.

AFC EAST

Did they do enough to support quarterback Josh Allen?

The Bills waited until the seventh round to add a wide receiver, with general manager Brandon Beane emphasizing afterward that the team prioritized sticking to its plan of selecting the best player on the team's board. That resulted in the Bills taking defensive players with their first five picks for the second time in the common draft era (also 2006), and while addressing receiver earlier might have been wise, improving Buffalo's defense, especially the defensive line, is a form of supporting Allen. The Bills are showing confidence in reproducing last year's success -- the team also signed wideout Joshua Palmer in free agency -- and have a history of continuing to add free agents after the draft. -- Alaina Getzenberg

What is the plan at cornerback?

Miami entered the draft with needs at defensive tackle, offensive guard and cornerback. It addressed the trenches in the first two rounds but didn't take a cornerback until Round 5. If the Dolphins trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- which they are trying to do -- they'll need to introduce two new starting corners before the season begins. General manager Chris Grier has suggested the team will look to the veteran free agent market to fill its remaining needs -- it's just a matter of which players are interested in signing. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

How does the logjam at wide receiver shake out?

After signing veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, and drafting Washington State's Kyle Williams in the third round, the Patriots have revamped their wide receiver room. Third-year slot DeMario Douglas is probably safe, which means veteran Kendrick Bourne, third-year player Kayshon Boutte and 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round) are among those vying for a role in a suddenly crowded position group. -- Mike Reiss

Did they leave themselves vulnerable in the middle of their defense?

A total of 30 defensive tackles were drafted over the weekend and, surprisingly, not one was picked by the Jets, who will rely on a trio of low-cost veteran additions to man the spot next to Quinnen Williams. It's a risky move for a team that struggled against the run last season. They hope to squeeze some production out of Derrick Nnadi, Byron Cowart and Jay Tufele. Maybe second-year DT Leonard Taylor III can make a giant leap. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Does drafting a kicker signal the end for Justin Tucker?

A month ago, Ravens president Sashi Brown said the team would wait for the NFL to finish its investigation on the allegations of sexual misconduct against Tucker before determining his future in Baltimore. But the Ravens made a historic move Saturday when they drafted a kicker for the first time in their 30-year history. When the Ravens selected Tyler Loop in the sixth round, it was the first sign that Baltimore is preparing for life after Tucker. -- Jamison Hensley

What does the draft mean for DE Trey Hendrickson?

The Bengals did not trade Hendrickson on draft weekend. And a couple of selections could give Cincinnati extra cap room that will help if it wants to give Hendrickson the long-term deal he's looking for. If second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. supplants Germaine Pratt, who has already requested a trade, and third-rounder Dylan Fairchild starts over Cordell Volson at left guard, Pratt and Volson become more expendable. Cutting the two veterans would give Cincinnati $8.9 million in additional cap space for this season and more financial flexibility in 2025. Cincinnati currently has $23.3 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com. -- Ben Baby

Who will rise from a suddenly crowded quarterback room?

The surprise created by Cleveland's pick of quarterback Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders in the third round was soon surpassed when the team traded up to select Sanders two rounds later. They now join a quarterback room that also includes new additions Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett (Deshaun Watson is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025 season because of a right Achilles injury). Coach Kevin Stefanski said every player added to the quarterback room will be expected to compete for a starting opportunity, and each contender has traits that could lead to them emerging as QB1 this fall. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers?

The Steelers were disciplined in their approach to the draft, filling their most pressing needs with good value picks that will reinforce the team's physical identity. In making those picks, the Steelers passed on other quarterback options and waited to select Ohio State's Will Howard in the sixth round. That move clearly pays off if Rodgers fills the final quarterback spot, but if he doesn't, the Steelers might regret the decision to wait until Day 3 to take a signal caller. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Is the offensive line good enough?

Houston didn't go heavy on the offensive line in the draft, instead choosing to add only Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round. But is the revamped group -- led by tackles Cam Robinson, Blake Fisher, Ersery and versatile Tytus Howard, along with interior lineman Laken Tomlinson, Juice Scruggs, and Jarrett Patterson -- good enough to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud? The next few months -- as the group begins playing together -- will be key. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Have they done enough at linebacker?

