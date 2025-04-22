Three positions Cardinals could address in 2025 draft

Check out some stats and info behind Calais Campbell's career as he is returning to the Cardinals. (0:51)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- By now, the Arizona Cardinals' pre-draft work is largely done.

General manager Monti Ossenfort's staff of scouts spent months watching, talking to and evaluating hundreds of college football prospects. They've turned those college campus trips and hours of watching film into reports, which have been reviewed and discussed by Ossenfort and assistant general manager Dave Sears. Arizona also completed its set of pre-draft visits on Wednesday.

Its all led to how Arizona built its big board of prospects, which will be finalized in the coming days before Thursday's draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App). The Cardinals hold six picks in this year's draft: Nos. 16, 47, 78, 115, 152 and 225.

All that's left for Ossenfort and his staff is to run through a few mock drafts, a valuable piece of the process while sitting at No. 16 since so much can happen in the first 15 picks.

"It certainly is different," Ossenfort said about their first-round trip after two straight seasons with top six picks. "I think now it's more we sit and wait, and it's hard to predict."

When Arizona goes on the clock throughout the draft, Ossenfort will have to weigh need vs. best player available.

"I think no matter where it is, if we can add an impact player that checks boxes for us both on and off the field, it is never going to be a bad pick," Ossenfort said. "Regardless of who we added or didn't add, we're just looking for good players and good people. If we do that, we're going to be alright."

Here's a look at three positions the Cardinals could address throughout this year's NFL draft:

Offensive guard

Improving the offensive line has consistently been mentioned by multiple league sources as a priority for the Cardinals. The Cardinals re-signed starting left guard Evan Brown and will return four of five Day 1 starters -- left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., Brown, center Hjalte Froholdt and right tackle Jonah Williams -- but addressing right guard and solidifying left guard are areas of importance for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals finished last season ranked 16th in pass block win rate and 11th in run block win rate, according to ESPN Analytics. Arizona would benefit from adding either a starter this year or someone who the team can develop, having them start because of am injury or toward the end of the season.

As with all three positions on this list, Arizona may address its offensive line needs in the first round if right player is available.

Edge rusher

Arizona spent significant capital improving its edge rush this season with the addition of Josh Sweat in free agency to round out a room that includes BJ Ojulari, Baron Browning and Zaven Collins. The Cardinals bolstered the defensive line's interior this offseason but adding an impact player off the edge could end up being the complementary piece the Cardinals have been looking for.

Arizona had 41 sacks last season, which was tied for 13th most in the NFL, an uptick from its 33 in 2023, which was ranked 30th.

Adding an edge rusher at No. 16 would make an already crowded room even more crowded, but defensive coordinator Nick Rallis would make room in the rotation for the right talent.

Wide receiver

Yes, the Cardinals have their WR1 of the future locked up with Marvin Harrison Jr. However, they're not against taking a wide receiver at No. 16 if they feel the right one is on the board.

While Michael Wilson filled the No. 2 role last season, a first-round pick could come in and compete with him. At the very least, a first-round receiver would be Arizona's WR3, a role that was filled with a variety of receivers last season, including tight end Trey McBride and receiver Greg Dortch, who signed his one-year restricted free-agent tender offer worth $3.3 million on Friday.

Arizona also brought back veteran receiver Zay Jones for 2025, so a receiver, whether drafted in the first round or later, would allow offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to work with a bit of depth in the receiver room.

"I think that whoever we pick when we acquire these guys it's thought out with what we're going to do with some addendums and some possibility of changing that too," Gannon said on the Cardinals' draft philosophy. "It's thought out because [Ossenfort is] not going to pick someone that we don't feel good about his role as he steps in here to start his time as a Cardinal. That's cool because it can be a challenge for some guys too."