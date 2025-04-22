Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In talking to reporters for the first time this offseason, tight end Mark Andrews says he believes he will remain with the Baltimore Ravens this season and will receive his shot at redemption.

During a promotional tour for Dexcom U -- a NIL program exclusively for college athletes with diabetes -- Andrews addressed the trade speculation surrounding him heading into Thursday's NFL draft as well as the critical dropped 2-point conversion in a 27-25 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Andrews' future has become a hot topic in Baltimore after Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was noncommittal when asked if the three-time Pro Bowl player would remain with the team. But Andrews indicated that he hasn't had conversations with the Ravens about a potential move.

"At the end of the day, I think [DeCosta] said it perfectly: He's in the business of keeping great players and it's a business at the end of the day," Andrews told ESPN. "You can't be surprised by anything, but I'm a Raven."

At last week's predraft news conference, DeCosta said the Ravens value Andrews but added, "There's always a lot of unpredictability with the draft."

"I never know what's going to happen," DeCosta added. "And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us."

Andrews, 29, is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract. He's coming off a season in which he set the Ravens' all-time touchdown record but averaged only 39.6 yards receiving, his worst since his 2018 rookie season.

His salary cap number is $16.9 million, which ranks third on the team. Baltimore would gain $11 million in cap space by parting ways with Andrews.

"I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens," Andrews said. "And there's nothing on my end really to share. For me, it's just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl."

Andrews' latest pursuit of a Super Bowl ended in January, when he dropped a 2-point conversion that would have tied the score in the playoff game against Buffalo with 1:33 left. On the previous play -- a 24-yard touchdown catch by tight end Isaiah Likely -- Andrews collided with Likely and fell face first into the snowy turf.

When Andrews went to the huddle for the 2-point conversion, he noticed his gloves were "soaked."

"I'm thinking, 'Do I take it off? Do I not?' It was so fast and so quick that it just happened," Andrews said. "And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play."

It was an uncharacteristic mistake for Andrews, who entered that postseason game having not dropped a pass in 12 weeks.

"That's sports, man. Things happen," Andrews said. "I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, wasn't the best game and I'm looking forward to redemption."

After that drop, Andrews drew heated criticism and threats on social media. In an effort to support Andrews, Bills fans started a charitable drive that has led to $146,000 in donations to Breakthrough T1D, an organization that works toward curing and improving the lives of those who are dealing with Type 1 diabetes, such as Andrews.

Now, Andrews is looking to further assist the cause with his continued partnership with Dexcom, a glucose biosensing technology company. For the first time, Dexcom is searching for college athletes with diabetes who are passionate about sharing their stories. Through May 23, online submissions can be made to nominate candidates.

"This narrative or stigma of people with Type 1 diabetes, I think people are more open," Andrews said. "I think you see a ton of college athletes, professional athletes, all throughout their sports that are doing the best of best things and really showing people that they can do anything they want in life."