Weak-side starter E.J. Speed left for the Texans in free agency, leaving middle linebacker Zaire Franklin as the only player in the unit with more than two career starts. Still, the Colts waited until the seventh round to draft Wisconsin's Hunter Wohler, who is a safety the Colts intend to convert to linebacker. This is a vulnerable area for the Colts, who already had challenges in coverage down the middle of the field last season. -- Stephen Holder

Why didn't they draft a defensive tackle?

The Jaguars gave up 5.9 yards per play (31st in the NFL) and were last in pass yards allowed and turnovers forced (nine), and a major issue was the play of the interior defensive line against the run and when rushing the passer. General manager James Gladstone said the team didn't want to reach for a player at the position. But it's also a sign the new regime feels good enough about young DTs Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson improving in Year 2, as well as the boost they hope to receive from moving Arik Armstead back inside from end. It might be a gamble, but Smith did come on strong at the end of last season (two sacks and three tackles for loss over the final three games) and they hope he can provide more interior rush to help out ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. -- Michael DiRocco

Does Cam Ward have enough weapons to succeed in Year 1?

The Titans did not do much to give Ward a scary group of receivers. They waited until the fourth round to select wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor after remaining quiet in free agency outside of signing veteran wideout Tyler Lockett days before the draft. Lockett and Calvin Ridley are the only proven pass catchers on the roster, but perhaps the best favor Tennessee did for Ward was sign undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo -- his top receiver at the University of Miami. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Have the Broncos done enough at tight end?

Denver's tight end group lacked production in 2024, with Lucas Krull leading the group with 19 catches. The Broncos wined, dined and signed Evan Engram in free agency, but he'll turn 31 before the season starts and injuries (he sat out eight games last season) and his ability after the catch are concerns despite being a 100-catch player in 2023. If Engram is injured this season, the Broncos are largely back to the same cast as last season. They waited until the seventh round to finally add a player at the position -- a developmental pick in Caleb Lohner, who was a basketball player at Baylor, BYU and Utah who had four catches (four TDs) in one year of football. -- Jeff Legwold

Did Kansas City solve its long-standing problem at left tackle?

Kansas City has tried to address its need at the position, signing Jaylon Moore in free agency and drafting Ohio State's Josh Simmons in the first round. But each comes with questions. Moore has been a career backup, so can he be a better-than-adequate starter? Simmons is coming off a torn patella, so can he overcome the injury to have a long and productive NFL career? If the answer to both of those questions is negative, it will be difficult for the Chiefs to continue overcoming a liability at a critical position. -- Adam Teicher

How will the Raiders address the nickel cornerback spot?

After the draft, nickel cornerback remains a hole in Las Vegas' defense. The Raiders have Darnay Holmes, but he has started in 12 of 70 career games and made only one start for the Raiders last season. Meanwhile, Darien Porter -- Las Vegas' third-round pick -- was a starter for one season and played primarily on the outside. The Raiders probably will have to lean on free agency to address this need. Veteran slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati, could be a potential option. He has started in 23 games since 2023. -- Ryan McFadden

Why didn't they prioritize the offensive line?

The Chargers' interior offensive line was a major issue last season; their guards ranked 22nd in the NFL in run block win rate, hampering the rushing attack coach Jim Harbaugh promised to build in L.A. The Chargers upgraded at right guard with Mekhi Becton but don't have clear answers at left guard or center. L.A. drafted only one lineman, Pittsburgh's Branson Taylor, in the sixth round. The Chargers could look to make a trade for an interior lineman ahead of the season; for now, their issues up front appear the same after the draft. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Don't they need receiver help?

The Cowboys were prepared to select Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan in the first round before he went off the board to the Carolina Panthers. They did not draft a receiver after that. They say they like what they have on hand already -- from Jalen Tolbert's growth, KaVontae Turpin's big-play ability, the potential of Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy and a full offseason of Jonathan Mingo, who was picked up in a trade last season. CeeDee Lamb still put up big-time numbers last season, but Dallas needs to make his life easier by adding more receivers to deflect at least some attention. The Cowboys know it, but now they have to show it with either a trade or free-agent addition. -- Todd Archer

What's next for Jaxson Dart and the Giants' quarterback position?

The Giants drafted Dart in the first round and seem OK with him sitting and learning for a year. Coach Brian Daboll talked about how he'll get mostly third-team reps throughout the spring and summer. There will be a developmental plan similar to what they did with Josh Allen in Buffalo. In the meantime, Russell Wilson is the starter and Jameis Winston is the likely backup, with Tommy DeVito -- the veteran who knows the offense best -- entering his third season to provide support. -- Jordan Raanan

Will tight end Dallas Goedert be an Eagle this season?

Goedert, the team's leading receiver in the 2025 postseason, has been the subject of trade talks this offseason. At the conclusion of the draft, general manager Howie Roseman stopped well short of ensuring he is in the team's future plans. "Dallas is part of the team as we speak," he said. "Obviously, as we go forward, we're going to continue to address things on this team and right now nothing further." Philadelphia did not take a tight end in the draft. Grant Calcaterra is the top option on the current roster outside of Goedert. -- Tim McManus

Will the Commanders sign an edge rusher?

None of Washington's current edge rushers recorded more than 5.5 sacks last season after the Commanders let Dante Fowler Jr., and his 10.5 sacks, exit in free agency. But they didn't draft an edge rusher. Washington likes its depth at the position and beefed up its front to handle the run -- a bigger issue than the pass rush in 2024 -- but the Commanders also were interested in DeMarcus Lawrence and Joey Bosa in free agency. So, they could still seek more help, with veterans such as Za'Darius Smith and Von Miller, among others, still available. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Have the Bears answered all of their offensive line questions?

After flipping the interior of their offensive line in free agency, the Bears went back to the trenches in the second round and drafted Boston College offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo. The 6-foot-8 tackle projects best as a right tackle even though Darnell Wright has held down that spot the past two seasons. Chicago says Wright has the ability to play on both sides of the line and is open to moving him to left tackle this offseason. If Wright supplants Braxton Jones at left tackle and Trapilo wins a job as a rookie, the Bears will have five new starters along the O-line entering Caleb Williams' second season at quarterback. -- Courtney Cronin

Why didn't the Lions prioritize drafting an edge rusher?

The Lions drafted an edge rusher, but it didn't happen until the sixth round, when Detroit took Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein. Lions general manager Brad Holmes prioritized selecting the best available players over drafting for positional needs and came away with a strong crop of players with the ability to contribute immediately on both sides of the ball. But that hasn't satisfied those wondering if the Lions will bring in more help at defensive end. Although Pro Bowl player Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport are returning from season-ending injuries, this year's draft class was viewed as a deep one for ends, and Detroit didn't land one until Day 3. -- Eric Woodyard

What's going on in the cornerback room?

Jaire Alexander remains on the roster, but general manager Brian Gutekunst would not go so far as to say the former two-time All-Pro would be on the team at the start of the season. "No," Gutekunst said after the draft. "I'm just saying nothing's changed. No updates. We'll proceed as we go for right now, and we'll see how it goes." Earlier this offseason, sources said the team had decided to move on from Alexander and even Gutekunst said publicly he hoped to get something in return for Alexander if he's not going to be on the team. Though Gutekunst signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, he did not draft a cornerback until the seventh round, when they took Tulane's Micah Robinson. Whether the lack of additions changes anything with Alexander's situation remains to be seen. -- Rob Demovsky

Is J.J. McCarthy ready to take over as the starting quarterback?

The Vikings have spent the offseason building a championship-caliber team around their young quarterback, who has recovered from a torn right meniscus that sidelined him for his rookie season. They spent $106 million to add new center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries, while drafting new left guard Donovan Jackson in the first round. They also re-signed running back Aaron Jones and traded for a strong No. 2 runner in Jordan Mason. All that's left now is to find out, via OTAs and minicamp, if McCarthy can lock down the starting job heading into training camp. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Will quarterback Kirk Cousins remain in Atlanta?

The Falcons got what they wanted out of the draft, boosting their defense with a pair of highly rated edge rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., as well as safety Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr., who will be a nickel corner in Atlanta. But what the team did not do is move Cousins, which some had anticipated. After the draft and its quarterback machinations, there doesn't seem to be a natural landing place for him at this moment and it seems realistic he continues being Michael Penix Jr.'s backup through the offseason. -- Marc Raimondi

Did the Panthers improve enough to make the playoffs?

After seven straight losing seasons, it's the question most fans want to know, particularly for a team playing in a division that appears up for grabs. Adding a dynamic weapon for quarterback Bryce Young in the first round (wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan) should make an offense that finished 2024 strong more explosive. The upgrade at edge rusher in the draft (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen) to go with improvements in free agency should make the league's worst defense in 2024 at least a top 20-25 unit. That might be enough to make a run despite a young roster and finishing 5-12 in 2024, but the full rebuild remains a year away. -- David Newton

Who is the Saints' starting quarterback in September?

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said there was going to be a competition at quarterback. But when asked to clarify if that included 2024 starter Derek Carr if he's healthy, he said that Carr is the starting quarterback. The quarterback story will follow the Saints all summer: Does Carr, who has a shoulder injury, play again for the Saints? And if not, will there be a true competition between the remaining quarterbacks, including rookie Tyler Shough, who was selected with the 40th pick, and Spencer Rattler, who was a fifth-round selection last year. -- Katherine Terrell

Did the Bucs do enough to address their needs on defense?

The Bucs wisely doubled up on cornerbacks and pass rushers, but they weren't able to address inside linebacker. It wasn't a great draft class at that position, but the role is an important one in Todd Bowles' defense. SirVocea Dennis is coming off shoulder surgery and 2025 could be veteran Lavonte David's final season. They did sign Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency and they brought back former Pro Bow player Deion Jones, who came on late in the season. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Will the offense have enough firepower to make a significant jump in 2025?

The front office seems to think so, despite drafting only one offensive player -- a lineman -- over the weekend. Arizona might add a free agent here or there, but after six of the Cardinals' seven picks were on the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals head into OTAs and minicamp with largely the same offense as last season. General manager Monti Ossenfort said the decision to draft only one offensive player (guard Hayden Conner) was a product of how the Cardinals' draft board fell. And while Arizona's defense improved significantly, the draft still leaves the Cardinals with holes on offense -- namely another option at receiver and right tackle -- that could've helped them become a contender to reach the postseason. -- Josh Weinfuss

Will the Rams add to the secondary after not drafting a cornerback?

After not signing an outside free agent at cornerback, the Rams did not address the position in the draft either. One option to add to the position could be a reunion with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who the Rams traded to the Miami Dolphins in March 2023. In his predraft news conference, general manager Les Snead said he had talked with Miami about trading for Ramsey but the two sides "discussed getting through the draft."

"There are a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude and some of the different things that accompany that, but you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud and a guy that can do a lot of different things," head coach Sean McVay said. -- Sarah Barshop

How close are the 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension?

This is the question that has loomed all offseason. But it seems, at least for now, that a resolution might be coming relatively soon. Niners general manager John Lynch generally prefers not to give incremental updates during contract negotiations, which is why it was notable when he said last week that there have been "substantive talks" and that things are "going in a good direction." With the draft now over, it wouldn't be a surprise if something gets done by the time the Niners begin organized team activities near the end of May. -- Nick Wagoner

Have the Seahawks improved their O-line enough?

The most fretted-over position group among Seahawks fans received the upgrade it needed when general manager John Schneider took guard Grey Zabel with the No. 18 pick. Seattle added another guard (Bryce Cabeldue) in the sixth round and a tackle (Mason Richman) in the seventh. Zabel looks like a potential difference-maker, but he's the only one the Seahawks have added to what was a questionable interior. Barring the addition of a veteran cap casualty, they're prepared to let their in-house options battle it out at center and the other guard spot with the hope that new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme can help the entire line in ways that previous OC Ryan Grubb's did not. -- Brady Henderson